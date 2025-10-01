Τετάρτη 01 Οκτωβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
01.10.2025 | 21:12
Πυρκαγιά σε δασική έκταση στη Ρόδο
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΓΑΛΛΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
Greece Eyes Energy and Shipping Boom Through Stronger US Ties
English edition 01 Οκτωβρίου 2025 | 20:43

Greece Eyes Energy and Shipping Boom Through Stronger US Ties

Kikilias outlined Greece’s potential as a regional energy hub, emphasizing the country’s role as an entry point for LNG from various nations, including the United States.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Kos: Η νορβηγική τέχνη της συνειδητής ευεξίας

Kos: Η νορβηγική τέχνη της συνειδητής ευεξίας

Spotlight

The relationship between Greece and the United States is reaching new heights, with opportunities emerging in energy, shipbuilding, and shipping, Greek Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Vassilis Kikilias said at the 15th Capital Link event in Athens.

“The task before us is to fully leverage these opportunities,” Kikilias stated, highlighting the complementary strengths of the two nations. “The U.S. produces and exports LNG, while the Greek-owned fleet—5,700 vessels strong—represents 20% of the global fleet and 24.5% of the world’s LNG-carrying capacity. Clearly, we can work closely together to create new jobs and drive growth through energy and shipping partnerships.”

Kikilias outlined Greece’s potential as a regional energy hub, emphasizing the country’s role as an entry point for LNG from various nations, including the United States. This position enables Greece to facilitate gas flows that help meet energy needs domestically and across Southeastern Europe, contributing to broader energy security in the region.

Reflecting on his recent visit to the United States, Kikilias recounted a series of high-level meetings held in both Athens and Washington. These engagements included discussions with U.S. officials such as Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, responsible for coordinating energy policy, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, senior State Department representatives, investment banks, senators, governors, and private sector leaders.

The talks were described as productive, with a focus on developing a realistic and actionable plan scheduled to be presented in the coming months.

Kikilias also underscored the significance of the Capital Link forum, noting its evolution into a key institution that brings together market leaders, policymakers, prominent Greek shipowners, diplomats, and business executives. Such gatherings are seen as essential for the exchange of ideas and the formulation of development policies, fostering collaboration and positive outcomes through shared plans and visions.

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
World
Scope: Καμπανάκι για τα εταιρικά NPLs στις τράπεζες της ΕΕ

Scope: Καμπανάκι για τα εταιρικά NPLs στις τράπεζες της ΕΕ

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Kos: Η νορβηγική τέχνη της συνειδητής ευεξίας

Kos: Η νορβηγική τέχνη της συνειδητής ευεξίας

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Έδωσαν το ανοδικό στίγμα του Οκτωβρίου οι τράπεζες

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Έδωσαν το ανοδικό στίγμα του Οκτωβρίου οι τράπεζες

inWellness
inTown
O Τheodore έχει πάρει φωτιά
inTickets 30.09.25

O Τheodore έχει πάρει φωτιά

Ο αγαπημένος μουσικός Τheodore στις 7 Νοεμβρίου ανεβαίνει στη σκηνή του Gagarin 205, παρουσιάζοντας το νέο του άλμπουμ FIRE, καθώς και επιλεγμένα κομμάτια από τους παλαιότερους δίσκους του.

Σύνταξη
inTickets 29.09.25

Το «Μαζί» επιστρέφει στο θέατρο Altera Pars

Ο καλλιτεχνικός οργανισμός Altera Pars παρουσιάζει για δεύτερη χρονιά στην Ελλάδα το έργο «Μαζί» του Φάμπιο Μάρρα, σε μετάφραση Μαρίας Χατζηεμμανουήλ και σκηνοθεσία Πέτρου Νάκου, με τη Μίνα Χειμώνα στον συγκλονιστικό ρόλο της μητέρας.

Σύνταξη
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Greece’s Waste Battle: The High-Stakes Gamble on Incineration
English edition 01.10.25

Greece’s Waste Battle: The High-Stakes Gamble on Incineration

With landfills overflowing, Greece plans six waste-to-energy plants by 2035 to cut burial rates from 80% to 10%. But delays in infrastructure, especially in Athens, and local opposition threaten to derail the ambitious strategy

Σύνταξη
Energy Poverty in Greece Among Highest in EU
English edition 25.09.25

Energy Poverty in Greece Among Highest in EU

ELSTAT says Greece displays among the highest percentages of energy poverty in the European Union (EU) with 43.6% of households stating they are unable to heat their homes.

