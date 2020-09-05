Κινηματογράφος

Ελληνικός Τίτλος Οι δώδεκα ένορκοι Με κομμένη την ανάσα After 2 - Μετά τη σύγκρουση Η Αλίκη στις πόλεις Ava:Επικίνδυνη ομορφιά Η μπαλάντα της τρύπιας καρδιάς Κλέφτης ποδηλάτων Καπόνε Ο πειρατής Μαυροδόντης και το μαγικό διαμάντι (μεταγλωττισμένη) Φάλσταφ Τσάιναταουν Η Κλεό από τις 5 εως τις 7 Ψυχρός πόλεμος Μόνοι στο Παρίσι Μετά τα μεσάνυχτα Donnie Darko Παιχνίδια ζευγαριών Ευτυχία Το κόλπο του αιώνα Entwined Κάνε παιδιά να δεις καλό Τιμώμενος επισκέπτης Ηρωικά χαμένοι Το τρένο θα σφυρίξει τρεις φορές Ο κλέψας του κλέψαντος Οταν έγινα πλούσιος Ο καταδικασμένος Η χρονιά με τα 13 φεγγάρια Η αόρατη ζωή της Ευριδίκης Γκουσμάο Τα παιδικά χρόνια του Ιβάν Η μουσική της ζούγκλας (μεταγλωττισμένη) 6.5 Εκτός ελέγχου Στα μαχαίρια Ο κομμουνιστής Το μίσος Β.Ι. Λένιν Τα 400 χτυπήματα Μικρές κυρίες Μάρνι: Μια τρελή συμμορία (μεταγλωττισμένη) Μεσοτοιχίες Η μάνα Ο Μαξίμ στην εξουσία Νοσταλγία Νοσταλγώντας το φως Το 1/6 του κόσμου Φύγαμε (μεταγλωττισμένη) Ουπς! Ο Νώε έφυγε... (μεταγλωττισμένη) Ουζερί Τσιτσάνης Παράσιτα Pari Παρίσι-Τέξας Περσόνα Γυμνοί στον ήλιο Η βασίλισσα της καρδιάς Μαρία Κιουρί: Η γυναίκα που άλλαξε τον κόσμο Ο αξιαγάπητος κύριος Τροχίδης Σαμπρίνα Εμπρός Σοβιέτ Κομσομόλ - το τραγούδι των ηρώων Τραγούδι χωρίς όνομα Μετα - Μορφωμένοι πράκτορες (μεταγλωττισμένη) Καλοκαίρι με τη Μόνικα Tenet Ενας Αμερικάνος φίλος Η γκαρσονιέρα Η επίτροπος Ο ενδέκατος χρόνος Οι σκανταλιάρηδες (μεταγλωττισμένη) Το τέλος της Αγίας Πετρούπολης Ο πατέρας Η ομίχλη H Αγωνία του τερματοφύλακα πριν απ΄το πέναλντι Οι δολοφόνοι του Γκόγια Η τέχνη της ενηλικίωσης Ιμέλντα Μάρκος: Βασίλισσα χωρίς θρόνο Οι νέοι Μεταλλαγμένοι Η νύχτα του κυνηγού Το μαργαριταρένιο κουμπί Η επιστροφή του Μαξίμ Η φωνή του αίματος Τρία τραγούδια για τον Λένιν Να ζει κανείς ή να μη ζει? Οι ευχούληδες: Παγκόσμια περιοδεία (μεταγλωττισμένη) Οι δυο μας Ενα ντιβάνι στην Τυνησία Εμμονή Β.Ι. Λένιν, σελίδες μιας μεγαλειώδους ζωής Αβάνα, η πόλη των κατασκόπων Αγριες φράουλες Τα φτερά του έρωτα Οι γυναίκες της Ριζάν Η νιότη του Μαξίμ Original Τίτλος 12 Angry Men A bout de souffle After We Collided Alice in the Cities Ava Ballad for a Pierced Heart Bicycle Thieves Capone Captain Sabertooth and The Magic Diamond (dubbed) Chimes at Midnight Chinatown Cleo de 5 a 7 Cold War Deux moi Don't look now Donnie Darko Doubles vies Eftihia El robo del