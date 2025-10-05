Δευτέρα 06 Οκτωβρίου 2025
Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals
05 Οκτωβρίου 2025 | 23:22

Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals

Tourism authorities highlight that the framework sets out clear rules, establishing quality and safety criteria that reflect the rapid expansion of this segment of the hospitality industry.

The Greek short-term rental market entered a new phase on Wednesday, October 1, with the implementation of the new Law. The legislation introduces strict conditions and requirements for properties listed on platforms such as Airbnb, aiming to regulate competition and raise the quality of services provided.

Tourism authorities highlight that the framework sets out clear rules, establishing quality and safety criteria that reflect the rapid expansion of this segment of the hospitality industry.

Strengthening the Tourism Strategy

The Ministry of Tourism considers the new rules part of a broader strategy for qualitative and sustainable development. With Greek tourism once again achieving record numbers, officials emphasize that the measures are designed not only to protect communities but also to extend the tourism season into the shoulder and winter months.

According to official data, travel receipts rose 12.5% in the first seven months of 2025, with arrivals surpassing 2024’s record. Growth beyond peak summer highlights the success of the government’s long-term tourism policy.

Compliance, Penalties, and Market Impact

The framework introduces systematic compliance checks by both the Ministry of Tourism and the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE). Penalties mirror those imposed on licensed tourist accommodations. Property managers registered with AADE have already received electronic notifications outlining the new requirements, while a detailed circular has been issued to explain the technical specifications.

From October 1, properties not qualifying as primary-use under building rules are removed from AADE’s rental registry, losing their AMA, with platforms like Airbnb notified. Analysts expect 5–10% of listings to exit immediately. By year-end, the government will decide which areas beyond central Athens will face new restrictions, while also weighing measures to push owners toward long-term rentals.

Minimum Standards for Listings

Under the new law, properties available for short-term rental must meet minimum requirements, including:

• Classification as primary-use spaces under the New Building Regulation.
• Adequate natural lighting, ventilation, and air conditioning.
• Civil liability insurance covering potential damages or accidents.
• Certified electrical inspection and fire safety equipment, such as extinguishers and smoke detectors.
• Residual current devices (RCDs) and clear emergency exit signage.
• Valid pest control and disinfestation certificates.
• A first-aid kit and an emergency contact guide available for guests.

