Concerns Raised Over Unused RRF Financing Allocated to Greece
25 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025

Concerns Raised Over Unused RRF Financing Allocated to Greece

When announced in 2021, the Commission said the RRF package for Greece totaled 36.61 billion euros in value, of which 18.22 billion euros are grants and the rest ‘soft’ loans

A European Commission delegation will reportedly arrive at the end of the month to examine the course of Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) funding and projects in Greece, given that although the scheme will conclude next September some 194 milestones remain pending, according to reports.

As such, discussions will focus on which projects and program must be re-examined and which must be replaced, given that they cannot be completed on time.

When announced in 2021, the Commission said the RRF package for Greece totaled 36.61 billion euros in value, of which 18.22 billion euros are grants and the rest “soft” loans.

Delays continue to plague the borrowing portion of the RRF package for Greece. Next up is a request by Athens for a seventh dose worth 3.5 billion euros – nearly half and half between grants and loans – is expected to be submitted in November. However, the request for the sixth installment, which should have been submitted this month, is delayed. A request for the eighth installment is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026, while the last must be submitted by the end of August 2026. The last tranche totals 5.4 billion euros, of which three billion will be grants and the rest loans.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor of the Bank of Greece (BoG), Theodoros Pelagidis, referred to data according to which only 10 billion euros (5.7 billion in grants and 4.3 billion in loans) out of the 36 billion euros have reached final beneficiaries so far.

Warning by BoG Dep. Gov.

Speaking at an event at the Athens Chamber of Commerce & Industry (EBEA), Pelagidis emphasized that we should “run to catch up in order guarantee the money that has been allocated to us, within the next 12 months, because our country is in dire need of this funding.”

Source: tovima.com

How Far Is Greece from Canada?
English edition 23.09.25

How Far Is Greece from Canada?

In the 1960s, thousands of Greeks left by ship for Canada seeking a better future. Today, Toronto’s Greek community remains deeply connected to its heritage, traditions, and homeland

Σύνταξη
UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks
English edition 20.09.25

UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks

UBS noted that Greek banks are still trading at a discount to their European peers, with price-to-earnings ratios of 7.9 times for 2026.

Σύνταξη
Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High
English edition 19.09.25

Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High

Greek consumers are facing steep price hikes in their daily cup of coffee, with costs rising nearly 19% in the past year and futures hitting levels not seen in almost half a century. Experts warn the trend is unlikely to ease any time soon

Σύνταξη
Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND
English edition 18.09.25

Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND

Center-right party continues to field a double-digit lead over its closest rival, while gaining half a percentage point since the last poll by the same firm

Σύνταξη
Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.09.25

Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025

Apartment prices increased on average by 9% annually in 2024 (revised data), against a 13.9% rise in 2023, the Bank of Greece said.

Σύνταξη
Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty
English edition 15.09.25

Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty

After years of legal proceedings, two former witnesses are convicted for false testimony and false accusations, closing a controversial chapter in Greece’s high-profile Novartis investigation

Σύνταξη
Παρέμβαση Τσίπρα: Η Ελλάδα να αναγνωρίσει άμεσα παλαιστινιακό κράτος – Δεν μας αξίζει τέτοια ντροπή
Ελλάδα 25.09.25

Παρέμβαση Τσίπρα: Η Ελλάδα να αναγνωρίσει άμεσα παλαιστινιακό κράτος – Δεν μας αξίζει τέτοια ντροπή

«Η χώρα μας πρέπει να αναγνωρίσει άμεσα το παλαιστινιακό κράτος και να στηρίξει την επιβολή κυρώσεων στην κυβέρνηση Νετανιάχου» τονίζει ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας σε παρέμβασή του

Σύνταξη
Οι θάνατοι από καρκίνο μειώθηκαν στην Ελλάδα από το 1990
Υγεία 25.09.25

Δραματική αύξηση των θανάτων από καρκίνο παγκοσμίως - Τα καλά νέα για την Ελλάδα

Η άνοδος των θανάτων από καρκίνο σε παγκόσμιο επίπεδο αποδίδεται κυρίως στην αύξηση και τη γήρανση του παγκόσμιου πληθυσμού. Στην Ελλάδα και γενικά στις ανεπτυγμένες χώρες η κατάσταση βελτιώνεται.

Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Αίτημα σύσσωμης αντιπολίτευσης για κλήτευση του Γιώργου Μυλωνάκη στην εξεταστική για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ- Παιχνίδι καθυστερήσεων από την πλειοψηφία
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 25.09.25

Αίτημα σύσσωμης αντιπολίτευσης για κλήτευση του Γιώργου Μυλωνάκη στην εξεταστική για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ- Παιχνίδι καθυστερήσεων από την πλειοψηφία

Το θέμα ετέθη κατά την έναρξη της συνεδρίασης της εξεταστικής (είναι προγραμματισμένη η κατάθεση των πρώην προέδρων του Οργανισμού, Κυριάκου Μπαμπασίδη και Ευάγγελου Σημανδράκου) και υποστηρίχθηκε από το σύνολο των κομμάτων της αντιπολίτευσης

Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
«Έφυγε» ο Θανάσης Καπνίδης – Ήταν προπονητής των Ιωάννη Μελισσανίδη και Δημοσθένη Ταμπάκου
Άλλα Αθλήματα 25.09.25

«Έφυγε» ο Θανάσης Καπνίδης – Ήταν προπονητής των Ιωάννη Μελισσανίδη και Δημοσθένη Ταμπάκου

Ο Θανάσης Καπνίδης, ο προπονητής του Ιωάννη Μελισσανίδη, ο άνθρωπος που πρωτοστάτησε στον αγώνα για ίδρυση της ανεξάρτητης Ε.Γ.Ο., άφησε την τελευταία του πνοή την Πέμπτη (25/9).

Σύνταξη
Τον κυνηγούν ακόμα και στον τάφο: Δύο άνδρες ζητούν 400 εκατ. από την περιουσία του Μάικλ Τζάκσον
Πολλά λεφτά 25.09.25

Τον κυνηγούν ακόμα και στον τάφο: Δύο άνδρες ζητούν 400 εκατ. από την περιουσία του Μάικλ Τζάκσον

Τι κι αν «έφυγε» από τη ζωή το 2009; Οι δικαστικές διαμάχες για τις υποθέσεις σεξουαλικής κακοποίησης ανηλίκων συνεχίζουν να κυνηγούν τους κληρονόμους του Μάικλ Τζάκσον.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Το NATO έχει όπλα, αλλά του λείπει κάτι που έχουν ακόμα οι Ρώσοι – Η Ελλάδα;
Υπάρχουν λύσεις 25.09.25

Το ΝΑΤΟ έχει όπλα, αλλά του λείπει κάτι που έχουν ακόμα οι Ρώσοι – Η Ελλάδα;

Αμερικανοί πρώην αξιωματούχοι προειδοποιούν πως χωρίς επαρκές, εκπαιδευμένο προσωπικό για να χειρίζεται πιο εξελιγμένο εξοπλισμό, η πρόσθετη χρηματοδότηση από NATO δεν θα μεταφραστεί σε αξιόπιστη αποτροπή έναντι της Ρωσίας.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
«Καυτές» αποκαλύψεις για τον Γιαμάλ: «Στο… τσακ δεν συνάντησα την προηγούμενη κοπέλα που είχε φέρει» (vids)
Ποδόσφαιρο 25.09.25

«Καυτές» αποκαλύψεις για τον Γιαμάλ: «Στο… τσακ δεν συνάντησα την προηγούμενη κοπέλα που είχε φέρει» (vids)

Η Φάτι Βάσκεθ αποφάσισε να μιλήσει για πρώτη φορά για τη σχέση της με τον ποδοσφαιριστή Λαμίν Γιαμάλ, δίνοντας τέλος σε μήνες εικασιών και φημών.

Σύνταξη
Εν μια νυκτί εξαφανίστηκε το άγαλμα του Τραμπ και του Έπσταϊν: Για φίμωση κάνουν λόγο οι καλλιτέχνες
Culture Live 25.09.25

Εν μια νυκτί εξαφανίστηκε το άγαλμα του Τραμπ και του Έπσταϊν: Για φίμωση κάνουν λόγο οι καλλιτέχνες

«Μας είχαν πει ότι αν υπάρξει ζήτημα, θα έχουμε 24 ώρες να το απομακρύνουμε μόνοι μας. Αντ' αυτού, συνεργεία εμφανίστηκαν μέσα στη νύχτα και κατέστρεψαν το έργο», καταγγέλλουν οι καλλιτέχνες για το άγαλμα

Σύνταξη
Φάμελλος: Η Κοκκινιά έγινε σύμβολο των αγώνων των Ελλήνων και των Ελληνίδων απέναντι στους ναζί και τον φασισμό
Πολιτική 25.09.25

Φάμελλος: Η Κοκκινιά έγινε σύμβολο των αγώνων των Ελλήνων και των Ελληνίδων απέναντι στους ναζί και τον φασισμό

«Και σήμερα είναι απαραίτητο να δηλώσουμε τη δέσμευσή μας στον αγώνα για την Ελευθερία και τη Δημοκρατία, αλλά και στον αγώνα για την Ειρήνη, η οποία αμφισβητείται» τόνισε ο κ. Φάμελλος

Σύνταξη
Μιλουτίνοφ: «Θα είναι εξαιρετικό να ξεκινήσουμε τη σεζόν με τίτλο – Χαρούμενος που έμεινα στον Ολυμπιακό»
Μπάσκετ 25.09.25

Μιλουτίνοφ: «Θα είναι εξαιρετικό να ξεκινήσουμε τη σεζόν με τίτλο – Χαρούμενος που έμεινα στον Ολυμπιακό»

Ο Νίκολα Μιλουτίνοφ έκανε δηλώσεις στην αναχώρηση του Ολυμπιακού ενόψει του Super Cup στη Ρόδο, τονίζοντας πως οι «ερυθρόλευκοι» θέλουν να ξεκινήσουν τη σεζόν με έναν τίτλο.

Σύνταξη
Στο νοσοκομείο με κάταγμα στη γνάθο οδηγός λεωφορείου που δέχτηκε επίθεση από επιβάτη
Αναζητείται ο δράστης 25.09.25

Στο νοσοκομείο με κάταγμα στη γνάθο οδηγός λεωφορείου που δέχτηκε επίθεση από επιβάτη

Ο οδηγός εκτελούσε το νυχτερινό δρομολόγιο Κηφισιά - Πειραιάς και σταμάτησε σε στάση για να κατέβει ένας επιβάτης, ο οποίος σύμφωνα με την καταγγελία τον πλησίασε και άρχισε να τον γρονθοκοπεί

Σύνταξη
Λιόλιος: «Η θέλησή μας για τον Σπανούλη είναι να συνεχίσει στην Εθνική, αλλά πρέπει να διευθετηθούν κάποια θέματα»
Μπάσκετ 25.09.25

Λιόλιος: «Η θέλησή μας για τον Σπανούλη είναι να συνεχίσει στην Εθνική, αλλά πρέπει να διευθετηθούν κάποια θέματα»

Ο Βαγγέλης Λιόλιος μίλησε για τον Βασίλη Σπανούλη και έκανε σημαντική αποκάλυψη για το μέλλον του στην Εθνική Ελλάδας – Τι είπε για τον Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο

Σύνταξη