Σύνταξη
How Far Is Greece from Canada?
English edition 23.09.25

How Far Is Greece from Canada?

In the 1960s, thousands of Greeks left by ship for Canada seeking a better future. Today, Toronto’s Greek community remains deeply connected to its heritage, traditions, and homeland

Σύνταξη
UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks
English edition 20.09.25

UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks

UBS noted that Greek banks are still trading at a discount to their European peers, with price-to-earnings ratios of 7.9 times for 2026.

Σύνταξη
Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High
English edition 19.09.25

Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High

Greek consumers are facing steep price hikes in their daily cup of coffee, with costs rising nearly 19% in the past year and futures hitting levels not seen in almost half a century. Experts warn the trend is unlikely to ease any time soon

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
«Ακυρώστε το Netflix για το καλό των παιδιών σας»: Ο Έλον Μασκ σε πόλεμο με την «woke» πλατφόρμα
Culture Live 01.10.25

«Ακυρώστε το Netflix για το καλό των παιδιών σας»: Ο Έλον Μασκ σε πόλεμο με την «woke» πλατφόρμα

Ο δισεκατομμυριούχος Έλον Μασκ εξαπέλυσε σφοδρή επίθεση εναντίον της πλατφόρμας Netflix, καλώντας τους γονείς να ακυρώσουν τις συνδρομές τους για χάρη της «υγείας των παιδιών τους». Η αγορά τον άκουσε

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
IOBE: Οι Έλληνες καταναλωτές οι πιο απαισιόδοξοι στην ΕΕ – Το ανησυχητικό 65% που «μόλις τα βγάζει πέρα»
Πίνακες 01.10.25

Οι Έλληνες καταναλωτές οι πιο απαισιόδοξοι στην ΕΕ - Το ανησυχητικό 65% που «μόλις τα βγάζει πέρα»

Προς το χειρότερο κινήθηκε το οικονομικό κλίμα τον Σεπτέμβριο, σύμφωνα με το ΙΟΒΕ. Μικρή βελτίωση της καταναλωτικής εμπιστοσύνης, αμβλύνεται ελαφρώς η απαισιοδοξία για τα οικονομικά της χώρας.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
ΗΠΑ: Ο αντιπρόεδρος Βανς αποκαλεί «γελοία» τα αιτήματα των Δημοκρατικών για να συνεχιστεί η χρηματοδότηση [βίντεο]
Shutdown 01.10.25

Ο αντιπρόεδρος Βανς αποκαλεί «γελοία» τα αιτήματα των Δημοκρατικών για να συνεχιστεί η χρηματοδότηση

Ο αντιπρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ αποκάλεσε «γελοία» τα αιτήματα των Γερουσιαστών των Δημοκρατικών για να υπερψηφίσουν την χρηματοδότηση της ομοσπονδιακής κυβέρνησης των ΗΠΑ

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Βιγιαρεάλ – Γιουβέντους
Champions League 01.10.25

LIVE: Βιγιαρεάλ – Γιουβέντους

LIVE: Βιγιαρεάλ – Γιουβέντους. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την αναμέτρηση Βιγιαρεάλ – Γιουβέντους για τη 2η αγωνιστική του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 6.

Σύνταξη
Μήνυμα από το 112 για ισχυρές βροχές και καταιγίδες στα Ιόνια νησιά και στη δυτική Πελοπόννησο
Ελλάδα 01.10.25

Μήνυμα από το 112 για ισχυρές βροχές και καταιγίδες στα Ιόνια νησιά και στη δυτική Πελοπόννησο

Η κακοκαιρία αναμένεται να επηρεάσει πρώτα τα νησιά στο Ιόνιο πέλαγος και περιοχές της δυτικής Πελοποννήσου όπου κατά τη διάρκεια της νύχτας θα ενταθούν τα επικίνδυνα καιρικά φαινόμενα

Σύνταξη
Το νέο τρέιλερ του γοτθικού «Frankenstein» αποκαλύπτει επιτέλους το τέρας-Τζέικομπ Ελόρντι
«Συγχώρεση, κατανόηση» 01.10.25

Το νέο τρέιλερ του γοτθικού «Frankenstein» αποκαλύπτει επιτέλους το τέρας-Τζέικομπ Ελόρντι

Μαζί με τον Τζέικομπ Έλορντι, το νέο τρέιλερ του πολυαναμενόμενου «Frankenstein» περιλαμβάνει επίσης σκηνές με τον Όσκαρ Άιζακ στο ρόλο του Βίκτορ Φον Φρανκενστάιν και τη Μία Γκοθ στο ρόλο της Ελίζαμπεθ Λαβένζα.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
LIVE: Μονακό – Μάντσεστερ Σίτι
Champions League 01.10.25

