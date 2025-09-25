Πέμπτη 25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
25.09.2025 | 14:26
25.09.2025 | 14:26
Έκρηξη αυτοκινήτου στο Τελ Αβίβ – Αναφορές για τραυματίες
25.09.2025 | 14:02
25.09.2025 | 14:02
Ηγουμενίτσα: Νεκρός ο 11χρονος μαθητής που παρασύρθηκε από αυτοκίνητο
Greece Weighs Lockdown Measures Amid Rising Sheep Pox Cases
English edition 25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025 | 16:57

Greece Weighs Lockdown Measures Amid Rising Sheep Pox Cases

Authorities consider restrictions on animal movement as sheep pox spreads, with farmers warning of devastating economic consequences and calling for vaccination instead of mass culling

Vita.gr
Spotlight

Sheep farmers in Greece are sounding the alarm as sheep pox continues to spread rapidly, with veterinary authorities weighing the possibility of “lockdown” measures to contain the outbreak.

Officials at the Ministry of Rural Development and Food are assessing developments in the coming days before deciding on further restrictions, which could include halting the movement of animals and related products. Farmers warn that such a move would deepen their financial struggles, with severe consequences for local economies and the wider food supply chain.

Farmers Face Devastating Losses

Sheep pox, while not a threat to human health, has already led to mass culling and significant losses in meat and milk production. Veterinary services estimate that more than 275,000 animals have been slaughtered so far, with farmers placing the number closer to 300,000—roughly 10% of the national sheep and goat population.

The hardest-hit regions include Larissa, Achaia, Magnesia and Trikala, while Epirus, Crete and Western Macedonia remain largely unaffected. In Thessaly, a key livestock region known for exports of dairy products such as feta, more than 145,000 animals have already been culled after successive outbreaks over the past two years.

Farmers’ associations are demanding an immediate halt to culling and the rollout of vaccinations, which they argue is the only sustainable solution. They have also asked the ministry to clarify how vaccination might affect the trade of dairy products.

Government Action Plan

Since September 22, a 10-day action plan has been in place across Greece. Measures include intensified field inspections by ministry veterinarians, disinfection checkpoints on key roads, and stricter biosecurity protocols for animal transport vehicles, milk, and feed.

Veterinary teams remain on alert for new outbreaks and are prepared to order further mass culls if deemed necessary.

Agriculture Minister Kostas Tsiaras, after meeting with EU Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi, stressed the importance of “science-based decisions, stronger monitoring, prevention, and rapid response to livestock diseases.” However, he reiterated that vaccination is not currently considered an appropriate solution, with the government focusing instead on prevention and production safeguards.

For many farmers, however, the looming possibility of a lockdown represents more than economic strain—it threatens the survival of entire rural communities built on livestock production.

Source: tovima.com

Business
ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ: Υπερκάλυψη κατά 2,4 φορές για το ομόλογο των 500 εκατ. ευρώ

ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ: Υπερκάλυψη κατά 2,4 φορές για το ομόλογο των 500 εκατ. ευρώ

Vita.gr
Business
Alter Ego Media: Σημαντική οργανική ανάπτυξη το α’ εξάμηνο του 2025

Alter Ego Media: Σημαντική οργανική ανάπτυξη το α’ εξάμηνο του 2025

inWellness
inTown
inTickets 23.09.25

«Η ομολογία της 4ης Ιανουαρίου» έρχεται στο Μικρό Γκλόρια - Είσαι έτοιμος να αποφασίσεις την ετυμηγορία;

Η Ομολογία της 4ης Ιανουαρίου είναι ένα θεατρικό δικαστικό δράμα, βασισμένο σε πραγματικά γεγονότα και εμπνευσμένο από το μυθιστόρημα του Thomas Hardy Η Τες των Ντ’ Έρμπερβιλ. Έρχεται στο θέατρο Μικρό Γκλόρια.

Σύνταξη
English edition
Energy Poverty in Greece Among Highest in EU
English edition 25.09.25

Energy Poverty in Greece Among Highest in EU

ELSTAT says Greece displays among the highest percentages of energy poverty in the European Union (EU) with 43.6% of households stating they are unable to heat their homes.

Σύνταξη
How Far Is Greece from Canada?
English edition 23.09.25

How Far Is Greece from Canada?

In the 1960s, thousands of Greeks left by ship for Canada seeking a better future. Today, Toronto’s Greek community remains deeply connected to its heritage, traditions, and homeland

Σύνταξη
UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks
English edition 20.09.25

UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks

UBS noted that Greek banks are still trading at a discount to their European peers, with price-to-earnings ratios of 7.9 times for 2026.

