Mitsotakis: Govt Intervention If Power Rate Decreases Not Passed to Consumers
31 Αυγούστου 2025

Mitsotakis: Govt Intervention If Power Rate Decreases Not Passed to Consumers

The Greek prime minister, in his weekly review, also dismissed reports that a recent labor sector reform allows for the abolition of the eight-hour workday

Energy transition” and lower prices, as he said, for citizens, along with the latest set of labor market reforms and liberalization were the main points in Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ weekly review, which is posted on social media.

Sunday’s post was the last for at least a couple of weeks, as the annual Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) will commence next weekend, the venue for a state-of-the-economy address and announcement of policy goals by the standing prime minister.

According to Mitsotakis, Greece is gradually being transformed into an “energy exporter”, while warning power suppliers that if the decrease in wholesale prices isn’t passed to the retail side, then his government will intervene.

In reply to sharp opposition criticism that the eight-hour workday is being abolished and that a possible 13-hour workday is being allowed, he flatly denied that such was the case in terms of the latest labor sector liberalization.

Among others, he cited the recently announced support measures for residents of northern Chios Island, which was recently ravaged by a wildfire.

He also touched on a looming codification of laws and regulations governing the building sector, as well as the debut of a new application for reporting various types of violations in public spaces, called MyStreet.

Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG
English edition 29.08.25

Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG

Net financing to Greece’s general government turned positive in July, reaching €509 million, compared with a negative flow of €93 million in June.

Σύνταξη
Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests
English edition 27.08.25

Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests

Greek energy operator DEDDHE unveils a €4.79B plan for 2026–2030, including smart meters and relocating power lines from forests to boost network resilience and digital transformation

Σύνταξη
Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth
English edition 25.08.25

Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth

Bank of Greece data confirm that visitors spent significantly more regardless of the modest rise in arrivals. Germans, French, Italians, and Americans, in particular, boosted spending per trip, helping widen the surplus.

Σύνταξη
Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets
English edition 24.08.25

Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets

Fresh produce, affordable prices and personal interaction keep Greece’s traditional street markets central to everyday life, though challenges remain for both shoppers and vendors

Σύνταξη
Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter
English edition 23.08.25

Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter

Once seen as an affordable daily treat, coffee has become a rising expense for Greek households, with forecasts warning of further price hikes in cafés, supermarkets, and even at home

Σύνταξη
August in Athens
English edition 23.08.25

August in Athens

The August lull in Athens offers a rare pause from the city’s usual bustle. Behind the quiet streets and slow pace, residents discover moments of introspection, gentle melancholy, and the unexpected serenity of staying behind while the city hums at a slower rhythm

Σύνταξη
Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September
English edition 20.08.25

Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September

Compensation for livestock and crop losses from Greece’s 2025 summer fires will be fully paid by September 30. Producers are exempt from assessment fees, and digital records will support the expedited claims process

Σύνταξη