LIVE: Μονακό – Μάντσεστερ Σίτι

LIVE: Μονακό – Μάντσεστερ Σίτι. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την αναμέτρηση Μονακό – Μάντσεστερ Σίτι για τη 2η αγωνιστική του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 7.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Λεβερκούζεν – Αϊντχόφεν
Champions League 01.10.25

LIVE: Λεβερκούζεν – Αϊντχόφεν

LIVE: Λεβερκούζεν – Αϊντχόφεν. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την αναμέτρηση Λεβερκούζεν – Αϊντχόφεν για τη 2η αγωνιστική του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 8.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Ντόρτμουντ – Αθλέτικ Μπιλμπάο
Champions League 01.10.25

LIVE: Ντόρτμουντ – Αθλέτικ Μπιλμπάο

LIVE: Ντόρτμουντ – Αθλέτικ Μπιλμπάο. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την αναμέτρηση Ντόρτμουντ – Αθλέτικ Μπιλμπάο για τη 2η αγωνιστική του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 9.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Νάπολι – Σπόρτινγκ Λισαβόνας
Champions League 01.10.25

LIVE: Νάπολι – Σπόρτινγκ Λισαβόνας

LIVE: Νάπολι – Σπόρτινγκ Λισαβόνας. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την αναμέτρηση Νάπολι – Σπόρτινγκ Λισαβόνας για τη 2η αγωνιστική του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 5.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Μπαρτσελόνα – Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν
Champions League 01.10.25

LIVE: Μπαρτσελόνα – Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν

LIVE: Μπαρτσελόνα – Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την αναμέτρηση Μπαρτσελόνα – Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν για τη 2η αγωνιστική του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 3.

Σύνταξη
Αέρας η Νιούκαστλ, νίκησε άνετα (4-0) την Ουνιόν
Ποδόσφαιρο 01.10.25

Αέρας η Νιούκαστλ, νίκησε άνετα (4-0) την Ουνιόν

Η Νιούκαστλ ήταν ανώτερη και εύστοχη. Ετσι, πέτυχε την πρώτη της νίκη, και μάλιστα εκτός έδρας, απέναντι στην Ουνιόν Σεν Ζιλουάζ. Τα δυο γκολ με εύστοχα πέναλτι του Γκόρντον

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
Global Sumud Flotilla: Ποιο είναι το πρωτόκολλο ασφαλείας για την περίπτωση ρεσάλτου στα πλοία
Κόσμος 01.10.25

Ποιο είναι το πρωτόκολλο ασφαλείας για την περίπτωση ρεσάλτου στα πλοία του Global Sumud Flotilla

Στην περίπτωση ρεσάλτου μελών του ισραηλινού ναυτικού στα πλοία του Global Sumud Flotilla, όπως ήδη συμβαίνει, έχει καταρτιστεί συγκεκριμένο πρωτόκολλο για την ασφάλεια των επιβαινόντων

Σύνταξη
Πέθανε η Τζέιν Γκούντολ, ακτιβίστρια υπέρ της άγριας ζωής και ειδικός σε πρωτεύοντα θηλαστικά
91 ετών 01.10.25

Πέθανε η Τζέιν Γκούντολ, ακτιβίστρια υπέρ της άγριας ζωής και ειδικός σε πρωτεύοντα θηλαστικά

Η Τζέιν Γκούντολ πέθανε από φυσικά αίτια, ανέφερε το Ινστιτούτο της σε ανάρτηση στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης. Ήταν πρωτοπόρος στον τομέα της, τόσο ως γυναίκα επιστήμονας όσο και για το έργο της

Σύνταξη
Γάζα: Το Ισραήλ είναι σε απομόνωση – Ο Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου απλώς ενδιαφέρεται για τη νίκη
Στοίχημα 01.10.25

Γάζα: Το Ισραήλ είναι σε απομόνωση – Ο Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου απλώς ενδιαφέρεται για τη νίκη

Ο πρωθυπουργός του Ισραήλ, με τις πλάτες του Τραμπ, ποντάρει πως ο κόσμος θα ξεχάσει τη Γάζα, αν ο πόλεμος τελειώσει με τους δικούς του όρους. Ωστόσο, αναγνωρίζει την απομόνωση και τις συνέπειές της.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
LIVE: Άρσεναλ – Ολυμπιακός
Champions League 01.10.25

LIVE: Άρσεναλ – Ολυμπιακός

LIVE: Άρσεναλ – Ολυμπιακός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την αναμέτρηση Άρσεναλ – Ολυμπιακός για τη 2η αγωνιστική του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από MEGA και COSMOTE SPORT 2.

