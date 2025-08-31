Mitsotakis: Govt Intervention If Power Rate Decreases Not Passed to Consumers
The Greek prime minister, in his weekly review, also dismissed reports that a recent labor sector reform allows for the abolition of the eight-hour workday
Energy transition” and lower prices, as he said, for citizens, along with the latest set of labor market reforms and liberalization were the main points in Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ weekly review, which is posted on social media.
Sunday’s post was the last for at least a couple of weeks, as the annual Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) will commence next weekend, the venue for a state-of-the-economy address and announcement of policy goals by the standing prime minister.
According to Mitsotakis, Greece is gradually being transformed into an “energy exporter”, while warning power suppliers that if the decrease in wholesale prices isn’t passed to the retail side, then his government will intervene.
In reply to sharp opposition criticism that the eight-hour workday is being abolished and that a possible 13-hour workday is being allowed, he flatly denied that such was the case in terms of the latest labor sector liberalization.
Among others, he cited the recently announced support measures for residents of northern Chios Island, which was recently ravaged by a wildfire.
He also touched on a looming codification of laws and regulations governing the building sector, as well as the debut of a new application for reporting various types of violations in public spaces, called MyStreet.