Σύνταξη
Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High
English edition 19.09.25

Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High

Greek consumers are facing steep price hikes in their daily cup of coffee, with costs rising nearly 19% in the past year and futures hitting levels not seen in almost half a century. Experts warn the trend is unlikely to ease any time soon

Σύνταξη
Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND
English edition 18.09.25

Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND

Center-right party continues to field a double-digit lead over its closest rival, while gaining half a percentage point since the last poll by the same firm

Σύνταξη
Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.09.25

Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025

Apartment prices increased on average by 9% annually in 2024 (revised data), against a 13.9% rise in 2023, the Bank of Greece said.

Σύνταξη
Πως καταφέρνει η Χαμάς να διοικεί ακόμα μέσα στα ερείπια
Έκθεση 25.09.25

Πως καταφέρνει η Χαμάς να διοικεί ακόμα μέσα στα ερείπια

Ενώ οι Ισραηλινοί απορρίπτουν να διαχωρίσουν κατά παράβση του Διεθνούς Δικαίου πολιτικούς και στρατιωτικούς στόχους, η Χαμάς κατάφερε έναν πραγματικό διοικητικό άθλο στην ισοπεδωμένη παλαιστινιακή «Δρέσδη»

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Κλιματική φτώχεια: Η υπερθέρμανση του πλανήτη ίσως κάνει τον μέσο άνθρωπο 24% φτωχότερο μέχρι το 2100
Κλιματική φτώχεια 25.09.25

Η υπερθέρμανση του πλανήτη ίσως κάνει τον μέσο άνθρωπο 24% φτωχότερο μέχρι το 2100

Το πραγματικό κόστος της κλιματικής αλλαγής: Η υπερθέρμανση του πλανήτη θα μπορούσε να κάνει τον μέσο άνθρωπο 24% φτωχότερο μέχρι το 2100, προειδοποιούν οι επιστήμονες

Σύνταξη
Μπλέξαν τις γραμμές τους στη ΝΔ για την υπόθεση Ρούτσι – Γεωργιάδης σε Καλογερόπουλο: «Έκανες λάθος»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 25.09.25

Μπλέξαν τις γραμμές τους στη ΝΔ για την υπόθεση Ρούτσι – Γεωργιάδης σε Καλογερόπουλο: «Έκανες λάθος»

Ο Πάνος Ρούτσι κατέθεσε συμπληρωματικό υπόμνημα για την εκταφή του παιδιού του και στη Νέα Δημοκρατία μπλέξαν τις γραμμές τους με τον Άδωνι Γεωργιάδη να «μαλώνει» τον «γαλάζιο» Δημήτρη Καλογερόπουλο που τάχθηκε ανοιχτά υπέρ του αιτήματος εκταφής

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Teufelsberg: Πρώην κατάσκοποι του Ψυχρού Πολέμου επιστρέφουν στον σταθμό παρακολούθησης του Βερολίνου
Teufelsberg 25.09.25

«Βουνό του Διαβόλου»: Πρώην κατάσκοποι του Ψυχρού Πολέμου επιστρέφουν στον σταθμό παρακολούθησης του Βερολίνου

Μια ομάδα πρώην Αμερικανών και Βρετανών στρατιωτών επέστρεψε αυτή την εβδομάδα στο εγκαταλελειμμένο Teufelsberg, το παλιό κέντρο κατασκοπείας του Ψυχρού Πολέμου στο δυτικό Βερολίνο

Σύνταξη
Η Μαρίνα Αμπράμοβιτς είναι η πρώτη εν ζωή καλλιτέχνιδα που θα παρουσιάσει έκθεση στην Galleria dell’Accademia
«Μετάδοση ενέργειας» 25.09.25

Η Μαρίνα Αμπράμοβιτς είναι η πρώτη εν ζωή καλλιτέχνιδα που θα παρουσιάσει έκθεση στην Galleria dell’Accademia

Η έκθεση, με τίτλο Transforming Energy, αντλεί έμπνευση από την διαδρομή της Μαρίνα Αμπράμοβιτς κατά μήκος του Σινικού Τείχους, την οποία πραγματοποίησε μαζί με τον εκλιπόντα πρώην σύντροφό της, Ουλάι.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Μαύρη πρόβλεψη από τον Λευκό Οίκο – Προανήγγειλε μαζικές απολύσεις αν η κυβέρνηση διακόψει τη λειτουργία της
Κόσμος 25.09.25

Μαύρη πρόβλεψη από τον Λευκό Οίκο – Προανήγγειλε μαζικές απολύσεις αν η κυβέρνηση διακόψει τη λειτουργία της

Υπόμνημα του Λευκού Οίκου ανέφερε στις εσωτερικές υπηρεσίες την πιθανότητα για μαζικές απολύσεις αν η κυβέρνηση δεν καταφέρει να συνεχίσει τη λειτουργία της την επόμενη εβδομάδα

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βασιλική Δρίβα
«Πιο καλή η μοναξιά»: 1 στους 4 ενήλικες μπορεί να μην παντρευτεί ποτέ, σύμφωνα με νέα έρευνα
Relationsex 25.09.25

«Πιο καλή η μοναξιά»: 1 στους 4 ενήλικες μπορεί να μην παντρευτεί ποτέ, σύμφωνα με νέα έρευνα

Μια νέα έρευνα ανέδειξε μια συνεχιζόμενη τάση για τους νέους ενήλικες να μην θέλουν να παντρευτούν και να είναι ικανοποιημένοι με τη ζωή τους χωρίς σύζυγο ή σύντροφο.

