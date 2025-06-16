view
Δευτέρα 16 Ιουνίου 2025
16.06.2025 | 21:11
Σεισμός στην Κασσάνδρα Χαλκιδικής
16.06.2025 | 13:46
Διαρροή αερίου σε ξενοδοχείο στη Ρόδο
16 Ιουνίου 2025 | 21:59
Eνσωμάτωση

Karystianou speaks exclusively in to Rania Tzima in.gr: «I was threatened because I accused Mitsotakis of high treason»

"Simply connecting the name Mitsotakis to the crime of high treason is an act that cannot go unpunished, I was told," says Maria Karystianou as she reveals for the first time to in and Rania Tzima that a death threat has been made against her and her family, which she reported to the Organized Crime Unit.

Ράνια Τζίμα
ΣυνέντευξηΡάνια Τζίμα
Spotlight

Maria Karystianou, who has made it her life’s work to see those responsible for Tempe pay for their crimes and to vindicate the victims, has revealed for the first time that a death threat was made against her and her family after she submitted a proposal for a Preliminary Investigation in which she accused Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of «high treason.» And that’s not the only revelation Maria Karystianou makes in the interview she gave Rania Tzima, which is soon to be published in full in in.gr.

Having left clear hints that there is a lot going on behind the scenes in the Tempe case, and being asked directly if she believes threats have been made against people playing key roles in investigating Tempe and bringing the facts of the accident to light, she stressed that she has herself received threats.

«A few days ago, I received a death threat in response to my accusation of high treason,» says Ms Karystianou. «What I was told is that simply associating the name of the Mitsotakis family with the crime of high treason is an act that cannot go unpunished. Just the connection, even if it leads nowhere,» she adds emphatically.

And that wasn’t all they said: «They used some other, less polite words,» she says while choosing not to repeat them in front of the camera. “But everything was reported to the police in detail.”

Ms Karystianou has already filed a complaint to the Organized Crime Unit, and as the competent police authorities have confirmed, it is already under investigation.

She avoids sharing information that would shed light on the identity of the man who, she says, conveyed the threat to her, «Be careful, etc. Advice, in other words, and supposedly for my own good». However, she is quick to add that «Taken as a whole, I don’t think our conversation could have been any more threatening».

Accidents happen…

As for the type of threat she received, and what she was advised to watch out for, Mrs Karystianou replies «Accidents happen. Well, they do, don’t they?», her tone and momentary pause saying what she hesitates to say in words.

«A car accident involving me, someone close to me, a member of my family,» she later specifies.

I know who I’m up against

Further clarifying what exactly was said to her, Ms Karystianou says that what was conveyed is that «In the discussion that took place about me, it was said ‘okay, Karystianou won’t be keeping that up for much longer’,» and she is quick to add: «I won’t pretend not to see what’s obvious. At least I know who I’m up against. So I wasn’t surprised by what I heard, or by them saying ‘You know they’re not people who mess around, right? That they’re ruthless and so on.’ Because they said all those things to me.»

In response to the crucial question of whether she feels that she’s in danger, Mrs Karystianou couldn’t rule it out. «In theory I could be, yes. Someone who speaks out, who digs deep and tries to get to the bottom of things could be in danger, sure.»

Her disappointment with the rule of law and quality of democracy in Greece is clear from her response to the observation that we don’t live in a country where anyone who seeks the truth is in danger…

«That’s what I was told. That was the advice I was given. That things like that happen, and that I need to know that,» she insists, deadly serious.

Just how much her confidence in Greek justice and its administration has been shaken is clear from a comment she makes in her complaint: namely, that the proposal she made for a Pre-Investigation and for a charge against the Prime Minister for high treason, should have been made by the Justice system.

«I don’t think so, but okay…» is Mrs. Karystianou’s biting comment.

Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο
Commodities
Πετρέλαιο: Τα σενάρια από τον πόλεμο Ισραήλ – Ιράν [γραφήματα] 

Πετρέλαιο: Τα σενάρια από τον πόλεμο Ισραήλ – Ιράν [γραφήματα] 

Business
United Group: Αλλαγές στη διοίκηση – Εκτός ο ιδρυτής της Šolak

United Group: Αλλαγές στη διοίκηση – Εκτός ο ιδρυτής της Šolak

Cold Ironing: Greece’s Race to ‘Green’ its Ports by 2028
English edition 14.06.25

Cold Ironing: Greece’s Race to ‘Green’ its Ports by 2028

Creation of clean energy “hubs” through the development of cold ironing infrastructure to supply electricity to docked ships – The market’s regulatory framework is in the works and must move forward immediately

Σύνταξη
«Ακόμη και η Μόνα Λίζα χρειάζεται ένα ρεπό»: Το Λούβρο κλείνει τις πόρτες του μετά από αιφνίδια απεργία
Παρίσι 16.06.25

