View this post on Instagram

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Official Statement Outlining Why Actor/Comedian Bill Cosby Filed An Application For Bail Pending Appeal. Judge Steven T. O’Neill continues to show his disgust and prejudice towards Mr. Cosby. Judge O’Neill is purposely denying Mr. Cosby the right to file his Appeal, because he has refused to issue his 1925(a) Opinion, which outlines why he felt strongly in sentencing Mr. Cosby to 3 to 10 years and felt obligated to place this 81 years old blind United States Citizen (who served his country in the United States Navy), in a level (5) maximum security prison (SCI Phoenix). The Application For Bail Pending Appeal was filed this morning in the Superior Court (First Appellate Court), which illuminates the egregious behavior of Judge Steven T. O’Neill. We’re asking that this scandalous judge be removed immediately, and Mr. Cosby be granted bail throughout the appeals process, because the judge’s racial hatred towards Mr. Cosby, clouds his better judgement to be a good steward of the bench. “This judge took an oath. I Believe. To be fair and impartial, which grants him the authority to perform all of the duties detailed in the Constitution,” states Bill Cosby. “I don’t know what Constitutional rock this judge resides, because his refusal to write an opinion, reveals that he’s complicit in the corruption against me, and that he’s an accessory to the incestuous behavior that resides in Montgomery County. His dishonorable conduct makes me smile, because this judge is being exposed, and it shows that this is bigger than me, [Bill Cosby]. O’Neill now has his formula: tried, true and tested to destroy Any Black Man and/or Colored Man In America. I’m just so happy, because this guy is proving my innocence. And guess what else. America is finally getting to witness the truth” states Mr. Cosby. #FreeBillCosby #FarFromFinished Please see updated information: Bail Relief Application including exhibits http://www.pacourts.us/assets/files/setting-6757/file-7740.pdf?cb=864ca6