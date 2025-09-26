Παρασκευή 26 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
26.09.2025 | 14:50
Καραμπόλα 8 οχημάτων στη λεωφόρο Αλεξάνδρας - Σημαντικές καθυστερήσεις
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΣΑΡΛΙ ΚΕΡΚ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΓΑΛΛΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
Mitsotakis’ New York Fiasco: A Symptom of a Government in Crisis
English edition 26 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025 | 14:19

Mitsotakis’ New York Fiasco: A Symptom of a Government in Crisis

The presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the United Nations General Assembly summarized broader problems regarding the way he manages the country’s affairs.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
«Δεν θα κάνω τίποτα»: Τι θα αλλάξει αν σήμερα κάνεις μια παύση;

«Δεν θα κάνω τίποτα»: Τι θα αλλάξει αν σήμερα κάνεις μια παύση;

Spotlight

The government side attempted to downplay the impression caused by the cancellation of his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who preferred to attend a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, claiming that the meeting would not have been particularly significant and that, in essence, the country’s foreign policy is conducted through other channels rather than such high-level meetings.

However, because a country’s foreign policy is also conducted through summit meetings—which usually, beyond symbolism, indicate whether steps are being taken and in what direction—the cancellation of a meeting that would have recorded one of the government’s supposedly key successes, namely the relatively good climate in Greek-Turkish relations, can be considered a political and diplomatic failure.

This is especially true when the overall tally of the Prime Minister’s meetings in New York was not particularly large, while the Turkish president managed to meet the U.S. President and could, in any case, celebrate the improvement of U.S.-Turkey relations, including issues related to defense supplies.

Lack of a Channel with Donald Trump

Things are made even worse for the Greek government by the widespread perception that it currently faces real difficulties in having a communication and coordination channel with the U.S. government and President Donald Trump himself.

This is despite the fact that it is a government that sought to have a particularly pro-American stance, led by a Prime Minister from a political dynasty that has always prided itself on direct ties to key nodes of the American political establishment.

In this context, the video circulated last June showing the Greek Prime Minister trying to attract the attention of the U.S. President while he was speaking with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was not just a moment the media “blew out of proportion,” but rather a reflection of the situation in which Greek foreign policy finds itself in relation to the American leadership: trying to capture attention and interest, and basically failing.

This was further evidenced by the awkwardness on the Prime Minister’s face when he was asked by Wall Street Journal journalist Emma Tucker in New York whether he had met the U.S. President during his term: “No, I saw him yesterday at the reception, we had a conversation. I have met him as I am one of the leaders who worked with President Trump during his first term, and we had a very good collaboration.”

When Kyriakos Mitsotakis Condemned “Trumpism”

The problem the Prime Minister faces is that, although he can cite a “very good collaboration” with Trump in 2019-2020, he later chose to take a position in the internal American political divide, specifically against President Trump.

For example, when extensive incidents occurred in Washington on January 6, 2021, the Prime Minister commented from his official Twitter account: Extremely troubled by the violence and horrible events taking place in Washington D.C. American democracy is resilient, deeply rooted and will overcome this crisis. A gesture that exceeded the usual rule that heads of state do not comment on developments in neighboring countries.

However, Mitsotakis did not stop with this general statement. A few weeks later, in February 2021, when the “Lignadis affair” erupted and opposition parties demanded the resignation of Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, the Prime Minister’s response in Parliament was: “I fully understand your call for a minister’s resignation. You have done this with half the members of the cabinet. It is your right. However, the swamp into which you have dragged the confrontation is not your right. It is left-wing Trumpism. Practices condemned in the U.S.”

It is clear that with these statements, the Prime Minister went beyond merely condemning issues and essentially treated the current American President as the embodiment of all political problems.

The reference to “left-wing Trumpism” became particularly favored by the Prime Minister. On November 14, 2022, speaking to the Central Committee of New Democracy, and as the scandal over the wiretapping affair had already erupted, Mitsotakis stated: “Now they are preparing their defeat by challenging even the most important achievement of the post-junta era, the integrity of elections and the smooth transition of power to the winner. Left-wing Trumpism in all its glory.”

Unilateral Alignment with the Democratic Party and Joe Biden

Why, then, would an experienced politician like Mitsotakis, who follows political developments closely, choose in 2022 to use such disparaging terms for an American politician who was already on the path to returning to power and held a prominent role in the Republican Party?