«Ακόμη και η Μόνα Λίζα χρειάζεται ένα ρεπό»: Το Λούβρο κλείνει τις πόρτες του μετά από αιφνίδια απεργία

Η απεργία ξέσπασε καθώς οι υπάλληλοι του ιδρύματος αρνήθηκαν να αναλάβουν τις θέσεις τους σε ένδειξη διαμαρτυρίας για τις συνθήκες εργασίας στο Λούβρο κατά τη διάρκεια εσωτερικής συνεδρίασης.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ρέγες σε παίκτες: «Έρχομαι για να πετύχω» (pics+vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 16.06.25

Ρέγες σε παίκτες: «Έρχομαι για να πετύχω» (pics+vid)

Ο γενικός αρχηγός του Άρη, Γιώργος Γκουγκουλιάς, παρουσίασε τον Ισπανό τεχνικό διευθυντή, Ρούμπεν Ρέγες, στους ποδοσφαιριστές, πριν από την έναρξη της πρώτης προπόνησης στο «Δασυγένειο».

Σύνταξη
ΟΣΕ: Απολύθηκε φύλακας ισόπεδης διάβασης -«Έλειπε αδικαιολόγητα από το πόστο του»
Ελλάδα 16.06.25

ΟΣΕ: Απολύθηκε φύλακας ισόπεδης διάβασης -«Έλειπε αδικαιολόγητα από το πόστο του»

Σύμφωνα με τον ΟΣΕ ο οδηγός της αμαξοστοιχίας 1635 ειδοποίησε τις Αρχές και αμέσως τέθηκε σε εφαρμογή η διαδικασία αντικατάστασης του φύλακα, ενώ ακολούθησε η απόλυσή του.

Σύνταξη
Καρυστιανού στο in και στη Ράνια Τζίμα: Αποκαλύπτει ότι δέχθηκε απειλές για τη ζωή της και καταγγέλλει παρέμβαση Μητσοτάκη στις δικαστικές εξελίξεις
Όλη η συνέντευξη 16.06.25

Καρυστιανού στο in και στη Ράνια Τζίμα: Αποκαλύπτει ότι δέχθηκε απειλές για τη ζωή της και καταγγέλλει παρέμβαση Μητσοτάκη στις δικαστικές εξελίξεις

«Είμαστε ένα εισιτήριο τρένου». Η Μαρία Καρυστιανού, «η μάνα των Τεμπών» που πρωτοστατεί στον αγώνα κατά της συγκάλυψης των ευθυνών για το έγκλημα, αποκαλύπτει οτι δέχθηκε απειλές γιατί κατηγόρησε τον Μητσοτάκη για εσχάτη προδοσία, και καταγγέλει ότι η Κλάπα μεταφέρει εντολές πρωθυπουργού στον ανακριτή

Ράνια Τζίμα
Ράνια Τζίμα
Δημοσκόπηση: Δεύτερος και μόνο με την ιδέα ότι φτιάχνει κόμμα ο Τσίπρας – Αλλαγή κυβέρνησης θέλει το 68,1%
«Κόκκινη κάρτα» για Μητσοτάκη 16.06.25

Δημοσκόπηση: Δεύτερος και μόνο με την ιδέα ότι φτιάχνει κόμμα ο Τσίπρας – Αλλαγή κυβέρνησης θέλει το 68,1%

Με βάση τη δημοσκόπηση, το 48,1% θεωρεί ότι αν συνεργαστούν τα κόμματα της κεντροαριστεράς υπάρχουν πιθανότητες νίκης στις επόμενες εκλογές - Τι λένε οι ερωτηθέντες για την επιστροφή Τσίπρα

Σύνταξη
Ο Λάντο Νόρις θα τα «ακούσει» από την McLaren
On Field 16.06.25

Ο Λάντο Νόρις θα τα «ακούσει» από την McLaren

Η σύγκρουση του Νόρις με τον άλλο οδηγό της McLaren, Όσκαρ Πιάστρι στο γκραν πριν του Καναδά, δεν θα περάσει στο ντούκου, παρά την συγνώμη του Βρετανού

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
«Κοντά στην ΑΕΚ ο Ντέσερς»
Ποδόσφαιρο 16.06.25

«Κοντά στην ΑΕΚ ο Ντέσερς»

Πρόοδο στις διαπραγματεύσεις της ΑΕΚ με την Ρέιντζερς για τον Σιριλ Ντέσερς αποκαλύπτει δημοσίευμα από την Σκωτία.

