Ο 82χρονος ηθοποιός Μπιλ Κόσμπι αναμένεται να τεθεί ενώπιον της κρίσης του συμβουλίου αναστολών.
Ο Μπιλ Κόσμπι, ο πρώτος σταρ που καταδικάστηκε σε ποινή φυλάκισης τριών έως δέκα ετών τον Σεπτέμβριο του 2018, σε πρόσφατη συνέντευξή του, μίλησε για τη ζωή στη φυλακή ενώ εμφανίστηκε αμετανόητος, υποστηρίζοντας πως η δίκη του ήταν «στημένη».
Όπως χαρακτηριστικά δήλωσε ο Μπιλ Κόσμπι μιλώντας στο National Newspaper Publishers Association’s BlackPressUSA.com , δεν πρόκειται να απολογηθεί ούτε να ζητήσει συγγνώμη στην επιτροπή καθώς θεωρεί ότι η δίκη του ήταν στημένη.
Ο Μπιλ Κόσμπι καταδικάστηκε τον Σεπτέμβριο του 2018 για τρία με δέκα χρόνια για χρήση ναρκωτικών και σεξουαλική επίθεση σε βάρος μίας γυναίκας.
«Έχουν απομείνει οκτώ χρόνια και εννέα μήνες. Όταν μιλάω για τη φυλάκισή μου, δεν πρόκειται να με ακούσετε να λέω ότι έχω τύψεις. Ήμουν εκεί, δεν μ’ ενδιαφέρει ποιοι άνθρωποι έρχονται να μου μιλήσουν γι’ αυτό, αφού δεν ήταν εκεί. Δεν ξέρουν».
Αναφερόμενος στη δίκη του ο κωμικός λέει ότι ήταν άδικη.
«Ήταν όλα στημένα. Αυτό με την επιτροπή κρίσης. Ήταν απατεώνες» είπε ο Μπιλ Κόσμπι για τους ενόρκους που αποφάσισαν την φυλάκισή του.
Μιλώντας για το κελί του στις φυλακές ο Κόσμπι το χαρακτηρίζει ως το «ρετιρέ» του, και πρόσθεσε ότι περνάει πολλές από τις ημέρες του μιλώντας με τους συγκρατούμενους του στο πλαίσιο του προγράμματος μεταρρύθμισης της φυλακών Mann Up.
Το πρόγραμμα έχει σχεδιαστεί για να ενθαρρύνει και να ενισχύσει τους αφροαμερικανούς να αγωνίζονται με αυτοπεποίθηση και αξιοπρέπεια, καθώς και να βάζουν πάνω από όλα τις οικογένειές τους.
«Δεν ανήκω στην ένωση Mann Up, αλλά είναι ένα δικαίωμα που σου δίνεται για να συμμετέχεις και να μιλήσεις» δήλωσε ο Μπιλ Κόσμπι.