The answer lies in the way Greek foreign policy during Mitsotakis’ government period primarily aligned itself with the Democratic Party (in contrast to the traditionally good relations of the Mitsotakis family with Republicans).

This was likely based on the expectation that the Democrats would turn their pre-election rhetoric against Erdoğan into practical pressure on the Turkish side. Although, the most recent practical pressure on Turkey had already occurred in 2019 when it was excluded from the F-35 program due to its decision to acquire Russian S-400 systems.

Essentially, the Greek government considered that such alignment with the Biden administration, including the adoption by the Prime Minister of negative statements about “Trumpism,” would enhance the country’s position vis-à-vis Turkey.

The Prime Minister himself seemed to believe he had achieved this with his speech at the Joint Session of the U.S. Congress on May 17, 2022.

This explains why, during that period, he chose rhetoric hostile to the other American party, especially given that Trump’s real influence in the Republican Party remained particularly strong.

Of course, a careful observer would have already seen that it was uncertain whether this strategy was effective, at least regarding pressure on Turkey or the formation of a different balance.

During Biden’s administration, Turkey managed not only to overcome initial distrust but also, despite not aligning with Western sanctions on Russia, to claim a broader mediating role, while developments in Syria placed it in a relatively better position (as a power negotiating with Islamist rebels), while maintaining its active role in Libya. And Trump’s return to the White House meant for Erdoğan the return of a leader he had previously been able to negotiate with.

The Difficult Position After Trump’s Re-election

All of this placed Mitsotakis in an extremely difficult position after Trump’s re-election. He, a supposedly pro-Western and pro-American politician, is now called to work with a leader he had characterized as an example to avoid.

Matters were not made easier for the Prime Minister by the fact that he aligned himself with the positions of other European countries on issues such as tariffs, stating, for example, that “President Trump announced what I would call a colossal shift in U.S. economic and international trade policy. It is a historic turn towards protectionism.”

The Greek-American relationship—unlike that of other European countries—concerns primarily geopolitical issues and only secondarily trade. Notably, Trump relied heavily on major high-tech companies, which the Greek government is also trying to attract.

Even worse, Mitsotakis repeatedly positioned himself negatively toward a U.S. leader who often bases his judgments more on personal impressions of a leader -a legacy of his previous business activities—rather than on deeper geopolitical analyses.  Not to mention how he weighs the dynamics on social media and in the public sphere.

This is reflected in how the U.S. President continues to acknowledge Erdoğan as a counterpart, speaking with admiration and appreciation, even while asking Turkey to stop purchasing Russian oil.

It is this comparison—between indifference toward a Greek Prime Minister, who has supposedly tried to align with American choices, and statements of admiration for a Turkish President who diverged from key American positions—that highlights the serious problem the government faces in Greek-American relations.

The Crisis of Governance Logic and a Closing Political Cycle

All of this reflects a broader problem, not simply that Mitsotakis chose a unilateral stance toward the American political system, contrary to the tradition of Greek diplomacy to maintain channels with both major parties.

It primarily concerns a governance approach that assumes political strategy consists mainly in adopting whatever ideological trend seems dominant at the moment (in this case an “Extreme Center” ideology, lately tinged with far-right elements), rather than one corresponding to the social characteristics of the political party. It treats national foreign policy as largely aligned with the version of foreign policy promoted by the U.S. Democratic Party and a broader climate of “liberal interventionism,” overlooking that this is only one—and not always the dominant—version of American policy, especially in a context where the “Collective West” is already more complex.

This now places Mitsotakis, both within and outside his party, under criticism he used to direct at his political opponents for not having standing with Western allies or influence on the international stage.

He now bears responsibility for the downgrade of Greece’s position in the eyes of the current American administration, while Turkey is clearly rising.

This means Mitsotakis is now losing even in what seemed, according to polls, his strongest point: foreign policy.

This adds to how he is held accountable for significant electoral losses—the guided media reports about the gap from the second party convince no one when it is clear that New Democracy has lost any chance of an outright majority—and the inability to respond to increasingly deep dissatisfaction.

This explains why many within his party consider that his political cycle has come to an end.