Σύνταξη
«Ο Γιώργος Μαζωνάκης είναι ένα εκπληκτικό πλάσμα»: Νίκος Γρίτσης και Στράτος Τζώρτζογλου στο πλευρό του τραγουδιστή
TV 25.09.25

«Ο Γιώργος Μαζωνάκης είναι ένα εκπληκτικό πλάσμα»: Νίκος Γρίτσης και Στράτος Τζώρτζογλου στο πλευρό του τραγουδιστή

«Έχει στεναχωρηθεί πάρα πολύ και αυτό φαίνεται. Η οικογένειά του ήταν ό,τι πιο αγαπημένο είχε στη ζωή του. Δεν υπήρξε κάτι πιο σημαντικό για αυτόν», ανέφερε χαρακτηριστικά ο Νίκος Γρίτσης για τον Γιώργο Μαζωνάκη

Σύνταξη
Ποια εδάφη θεωρεί ο Τραμπ ότι η Ουκρανία μπορεί να ανακτήσει από τη Ρωσία – Λεπτομερείς χάρτες
Κόσμος 25.09.25

Ποια εδάφη θεωρεί ο Τραμπ ότι η Ουκρανία μπορεί να ανακτήσει από τη Ρωσία – Λεπτομερείς χάρτες

Χάρτες παρέχουν αναλυτικές πληροφορίες για τα εδάφη που η Ρωσία έχει κατακτήσει και ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ θεωρεί ότι η Ουκρανία έχει τη δυνατότητα να ανακτήσει

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βοιωτία: Μονίμως απούσα από τα ΚΕΠ η 62χρονη – Οι δύο γάμοι, η απομόνωση και η σχέση με τον γιο της
Ελλάδα 25.09.25

Βοιωτία: Μονίμως απούσα από τα ΚΕΠ η 62χρονη – Οι δύο γάμοι, η απομόνωση και η σχέση με τον γιο της

Νέα στοιχεία αποκαλύπτονται για την 62χρονη στη Βοιωτία που είχε θάψει τη μητέρα της δίπλα στο σπίτι της και συνέχιζε να εισπράττει τη σύνταξη της υπερήλικης γυναίκας

Σύνταξη
Σε… αποθεραπεία το ΧΑ, έτοιμη για νέα projects η Cenergy, το «φάουλ» της ΕΚΤΕΡ, τα διαμάντια των ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ και AKTOR, η «ακτίνα» της Eurobank, το διακαναλικό… τουρ του «Γραμματέα»

Σε… αποθεραπεία το ΧΑ, έτοιμη για νέα projects η Cenergy, το «φάουλ» της ΕΚΤΕΡ, τα διαμάντια των ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ και AKTOR, η «ακτίνα» της Eurobank, το διακαναλικό… τουρ του «Γραμματέα»

City breaks: 7 ευρωπαϊκές πρωτεύουσες σε απόσταση αναπνοής από την Αθήνα για φθινοπωρινές αποδράσεις

City breaks: 7 ευρωπαϊκές πρωτεύουσες σε απόσταση αναπνοής από την Αθήνα για φθινοπωρινές αποδράσεις

Και ο Μακρόν έπλασε την Κάντας Όουενς: Πώς μια μήνυση ρίχνει νερό στο μύλο της Ακροδεξιάς

Και ο Μακρόν έπλασε την Κάντας Όουενς: Πώς μια μήνυση ρίχνει νερό στο μύλο της Ακροδεξιάς

Έντομα σε κεχριμπάρι δίνουν μια εικόνα για τη ζωή στην υπερήπειρο Γκοντβάνα

Έντομα σε κεχριμπάρι δίνουν μια εικόνα για τη ζωή στην υπερήπειρο Γκοντβάνα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ποια είναι η Ατίκα Μιρ, η 10χρονη Ινδή που γράφει ιστορία στην Formula 1

Ποια είναι η Ατίκα Μιρ, η 10χρονη Ινδή που γράφει ιστορία στην Formula 1

Micro-retirement: Γιατί το να μην δουλεύεις για λίγο, μπορεί να μη… «δουλέψει»;

Micro-retirement: Γιατί το να μην δουλεύεις για λίγο, μπορεί να μη… «δουλέψει»;

Παιδί: Πώς να το βοηθήσετε να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του;

Παιδί: Πώς να το βοηθήσετε να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του;

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