siglo Entwined Figli Guest of Honour Heroic Losers High Noon I soliti ignoti If I Were Rich Man Ikiru In a Year with 13 Moons Invisible Life Ivan's Childhood Jungle Beat The Movie (dubbed) Just 6.5 Knives Out Kommunist La Haine Lenin's Biography Les quatre cents coups Little Women Marnies Welt (dubbed) Medianeras Mother New Horizons Nostalghia Nostalgia de la luz One-Sixth of the World Onward (dubbed) Ooops! Noah Is Gone... (dubbed) Ouzeri Tsitsanis Parasite Pari Paris, Texas Persona Plein Soleil Queen of Hearts Radioactive Raoul Taburin Sabrina Shagay, Sovet! Song of Heroes Song Without a Name Spies in Disguise (dubbed) Summer With Monika Tenet The American Friend The Apartment The Commissar The Eleventh Year The Elfkins (dubbed) The End of St. Petersburg The Father The Fog The Goalie's Anxiety at the Penalty Kick The Goya Murders The King of Staten Island The Kingmaker The New Mutants The Night of the Hunter The Pearl Button The Return of Maxim The Suspect Three Songs About Lenin To Be or Not To Be Trolls World Tour (dubbed) Two of Us Un divan à Tunis Une intime conviction V.I. Lenin-Pages of a Magnificent Life Wasp Network Wild Strawberries Wings of Desire Women of Ryazan Yunost Maksima Κιν/φοι Αθήνας ΦΛΕΡΥ ΒΑΡΚΙΖΑ ΑΝΕΣΙΣ ΜΑΡΙΛΕΝΑ ΑΘΗΝΑ VILLAGE 5 CINEMAS PAGRATI VILLAGE SHOPPING AND MORE ΑΕΛΛΩ Cinemax 5+1 ODEON ESCAPE COOL TYMVOS VILLAGE 15 CINEMAS @ THE MALL VILLAGE 9 CINEMAS @ FALIRO ΜΑΡΙΑ ΕΛΕΝΑ-ΟΝΑΡ ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟΣ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΟΣ ΑΓ. ΑΝΑΡΓΥΡΩΝ DIGITAL ΛΑΪΣ ΑΒΑΝΑ ΑΕΛΛΩ DIGITAL CINEMA ΑΘΗΝΑΙΑ ΑΘΗΝΑΙΟΝ TOWN CINEMAS ΑΙΓΛΗ ΑΙΓΛΗ ΑΙΟΛΙΑ ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟΣ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΟΣ ΚΑΙΣΑΡΙΑΝΗΣ ΑΚΤΗ ΑΙΓΛΗ ΖΑΠΠΕΙΟΥ ΑΛΕΚΑ ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟΣ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΟΣ ΔΗΜΟΥ ΖΩΓΡΑΦΟΥ ΑΛΕΞ DIGITAL Cinema ΑΛΕΞΑΝΔΡΑ ΑΛΙΚΗ DIGITAL ΑΛΟΜΑ ΑΛΣΟΣ ΑΜΑΡΥΛΛΙΣ-Garden Cinema Digital ΑΜΙΚΟ ΑΜΥΝΤΑΣ ΑΝΟΙΞΙΣ ΑΡΚΑΔΙΑ ΑΡΤΕΜΙΣ ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟΣ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΟΣ 3D digital ΑΣΤΡΟΝ DIGITAL ΑΣΤΥ ΑΤΤΙΚΟΝ ΑΛΣΟΣ ΒΟΞ NOVACINEMA ΓΛΥΦΑΔΑ ODEON ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟΣ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΟΣ ΑΓΙΑΣ ΒΑΡΒΑΡΑΣ ΣΙΝΕ ΠΑΝΘΕΟΝ ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟΣ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΟΣ ΗΛΙΟΥΠΟΛΗΣ ΜΕΛΙΝΑ ΜΕΡΚΟΥΡΗ ΤΑ ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΑΘΩΟΤΗΤΑΣ ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟΣ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΟΣ ΜΙΜΗΣ ΦΩΤΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ ΜΑΡΙΕΛ ΧΛΟΗ ΦΙΛΟΘΕΗ ΦΙΛΙΠ ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟΣ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΟΣ ΤΡΙΑΝΟΝ Cinemax ΤΡΙΑΝΟΝ Filmcenter ΤΡΙΑ ΑΣΤΕΡΙΑ 3D Digital ΣΤΕΛΛΑ ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟΣ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΟΣ ΑΘΗΝΩΝ ΣΠΟΡΤΙΓΚ ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟΣ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΟΣ ΣΙΣΣΥ DIGITAL CINEMA ΣΙΝΕ ΦΛΟΙΣΒΟΣ PEUGEOT ΣΙΝΕ ΣΕΛΗΝΗ ΣΙΝΕ ΠΕΡΑΜΑ ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟΣ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΟΣ ΣΙΝΕ ΠΑΡΑΔΕΙΣΟΣ ΣΙΝΕ ΠΑΛΛΗΝΗ ΣΙΝΕ ΝΙΚΑΙΑ ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟΣ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΟΣ ΔΑΦΝΗ ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟΣ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΟΣ ΣΙΝΕ ΓΕΡΑΚΑΣ ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟΣ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΟΣ HD Digitial ΣΙΝΕ ΓΑΛΑΤΣΙ ΣΙΝΕ ΑΡΓΥΡΟΥΠΟΛΙΣ ΡΙΒΙΕΡΑ ΡΙΑ ΠΑΝΑΘΗΝΑΙΑ ΠΑΛΑΣ ΟΝΕΙΡΟ ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟΣ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΟΣ ΜΠΟΜΠΟΝΙΕΡΑ DIGITAL ΜΙΚΡΟΚΟΣΜΟΣ Filmcenter ΜΑΡΙΑΝΑ DIGITAL ΜΑΙΑΜΙ ΛΑΟΥΡΑ EUROPA CINEMAS DIGITAL ΛΙΛΑ DIGITAL CINEMA ΚΟΡΑΛΙ Cinemax ΜΑΡΓΑΡΙΤΑ Cinema ΘΗΣΕΙΟΝ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣ Cinemax ΕΚΡΑΝ ΔΙΟΝΥΣΙΑ ΚΗΠΟΣ ΔΗΜΟΤΙΚΟΣ ΚΙΝΗΜΑΤΟΓΡΑΦΟΣ ΣΙΝΕ ΚΑΤΕΡΙΝΑ ΟΑΣΙΣ VILLAGE CINEMAS ATHENS METRO MALL ΑΓΙΟΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΙΟΣ ΟΡΦΕΑΣ CINE ΒΟΤΣΑΛΑΚΙΑ ΣΙΝΕ ΠΥΛΑΙΑ STUDIO NEW STAR ART CINEMA ΑΕΛΛΩ Cinemax 5+1 ΤΡΙΑ ΑΣΤΕΡΙΑ 3D Digital ΓΑΛΑΖΙΑ ΑΚΤΗ ΣΙΝΕ ΑΛΙΜΟΣ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣ 2 ΑΙΓΛΗ 3 ΑΣΤΕΡΙ (πρώην ΙΛΙΟΝ) ΣΙΝΕ ΩΡΑΙΟΚΑΣΤΡΟ ΑΡΙΑΝ ΚΑΡΜΕΝ ΗΛΕΚΤΡΑ ΣΙΝΕ ΚΕΚΡΩΨ Κιν/φοι Θεσσαλονίκης ODEON ΠΛΑΤΕΙΑ VILLAGE 11 CINEMAS MEDITERRANEAN COSMOS ΣΙΝΕ ΠΑΝΟΡΑΜΑ ΑΛΕΞ ΑΠΟΛΛΩΝ ΝΑΤΑΛΙ ΑΥΡΑ ΕΛΛΗΝΙΣ ODEON ΜΑΚΕΔΟΝΙΑ CINEPLEXX ONE SALONICA Κατηγορία Θρίλερ Κωμωδία Δράσης Κιν. σχέδια Κοινωνική Ντοκιμαντέρ Αισθηματική Λοιπά Μιούζικαλ Επιστ. Φαντασίας Δραματική