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Ηλεκτρισμός
Καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου: Νέα συνάντηση υπό τη σκιά των δηλώσεων Ερντογάν

Καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου: Νέα συνάντηση υπό τη σκιά των δηλώσεων Ερντογάν

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
«Δεν θα κάνω τίποτα»: Τι θα αλλάξει αν σήμερα κάνεις μια παύση;

«Δεν θα κάνω τίποτα»: Τι θα αλλάξει αν σήμερα κάνεις μια παύση;

Business
Ελευθέριος Βενιζέλος: Στο… slow down των ελεγκτών αποδίδονται οι καθυστερήσεις των πτήσεων

Ελευθέριος Βενιζέλος: Στο… slow down των ελεγκτών αποδίδονται οι καθυστερήσεις των πτήσεων

inWellness
Παίζει ρόλο 26.09.25

Έρευνα: Το πρωινό είναι και θέμα timing

Όσο σημαντικό είναι το τι τρως για πρωινό, άλλο τόσο σημαντική είναι και η ώρα. Αυτό, τουλάχιστον, έδειξε μια νέα μελέτη.

Σύνταξη
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Energy Poverty in Greece Among Highest in EU
English edition 25.09.25

Energy Poverty in Greece Among Highest in EU

ELSTAT says Greece displays among the highest percentages of energy poverty in the European Union (EU) with 43.6% of households stating they are unable to heat their homes.

Σύνταξη
How Far Is Greece from Canada?
English edition 23.09.25

How Far Is Greece from Canada?

In the 1960s, thousands of Greeks left by ship for Canada seeking a better future. Today, Toronto’s Greek community remains deeply connected to its heritage, traditions, and homeland

Σύνταξη
UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks
English edition 20.09.25

UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks

UBS noted that Greek banks are still trading at a discount to their European peers, with price-to-earnings ratios of 7.9 times for 2026.

Σύνταξη
Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High
English edition 19.09.25

Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High

Greek consumers are facing steep price hikes in their daily cup of coffee, with costs rising nearly 19% in the past year and futures hitting levels not seen in almost half a century. Experts warn the trend is unlikely to ease any time soon

Σύνταξη
Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND
English edition 18.09.25

Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND

Center-right party continues to field a double-digit lead over its closest rival, while gaining half a percentage point since the last poll by the same firm

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
«Του έλειπε τούφα» – Καταγγελία μητέρας για κακοποίηση δίχρονου σε παιδικό σταθμό
Συνελήφθη ο ιδιοκτήτης 26.09.25

«Του έλειπε τούφα» - Καταγγελία μητέρας για κακοποίηση δίχρονου σε παιδικό σταθμό

Η μητέρα κατήγγειλε στην Αστυνομία ότι ο γιος της είχε σημάδι στα χείλη και ένα κενό στο τριχωτό της κεφαλής - Αναμένεται το πόρισμα του ιατροδικαστή για την κακοποίηση που φέρεται να υπέστη το παιδί

Σύνταξη
Ο Μουρίνιο απάντησε για Παυλίδη και Μπενζεμά: «Έχουμε καλή ομάδα…»
Ποδόσφαιρο 26.09.25

Ο Μουρίνιο απάντησε για Παυλίδη και Μπενζεμά: «Έχουμε καλή ομάδα…»

Η ισοπαλία που απέσπασε η Ρίο Άβε από τη Μπενφίκα του Ο Ζοσέ Μουρίνιο, προκάλεσε ερωτήσεις σχετικά με το ρόστερ των «Αετών», ωστόσο ο «Special One» δήλωσε απόλυτα ικανοποιημένος από το υλικό που έχει στα χέρια του. - Τι είπε για τον Βαγγέλη Παυλίδη.

Σύνταξη
Μεξικό: Πώς ένας εμβληματικός ναός στη Γκουανταλαχάρα έγινε τόπος σεξουαλικών εγκλημάτων – «Περίμεναν τον Μωυσή»
Πολιτιστική κληρονομιά; 26.09.25

Πώς ένας ναός στη Γκουανταλαχάρα έγινε τόπος σεξουαλικών εγκλημάτων με θύματα παιδιά - «Περίμεναν τον Μωυσή»

Ο Naasón Joaquín García, ηγέτης της θρησκευτικής οργάνωσης La Luz del Mundo, εκτίει επί του παρόντος ποινή 16 ετών για σεξουαλική κακοποίηση παιδιών. Ο τόπος του εγκλήματος; Τα τούνελ ενός ναού στο Μεξικό.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ασπίδα για τη δημόσια υγεία το έργο της ΕΝΔΙΑΛΕ
Περιβάλλον 26.09.25

Ασπίδα για τη δημόσια υγεία το έργο της ΕΝΔΙΑΛΕ

Στις 26 Σεπτεμβρίου, Παγκόσμια Ημέρα Περιβαλλοντικής Υγείας, η ενημέρωση και η πρόληψη έρχονται να μας θυμίσουν ότι καθαρό περιβάλλον σημαίνει λιγότεροι κίνδυνοι για την υγεία όλων μας.