Σύνταξη
Λευτεριά στην Παλαιστίνη: Τζόνι Μαρ και Fontaines D.C. υπέρ Kneecap στο Glastonbury – «Η σκηνή είναι πολιτική»
Δικαιοσύνη 16.06.25

Λευτεριά στην Παλαιστίνη: Τζόνι Μαρ και Fontaines D.C. υπέρ Kneecap στο Glastonbury – «Η σκηνή είναι πολιτική»

Ο Τζόνι Μαρ των The Smiths και ο Γκριαν Τσάτεν των Fontaines D.C. υπερασπίζονται τους Kneecap για την ακτιβιστική μουσική εκστρατεία ενάντια στο έγκλημα στη Γάζα

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Παραιτήθηκε ο διοικητής της ΕΚΑΜ για να αναλάβει την ασφάλεια πανίσχυρου πρώην κυβερνητικού στελέχους
Ελλάδα 16.06.25

Παραιτήθηκε ο διοικητής της ΕΚΑΜ για να αναλάβει την ασφάλεια πανίσχυρου πρώην κυβερνητικού στελέχους

Μόνο σε καθεστώτα χιλιόμετρα μακριά από την Ελλάδα και στην κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη μπορεί να συμβαίνουν αυτά… O διοικητής της ΕΚΑΜ παραιτήθηκε αναλαμβάνοντας να προσφέρει τις υπηρεσίες του σε πρώην κυβερνητικό στέλεχος που έλυνε και έδενε στο Μαξίμου.

Σύνταξη
Νετανιάχου: Δεν με ενδιαφέρει να μιλήσω με το Ιράν – Δολοφονία του Χαμενεΐ θα έδινε ένα τέλος
Αδιάλλακτος 16.06.25

Νετανιάχου: Δεν με ενδιαφέρει να μιλήσω με το Ιράν – Δολοφονία του Χαμενεΐ θα έδινε ένα τέλος

Ερωτηθείς αν θα θέσει πράγματι στο στόχαστρό του τον ανώτατο πνευματικό ηγέτη του Ιράν, ο Νετανιάχου απάντησε ότι η χώρα του «κάνει αυτό που πρέπει να κάνει»

Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
«Μένει στην Παρί ο Χίφι» (pic)
Μπάσκετ 16.06.25

«Μένει στην Παρί ο Χίφι» (pic)

Ο Ναντίρ Χίφι δεν θα συνεχίσει την καριέρα του στη Μονακό όπως αναμενόταν, καθώς σύμφωνα με τον Τσέμα Ντε Λούκας θα παραμείνει στην Παρί.

Σύνταξη
«Ποιος είναι υπεράνω του νόμου» και γιατί η Μπάρμπαρα Κρούγκερ είναι και θα είναι πάντα επίκαιρη;
MAGA SAGA 16.06.25

«Ποιος είναι υπεράνω του νόμου» και γιατί η Μπάρμπαρα Κρούγκερ είναι και θα είναι πάντα επίκαιρη;

«Ποιος αγοράζεται και πωλείται; Ποιος ακολουθεί εντολές; Ποιος προσεύχεται πιο δυνατά; Ποιος πεθαίνει πρώτος; Ποιος γελάει τελευταίος;» και ποιος μπορεί να απαντήσει στην Μπάρμπαρα Κρούγκερ τελικά;

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Μητσοτάκης: Έδωσε το σύνθημα των εκλογών και εξαπέλυσε καρφιά κατά της αντιπολίτευσης για Τέμπη
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 16.06.25

Μητσοτάκης: Έδωσε το σύνθημα των εκλογών και εξαπέλυσε καρφιά κατά της αντιπολίτευσης για Τέμπη

Πάμε για την τρίτη τετραετία με σύνθημα «το είπαμε, το κάναμε», δήλωσε ο Μητσοτάκης, με αιχμές για τη στάση της αντιπολίτευσης, ειδικά στην υπόθεση των Τεμπών. Καρφία σε Σαμαρά και Τσίπρα.

Ελένη Στεργίου
Ελένη Στεργίου
Καρυστιανού αποκλειστικά στο in και τη Ράνια Τζίμα: Σε ευθεία επικοινωνία Μητσοτάκης με Κλάπα, που καθοδηγεί τον Μπακαΐμη
Αποκάλυψη 16.06.25

Καρυστιανού αποκλειστικά στο in και τη Ράνια Τζίμα: Σε ευθεία επικοινωνία Μητσοτάκης με Κλάπα, που καθοδηγεί τον Μπακαΐμη

Ευθεία παρέμβαση Μητσοτάκη στη δικαστική διερεύνηση του εγκλήματος των Τεμπών καταγγέλλει η Μαρία Καρυστιανού στο in και στη Ράνια Τζίμα. Δίνει εντολές μέσω της εισαγγελέως του ΑΠ Ιωάννας Κλάπα, η οποία τις μεταφέρει στον ανακριτή Μπακαΐμη, τονίζει και μιλά για επιβεβαίωση από το Δικαστικό Μέγαρο Λάρισας.

Ράνια Τζίμα
Ράνια Τζίμα