Σύνταξη
O γαλλικός στρατός κατέλαβε τάνκερ του ρωσικού «σκιώδους στόλου» – Φέρεται ύποπτο ως βάση εκτόξευσης drones
Στη Βρετάνη 01.10.25

O γαλλικός στρατός κατέλαβε τάνκερ του ρωσικού «σκιώδους στόλου» – Φέρεται ύποπτο ως βάση εκτόξευσης drones

Η γαλλική εισαγγελία αναφέρει ότι το πλοίο δεν μπορεί να αποδείξει τη σημαία του. Το τάνκερ φέρεται ότι βρισκόταν ανοιχτά της Δανίας, όταν drones παραβίασαν τον εναέριο χώρο της.

Σύνταξη
Η ισότητα ευκαιριών χωλαίνει στην προσχολική εκπαίδευση – Μεγαλώνει το χάσμα προνομιούχων και μη στην ΕE
Social Europe 01.10.25

Η ισότητα ευκαιριών χωλαίνει στην προσχολική εκπαίδευση – Μεγαλώνει το χάσμα προνομιούχων και μη στην ΕE

Πολύ μεγάλα είναι τα ποσοστά των παιδιών που κινδυνεύουν από κοινωνικό αποκλεισμό και δεν απολαμβάνουν προσχολική εκπαίδευση. Ταυτόχρονα, οι εργαζόμενοι υποαμείβονται και έχουν επισφαλείς συμβάσεις.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Ταύτιση απόψεων Μητσοτάκη – Μελόνι: Η Ευρώπη πρέπει να προστατεύσει και τα νότια σύνορά της
Συνάντηση κορυφής - Δανία 01.10.25

Ταύτιση απόψεων Μητσοτάκη – Μελόνι: Η Ευρώπη πρέπει να προστατεύσει και τα νότια σύνορά της

Η Ευρώπη πρέπει να προστατεύσει και τα νότια σύνορά της, εκτός από τα ανατολικά, τόνισαν τόσο ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης, όσο και η Τζόρτζια Μελόνι, κατά τη διάρκεια της άτυπης συνόδου κορυφής της ΕΕ στην Κοπεγχάγη.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Η Coca Cola φρέναρε το ΧΑ, πήρε το δρόμο του το ομόλογο της ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ, προσθέτει έσοδα ο AKTOR Group, το διπλό μέτωπο της Βρεττού, η γκρίνια στα σούπερ μάρκετ, ο μυστικός αγοραστής στην ΕΖΑ

Η Coca Cola φρέναρε το ΧΑ, πήρε το δρόμο του το ομόλογο της ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ, προσθέτει έσοδα ο AKTOR Group, το διπλό μέτωπο της Βρεττού, η γκρίνια στα σούπερ μάρκετ, ο μυστικός αγοραστής στην ΕΖΑ

Αρκούδες σε «νυχτερινή περιπολία» στο Σέλι

Αρκούδες σε «νυχτερινή περιπολία» στο Σέλι

Μυστικά και παζάρια στον Λευκό Οίκο: Από τα χαμόγελα Τραμπ με Ερντογάν στα σκληρά διλήμματα

Μυστικά και παζάρια στον Λευκό Οίκο: Από τα χαμόγελα Τραμπ με Ερντογάν στα σκληρά διλήμματα

Έντομα σε κεχριμπάρι δίνουν μια εικόνα για τη ζωή στην υπερήπειρο Γκοντβάνα

Έντομα σε κεχριμπάρι δίνουν μια εικόνα για τη ζωή στην υπερήπειρο Γκοντβάνα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ποια είναι η Ατίκα Μιρ, η 10χρονη Ινδή που γράφει ιστορία στην Formula 1

Ποια είναι η Ατίκα Μιρ, η 10χρονη Ινδή που γράφει ιστορία στην Formula 1

Micro-retirement: Γιατί το να μην δουλεύεις για λίγο, μπορεί να μη… «δουλέψει»;

Micro-retirement: Γιατί το να μην δουλεύεις για λίγο, μπορεί να μη… «δουλέψει»;

Παιδί: Πώς να το βοηθήσετε να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του;

Παιδί: Πώς να το βοηθήσετε να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του;

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τετάρτη 01 Οκτωβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο