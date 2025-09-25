Πέμπτη 25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
Energy Poverty in Greece Among Highest in EU
English edition 25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025 | 13:52

Energy Poverty in Greece Among Highest in EU

ELSTAT says Greece displays among the highest percentages of energy poverty in the European Union (EU) with 43.6% of households stating they are unable to heat their homes.

Greece continues to lag behind the EU average in upgrading home energy efficiency, despite the disbursement of dedicated funds over the past decade, exhibiting poor performance in energy poverty.

According to the country’s Statistical Authority (ELSTAT), Greece displays among the highest percentages of energy poverty in the European Union (EU), with 43.6% of households stating they are unable to heat their homes.

Utility bills present an even more alarming picture. Nearly 33% of the total population is behind on payments, with the percentage soaring to 67.3% among low-income households.

Most houses still have old window frames, inadequate insulation, and heating systems that drive up energy consumption. In most EU countries, the standard approach is to systematically invest in programs that reduce energy needs and protect households.

In contrast, during the energy crisis, the Greek government chose to focus its policy almost entirely on temporary consumer subsidies. However, the experience of the past three years shows that such measures serve only as a short-term buffer rather than a permanent solution—especially as energy costs continue to rise.

In many European countries, tackling the problem of assisting poorer households is not limited to one-off benefits. Permanent subsidies based on income criteria, systematic renovation programs, and tax measures to ease the burden on households create a lasting safety net. In France and Germany, the “green home” policy has been implemented for years as a tool for not only environmental but also social policies.

Greece, although now moving in this direction, lags in both speed and effectiveness. Difficulties in accessing programs, bureaucracy, and delays in absorbing funds create a gap between planning and implementation. As a result, the risk of energy poverty remains high, while unpaid bills continue to rise.

Source: tovima.com

Σύνταξη
English edition
How Far Is Greece from Canada?
English edition 23.09.25

How Far Is Greece from Canada?

In the 1960s, thousands of Greeks left by ship for Canada seeking a better future. Today, Toronto’s Greek community remains deeply connected to its heritage, traditions, and homeland

Σύνταξη
UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks
English edition 20.09.25

UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks

UBS noted that Greek banks are still trading at a discount to their European peers, with price-to-earnings ratios of 7.9 times for 2026.

Σύνταξη
Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High
English edition 19.09.25

Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High

Greek consumers are facing steep price hikes in their daily cup of coffee, with costs rising nearly 19% in the past year and futures hitting levels not seen in almost half a century. Experts warn the trend is unlikely to ease any time soon

Σύνταξη
Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND
English edition 18.09.25

Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND

Center-right party continues to field a double-digit lead over its closest rival, while gaining half a percentage point since the last poll by the same firm

Σύνταξη
Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.09.25

Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025

Apartment prices increased on average by 9% annually in 2024 (revised data), against a 13.9% rise in 2023, the Bank of Greece said.

Σύνταξη
Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty
English edition 15.09.25

Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty

After years of legal proceedings, two former witnesses are convicted for false testimony and false accusations, closing a controversial chapter in Greece’s high-profile Novartis investigation

Σύνταξη
Έχετε έντονο στρες; Ισως φταίει το ότι… δεν πίνετε αρκετό νερό
Νερό, νερό, νερό 25.09.25

Πώς η αφυδάτωση μπορεί να προκαλέσει στρες και αλυσιδωτά προβλήματα υγείας

Tα αφυδατωμένα άτομα εμφανίζουν επίπεδα της ορμόνης του στρες κορτιζόλης αυξημένα κατά περισσότερο από 50% σε καταστάσεις στρες, γεγονός που αυξάνει τον κίνδυνο σοβαρών προβλημάτων υγείας.

Θεοδώρα Ν. Τσώλη
Την επανίδρυση του πανεπιστημίου Στερεάς Ελλάδας ζητάει το δημοτικό συμβούλιο Λαμιέων
Εκπαίδευση 25.09.25

Την επανίδρυση του πανεπιστημίου Στερεάς Ελλάδας ζητάει το δημοτικό συμβούλιο Λαμιέων

Ο Δήμος Λαμιέων με ψήφισμα του καλεί την Κυβέρνηση και το Υπουργείο Παιδείας να προχωρήσουν άμεσα στις απαραίτητες πρωτοβουλίες, ώστε η Στερεά Ελλάδα να αποκτήσει ξανά ανώτατο εκπαιδευτικό ίδρυμα.

Σύνταξη
Παναθηναϊκός: Αυτός θα είναι ο ρόλος του Φράνκο Μπαλντίνι
Super League 25.09.25

Ο ρόλος του Φράνκο Μπαλντίνι στον Παναθηναϊκό και πότε θα δείξει έργο

Ο Φράνκο Μπαλντίνι δραστηριοποιείται εδώ και μία δεκαετία στην παροχή συμβουλών σε ποδοσφαιρικές ομάδες και ανάλογη θα είναι η συνεργασία του με τον Γιάννη Αλαφούζο.

Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Πιο αργά κι από την επανάληψη: Θα περιμένουμε ακόμα έναν χρόνο για να μάθουμε τον επόμενο Τζέιμς Μποντ
Next year 25.09.25

Πιο αργά κι από την επανάληψη: Θα περιμένουμε ακόμα έναν χρόνο για να μάθουμε τον επόμενο Τζέιμς Μποντ

Την ώρα που όλος ο κόσμος περιμένει να μάθει ποιος θα είναι ο επόμενος Τζέιμς Μποντ, ο σκηνοθέτης Ντενί Βιλνέβ δεν φαίνεται να βιάζεται ιδιαίτερα και το τρενάρει όσο μπορεί.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Eurolife FFH: 3ος κύκλος εκπαίδευσης για στελέχη ασφαλιστικής διαμεσολάβησης στη Βόρεια Ελλάδα
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 25.09.25

Eurolife FFH: 3ος κύκλος εκπαίδευσης για στελέχη ασφαλιστικής διαμεσολάβησης στη Βόρεια Ελλάδα

Μια πρωτοβουλία-ορόσημο για τον ασφαλιστικό κλάδο υλοποιείται για άλλη μια χρονιά στη Θεσσαλονίκη, με την ακαδημαϊκή υπογραφή του Πανεπιστημίου Πειραιώς.

Σύνταξη
Βόλος: «Τρέξτε, φύγετε…» – Οι φίλοι του 20χρονου περιγράφουν τα δραματικά λεπτά πριν από τη μοιραία πτώση
Τραγωδία στον Βόλο 25.09.25

«Τρέξτε, φύγετε...» - Οι φίλοι του 20χρονου περιγράφουν τα δραματικά λεπτά πριν από τη μοιραία πτώση

Γιατί δεν ακολούθησε τους άλλους με αποτέλεσμα τη θανατηφόρα πτώση του στον φωταγωγό - Η αγωνιώδης αναζήτηση στον ακάλυπτο και ο τραγικός εντοπισμός του

Σύνταξη
Το μυστικό του Μόντο Ντουπλάντις
On Field 25.09.25

Το μυστικό του Μόντο Ντουπλάντις

Σε ηλικία μόλις 25 ετών, ο Μόντο Ντουπλάντις έχει γράψει ιστορία βελτιώνοντας το παγκόσμιο ρεκόρ 13 φορές, κι αυτό πάντα με την ίδια «συνταγή»: ανεβάζοντας τον πήχη μόνο κατά ένα εκατοστό τη φορά.

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Σε… αποθεραπεία το ΧΑ, έτοιμη για νέα projects η Cenergy, το «φάουλ» της ΕΚΤΕΡ, τα διαμάντια των ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ και AKTOR, η «ακτίνα» της Eurobank, το διακαναλικό… τουρ του «Γραμματέα»

Σε… αποθεραπεία το ΧΑ, έτοιμη για νέα projects η Cenergy, το «φάουλ» της ΕΚΤΕΡ, τα διαμάντια των ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ και AKTOR, η «ακτίνα» της Eurobank, το διακαναλικό… τουρ του «Γραμματέα»

City breaks: 7 ευρωπαϊκές πρωτεύουσες σε απόσταση αναπνοής από την Αθήνα για φθινοπωρινές αποδράσεις

City breaks: 7 ευρωπαϊκές πρωτεύουσες σε απόσταση αναπνοής από την Αθήνα για φθινοπωρινές αποδράσεις

Και ο Μακρόν έπλασε την Κάντας Όουενς: Πώς μια μήνυση ρίχνει νερό στο μύλο της Ακροδεξιάς

Και ο Μακρόν έπλασε την Κάντας Όουενς: Πώς μια μήνυση ρίχνει νερό στο μύλο της Ακροδεξιάς

Έντομα σε κεχριμπάρι δίνουν μια εικόνα για τη ζωή στην υπερήπειρο Γκοντβάνα

Έντομα σε κεχριμπάρι δίνουν μια εικόνα για τη ζωή στην υπερήπειρο Γκοντβάνα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ποια είναι η Ατίκα Μιρ, η 10χρονη Ινδή που γράφει ιστορία στην Formula 1

Ποια είναι η Ατίκα Μιρ, η 10χρονη Ινδή που γράφει ιστορία στην Formula 1

Micro-retirement: Γιατί το να μην δουλεύεις για λίγο, μπορεί να μη… «δουλέψει»;

Micro-retirement: Γιατί το να μην δουλεύεις για λίγο, μπορεί να μη… «δουλέψει»;

Παιδί: Πώς να το βοηθήσετε να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του;

Παιδί: Πώς να το βοηθήσετε να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του;

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

