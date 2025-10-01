Greece Eyes Energy and Shipping Boom Through Stronger US Ties

The relationship between Greece and the United States is reaching new heights, with opportunities emerging in energy, shipbuilding, and shipping, Greek Minister of Shipping and Island Policy Vassilis Kikilias said at the 15th Capital Link event in Athens.

“The task before us is to fully leverage these opportunities,” Kikilias stated, highlighting the complementary strengths of the two nations. “The U.S. produces and exports LNG, while the Greek-owned fleet—5,700 vessels strong—represents 20% of the global fleet and 24.5% of the world’s LNG-carrying capacity. Clearly, we can work closely together to create new jobs and drive growth through energy and shipping partnerships.”

Kikilias outlined Greece’s potential as a regional energy hub, emphasizing the country’s role as an entry point for LNG from various nations, including the United States. This position enables Greece to facilitate gas flows that help meet energy needs domestically and across Southeastern Europe, contributing to broader energy security in the region.

Reflecting on his recent visit to the United States, Kikilias recounted a series of high-level meetings held in both Athens and Washington. These engagements included discussions with U.S. officials such as Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, responsible for coordinating energy policy, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, senior State Department representatives, investment banks, senators, governors, and private sector leaders.

The talks were described as productive, with a focus on developing a realistic and actionable plan scheduled to be presented in the coming months.

Kikilias also underscored the significance of the Capital Link forum, noting its evolution into a key institution that brings together market leaders, policymakers, prominent Greek shipowners, diplomats, and business executives. Such gatherings are seen as essential for the exchange of ideas and the formulation of development policies, fostering collaboration and positive outcomes through shared plans and visions.