Σαν σήμερα πριν από 29 χρόνια έχασε τη μάχη με το AIDS ο μεγάλος τραγουδιστής και frontman των Queen, Φρέντι Μέρκιουρι.
«Θα είναι τόσο βαρετά να είσαι 70 ετών. Έχω ζήσει μία γεμάτη ζωή και αν αύριο πέθαινα, δεν θα έδινα δεκάρα».
Αυτά έλεγε το 1987, σε μια συνέντευξή του ο Βρετανός τραγουδιστής των Queen, Φρέντι Μέρκιουρι, ένας από τους πιο ταλαντούχους μουσικούς του πλανήτη και μια εκκεντρική προσωπικότητα του κόσμου της μουσικής με μαγνητική παρουσία επάνω στη σκηνή.
View this post on Instagram
Happy 74th birthday to the one and only King of Queen, the unstoppable Mr. Fahrenheit, the incomparable Persian popinjay Farrokh Bulsara and as the world knows him; the legendary Freddie Mercury 🙌❤🎊🎈🎂🎉🎁👑 . 💥Happy birthday to the SINGER who incarnated the voice of God with a range and beauty that will never be surpassed… . 💥Happy birthday to the PERFORMER who rocked the whole world with his energy, charisma, and incomparable showmanship… . 💥Happy birthday to the talented MUSICIAN, COMPOSER and SONGWRITER who wrote the most beautiful melodies and the most enigmatic yet timeless lyrics… . 💥Happy birthday to the most adorable CATLOVER in rock n roll whose heart was full of love for all living things… . 💥Happy birthday to the PERFECTIONIST who always gave nothing less than 100% of himself in everything he did… . 💥Happy birthday to the myth, the legend, and the MAN whose unique character, wonderful sense of humor, and boldness of spirit inspired all "not to give a damn" and be themselves… . 💥Happy birthday to the sweet and gentle SOUL whose kindness and generosity knew no boundaries, and his limitless perseverance was unwavering because he was true to what he believed in right to the very end… . 💥And happy birthday to YOU my most beloved Freddie whose brilliance, integrity, and originality continues to inspire me to be not just a better artist but a better person everyday… . How I wish you were still here…but you couldn't be more alive than you are now 💪 . 💥Today is a time for celebration and all I can say is THANK YOU! Thank you for blessing this earth with your presence and for giving us the legacy of your music, your voice, and your everything…🙏 . My world is luminous with love and my life fueled with passion because you were born on this day… . Happy birthday my all…I STILL love you… ❤ . 🎥 Birthday posts coming up all day…🎥 . #FreddieMercury #HappyBirthday
Τέσσερα χρόνια αργότερα, στις 24 Νοεμβρίου του 1991 θα έφευγε από τη ζωή νικημένος από το AIDS.
Ο άνθρωπος που θεωρείται από πολλούς ο πιο χαρισματικός τραγουδιστής όλων των εποχών μόλις την προηγούμενη μέρα είχε δηλώσει στους δημοσιογράφους που είχαν κατασκηνώσει έξω από το σπίτι του στο Κένσιγκτον ότι έπασχε από AIDS κάτι που ψιθύριζαν όλοι, αλλά ο Μέρκιουρι διέψευδε για χρόνια.
Λίγες μέρες νωρίτερα το συγκρότημά του, οι Queen, είχαν κυκλοφορήσει τον τελευταίο τους δίσκο «Innuendo». Το «The show must go on» είναι ένα τραγούδι για αυτόν αν και κανείς δεν πίστευε ότι θα καταφέρει να το ερμηνεύσει στην επώδυνη κατάσταση.
Οι διαχρονικές επιτυχίες
Εκτός από τους Queen, ο Μέρκιουρι έβγαλε δύο σολο άλμπουμ και αρκετά singles.
Αν και το σόλο έργο του δεν ήταν τόσο εμπορικά επιτυχημένο όσο τα άλμπουμ των Queen, η μουσική του έκανε το ντεμπούτο της στο top 10 των άλμπουμ charts του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου.