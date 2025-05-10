Ukraine: Kyriakos Mitsotakis will participate in the “alliance of the willing”

Ukraine will host a meeting today Saturday, of the leaders from the so-called “alliance of the willing,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Friday.

The alliance, led by France and the United Kingdom, was established earlier this year amid growing concerns in Europe that the United States may no longer serve as a reliable pillar of support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

“We need this alliance, and it must be strong enough to guarantee security in line with our shared vision,” Zelensky said.

Efforts to define Europe’s role in providing long-term security guarantees after the war have been challenging. The possibility of a ceasefire remains distant, hinging largely on Russia’s actions and the level of continued U.S. support for its allies.

Ukraine is pushing for clear and concrete security guarantees to shield it from future Russian military threats. As part of potential commitments, the alliance is considering the limited deployment of foreign forces in Ukraine.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to attend the meeting, while French President Emmanuel Macron has also confirmed his participation.