Σύνταξη
Τραμπ: Λεκτική ή πραγματική η στροφή του για την Ουκρανία; – Διχασμένοι οι αναλυτές, προσεκτικό το Κρεμλίνο
Πολλά ερωτήματα 26.09.25

Λεκτική ή πραγματική η στροφή του Τραμπ για την Ουκρανία; - Διχασμένοι οι αναλυτές, προσεκτικό το Κρεμλίνο

Η ανάρτηση του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ στην οποία ανέφερε ότι η Ουκρανία μπορεί να κερδίσει πίσω τα εδάφη της έχει διχάσει τους αναλυτές - Η απογοήτευση για τον Πούτιν, η καλυτέρευση της σχέσης με τον Ζελένσκι

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Κακοκαιρία: Σφοδρές καταιγίδες θα φέρουν 100 τόνους νερού ανά στρέμμα – Οι περιοχές που θα επηρεαστούν
Κακοκαιρία εν όψει 26.09.25

Σφοδρές καταιγίδες θα φέρουν 100 τόνους νερού ανά στρέμμα - Οι περιοχές που θα επηρεαστούν

Για την επερχόμενη κακοκαιρία έχει εκδώσει έκτακτο δελτίο επιδείνωσης η ΕΜΥ - Μέχρι την Κυριακή το βράδυ τα έντονα φαινόμενα - Η ανάρτηση του Γιώργου Τσατραφύλλια

Σύνταξη
Μυστικά στη Σκωτία: Μετά τον Χάρι, ο πρίγκιπας Γουίλιαμ «απομονώνεται» με τον βασιλιά Κάρολο. Γιατί;
Go Fun 26.09.25

Μυστικά στη Σκωτία: Μετά τον Χάρι, ο πρίγκιπας Γουίλιαμ «απομονώνεται» με τον βασιλιά Κάρολο. Γιατί;

Ενώ η ιστορική επανασύνδεση του βασιλιά Καρόλου με τον Χάρι στις 10 Σεπτεμβρίου αναζωπύρωσε τις ελπίδες για προσέγγιση, η απουσία του Γουίλιαμ από εκείνη τη συνάντηση και η άμεση «απομόνωσή» του με τον πατέρα του στο Μπέρκχολ της Σκωτίας υπογραμμίζουν ότι το «βαθύ ρήγμα» μεταξύ των δύο αδελφών παραμένει η κυρίαρχη πληγή της βασιλικής οικογένειας

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Ερντογάν: «Θα πάρουμε το μερίδιό μας στη Μεσόγειο» – Ικανοποιημένος από την συνάντηση με τον Τραμπ
Κόσμος 26.09.25

Ερντογάν: «Θα πάρουμε το μερίδιό μας στη Μεσόγειο» – Ικανοποιημένος από την συνάντηση με τον Τραμπ

Απολογισμό της συνάντησης με τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ έκανε ο Τούρκος πρόεδρος Ρετζέπ Ταγίπ Ερντογάν, υπογραμμίζοντας μεταξύ άλλων ότι η Τουρκία θα πάρει το μερίδιό της από τους πόρους στη Μεσόγειο

Σύνταξη
Πρόγραμμα κοινωφελούς εργασίας στη Θεσσαλία
Απασχόληση 26.09.25

Πρόγραμμα κοινωφελούς εργασίας στη Θεσσαλία

Στόχος της δράσης είναι η ενίσχυση της κοινωνικής συνοχής μέσω της αντιμετώπισης της ανεργίας, των ομάδων εκείνων του πληθυσμού που επλήγησαν από την κακοκαιρία «Daniel».

Σύνταξη
Απολιθωμένο κρανίο στην Κίνα ίσως ξαναγράφει την εξελικτική ιστορία του ανθρώπου
Ανατροπή 26.09.25

Πότε εμφανίστηκε ο σύγχρονος άνθρωπος; Απολιθωμένο κρανίο στην Κίνα ίσως ξαναγράφει την εξελικτική μας ιστορία

Κρανίο ηλικίας ενός εκατομμυρίου ετών υποδεικνύει ότι η εξελικτική γραμμή του Homo sapiens πηγαινει πολύ πιο πίσω στο παρελθόν από ό,τι πιστεύαμε.

Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Ευρωζώνη: Υψηλές οι τιμές στα τρόφιμα – Ένας στους τρεις ανησυχεί για το αν θα μπορεί να αγοράζει ό,τι θέλει
Τι γίνεται στην Ελλάδα 26.09.25

Όταν τα τρόφιμα «τσιμπούν»: Ένας στους τρεις στην Ευρωζώνη ανησυχεί για το αν θα μπορεί να αγοράζει ό,τι θέλει

Γιατί, οι τιμές στα βασικά τρόφιμα, όπως στο ψωμί, στο βούτυρο και στη σοκολάτα είναι σημαντικές για τη νομισματική πολιτική;

Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Συνάντηση Κικίλια και Κεφαλογιάννη με τον Αντιπρόεδρο Κυβερνητικών Υποθέσεων του Royal Caribbean Group
Πολιτική 26.09.25

Συνάντηση Κικίλια και Κεφαλογιάννη με τον Αντιπρόεδρο Κυβερνητικών Υποθέσεων του Royal Caribbean Group

Στη συνάντηση εργασίας που πραγματοποίησαν με θέμα την κρουαζιέρα στην Ελλάδα, επισημάνθηκε ότι το τέλος έχει ανταποδοτικότητα, καθώς τα έσοδα από αυτό προορίζονται για την ενίσχυση των υποδομών, των τοπικών κοινωνιών και του τουρισμού

Σύνταξη
Ιράκ: Παντρεύτηκα στα 13, αν αρνιόμουν θα με σκότωναν – Κορίτσια ακόμη και 9 ετών, έχουν την ίδια μοίρα
Εξομολόγηση ενός παιδιού 26.09.25

«Παντρεύτηκα στα 13, αν αρνιόμουν θα με σκότωναν - Κορίτσια ακόμη και 9 ετών έχουν την ίδια μοίρα»

Η εξομολόγηση ενός κοριτσιού 13 ετών που αναγκάστηκε να παντρευτεί για να μην την σκοτώσουν. Πλέον στη θέση της μπορεί να είναι ακόμη και κορίτσια 9 ετών αφού ο νέος νόμος του Ιράκ το επιτρέπει

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Σε… αποθεραπεία το ΧΑ, έτοιμη για νέα projects η Cenergy, το «φάουλ» της ΕΚΤΕΡ, τα διαμάντια των ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ και AKTOR, η «ακτίνα» της Eurobank, το διακαναλικό… τουρ του «Γραμματέα»

Σε… αποθεραπεία το ΧΑ, έτοιμη για νέα projects η Cenergy, το «φάουλ» της ΕΚΤΕΡ, τα διαμάντια των ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ και AKTOR, η «ακτίνα» της Eurobank, το διακαναλικό… τουρ του «Γραμματέα»

City breaks: 7 ευρωπαϊκές πρωτεύουσες σε απόσταση αναπνοής από την Αθήνα για φθινοπωρινές αποδράσεις

City breaks: 7 ευρωπαϊκές πρωτεύουσες σε απόσταση αναπνοής από την Αθήνα για φθινοπωρινές αποδράσεις

Και ο Μακρόν έπλασε την Κάντας Όουενς: Πώς μια μήνυση ρίχνει νερό στο μύλο της Ακροδεξιάς

Και ο Μακρόν έπλασε την Κάντας Όουενς: Πώς μια μήνυση ρίχνει νερό στο μύλο της Ακροδεξιάς

Έντομα σε κεχριμπάρι δίνουν μια εικόνα για τη ζωή στην υπερήπειρο Γκοντβάνα

Έντομα σε κεχριμπάρι δίνουν μια εικόνα για τη ζωή στην υπερήπειρο Γκοντβάνα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ποια είναι η Ατίκα Μιρ, η 10χρονη Ινδή που γράφει ιστορία στην Formula 1

Ποια είναι η Ατίκα Μιρ, η 10χρονη Ινδή που γράφει ιστορία στην Formula 1

Micro-retirement: Γιατί το να μην δουλεύεις για λίγο, μπορεί να μη… «δουλέψει»;

Micro-retirement: Γιατί το να μην δουλεύεις για λίγο, μπορεί να μη… «δουλέψει»;

Παιδί: Πώς να το βοηθήσετε να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του;

Παιδί: Πώς να το βοηθήσετε να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του;

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 26 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο