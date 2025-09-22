Δευτέρα 22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
Bank of Greece Governor Warns Against Sharp Wage Hikes
22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025

Bank of Greece Governor Warns Against Sharp Wage Hikes

BoG Governor Yannis Stournaras cautioned that sudden wage rises risk economic instability, while pointing to falling debt, strong growth and new competition in banking

Bank of Greece (BoG) Governor Yannis Stournaras has warned that a sudden and steep wage increase could put the country at risk of bankruptcy. Speaking in a radio interview, he underlined that any pay rises must be backed by productivity gains, stressing: that “there is no money tree.” The central banker emphasised the importance of Greece adhering to the European Commission’s fiscal rules, which cap state spending but currently provide greater flexibility than they did in the past few years.

The former finance minister and current governor of BoG expressed optimism about the trajectory of the Greek banking system, pointing to the emergence of a “fifth pillar” alongside the country’s four systemic banks. Cooperative banks, he said, have also strengthened competition, with the Karditsa cooperative bank singled out as a success story for its support of local communities after natural disasters.

Despite early challenges, this fifth pillar has already begun attracting deposits and market share. Looking ahead, Stournaras noted that new foreign players are entering the Greek market. After Italy’s UniCredit, which acquired a 26% stake in Alpha Bank, the UK-based fintech Revolut is expected to expand into Greece. He urged Greek banks to lower interest rates, predicting that Revolut would win part of the domestic market.

Inflation pressures and inequality

While growth indicators are positive, Stournaras acknowledged persistent difficulties for many households. Inflation in Greece remains higher than the eurozone average and its projected to hit of 3.1% for 2025, while gradually falling to 2.6% in 2026 and 2.4% in 2027. The central banker stressed the need for targeted government support for the most vulnerable of its citizens.

Stournaras also talked up Greece’s progress in reducing public debt over the last few years. According to the BoG governor the debt-to-GDP ratio is shrinking by ten percentage points annually—an achievement he described as the country’s most important success in recent years.

He cautioned, however, that repeating past mistakes—such as distributing one-off handouts—could reverse progress and return Greece to conditions similar to the 2010 debt crisis. Instead, he advocated for reforms and redistribution through income tax policy rather than cuts to value-added tax.

Productivity and wages

The governor underlined that sustainable wage growth must follow improvements in productivity. “If we increase wages by 30% tomorrow, we will go bankrupt,” he said, explaining that productivity comes from reforms and investment. Greece, he added, has seen a 60% rise in investment, with the vast majority directed into productive sectors.

Addressing the issue of the minimum wage, Stournaras noted that in all countries it is shaped by state intervention, but clarified that governments do not determine average wages, which are driven by market and productivity dynamics.

Αγορές: Η Ευρώπη επιστρέφει στον χάρτη των IPO

Αγορές: Η Ευρώπη επιστρέφει στον χάρτη των IPO

Nvidia: Eπενδύει 100 δισ. δολ. στην OpenAI

Nvidia: Eπενδύει 100 δισ. δολ. στην OpenAI

UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks
English edition 20.09.25

UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks

UBS noted that Greek banks are still trading at a discount to their European peers, with price-to-earnings ratios of 7.9 times for 2026.

Σύνταξη
Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High
English edition 19.09.25

Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High

Greek consumers are facing steep price hikes in their daily cup of coffee, with costs rising nearly 19% in the past year and futures hitting levels not seen in almost half a century. Experts warn the trend is unlikely to ease any time soon

Σύνταξη
Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND
English edition 18.09.25

Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND

Center-right party continues to field a double-digit lead over its closest rival, while gaining half a percentage point since the last poll by the same firm

Σύνταξη
Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.09.25

Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025

Apartment prices increased on average by 9% annually in 2024 (revised data), against a 13.9% rise in 2023, the Bank of Greece said.

Σύνταξη
Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty
English edition 15.09.25

Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty

After years of legal proceedings, two former witnesses are convicted for false testimony and false accusations, closing a controversial chapter in Greece’s high-profile Novartis investigation

Σύνταξη
Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute
English edition 14.09.25

Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute

The most striking change compared with 2024 was the rise of Aegina, which entered the top five destinations, displacing Syros, with a year-on-year increase of 12.65%

Σύνταξη
ΗΠΑ: Ο πρόεδρος Τραμπ πιστεύει ότι η αναγνώριση παλαιστινιακού κράτους είναι «ανταμοιβή για τη Χαμάς» [Βίντεο]
Δηλώσεις Λίβιτ 22.09.25

Ο πρόεδρος Τραμπ πιστεύει ότι η αναγνώριση παλαιστινιακού κράτους είναι «ανταμοιβή για τη Χαμάς»

Η εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του Λευκού Οίκου Κάρολαίν Λέβιτ, ανέφερε πως ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, θεωρεί την αναγνώριση παλαιστινιακού κράτους ως ανταμοιβή για τη Χαμάς

Σύνταξη
Η υποστήριξη του Κάνιε Γουέστ προς το MAGA κίνημα «έχει να κάνει με το 1984 του Τζορτζ Όργουελ»
«Cancel» 22.09.25

Η υποστήριξη του Κάνιε Γουέστ προς το MAGA κίνημα «έχει να κάνει με το 1984 του Τζορτζ Όργουελ»

Ο Κάνιε Γουέστ μίλησε για την απόφασή του να υποστηρίξει το κίνημα «Make America Great Again» (MAGA) στο νέο ντοκιμαντέρ «In Whose Name?», κάνοντας λόγο για «σύγχρονη σκλαβιά».

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Καλάβρυτα: Συνελήφθη ο 53χρονος που πυροβόλησε άνδρα σε εκσκαφέα – Κατηγορείται για απόπειρα ανθρωποκτονίας
Ελλάδα 22.09.25

Καλάβρυτα: Συνελήφθη ο 53χρονος που πυροβόλησε άνδρα σε εκσκαφέα – Κατηγορείται για απόπειρα ανθρωποκτονίας

Ο δράστης έβγαλε καραμπίνα στην εθνική οδό και πυροβόλησε τον οδηγό του εκσκαφέα - Εντοπίστηκε και συνελήφθη στα Καλάβρυτα μία ημέρα αργότερα

Σύνταξη
Πώς το Ισραήλ, μέρα με την μέρα, χάνει την κοινή γνώμη των ΗΠΑ
Κόσμος 22.09.25

Πώς το Ισραήλ, μέρα με την μέρα, χάνει την κοινή γνώμη των ΗΠΑ

Όσο ο πόλεμος στη Γάζα συνεχίζεται, το Ισραήλ συνεχίζει να χάνει υποστηρικτές στην κοινή γνώμη των ΗΠΑ, το μόνο πράγμα που την κρατά μακριά από τη μοίρα που υπέστη η Νότια Αφρική κατά το Άπαρτχαϊντ

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Τάρα Ριντ: Η Αμερικανίδα που κατηγόρησε τον Τζο Μπάιντεν για σεξουαλική κακοποίηση έγινε Ρωσίδα πολίτης
Τάρα Ριντ 22.09.25

Η Αμερικανίδα που κατηγόρησε τον Τζο Μπάιντεν για σεξουαλική κακοποίηση έγινε Ρωσίδα πολίτης

Η Τάρα Ριντ, η οποία είχε κατηγορήσει τον Τζο Μπάιντεν για σεξουαλική επίθεση τη δεκαετία του 1990, απέκτησε πρόσφατα ρωσική υπηκοότητα. Η αιτία παραμένει ακόμα ασαφής

Σύνταξη
Οργή στο Χόλιγουντ: Μέριλ Στριπ, Τομ Χανκς, Ντε Νίρο ανάμεσα στους 400 και πλέον σταρ που καταδικάζουν τη Disney για τον Κίμελ 
«Είναι Ταλιμπάν» 22.09.25

Οργή στο Χόλιγουντ: Μέριλ Στριπ, Τομ Χανκς, Ντε Νίρο ανάμεσα στους 400 και πλέον σταρ που καταδικάζουν τη Disney για τον Κίμελ 

Οι ισχυροί σταρ του Χόλιγουντ υπέγραψαν ανοιχτή επιστολή που καταδικάζει την απόφαση της Disney να αναστείλει επ’ αόριστον την εκπομπή του Τζίμι Κίμελ. Η επιστολή είναι και η απάντηση τους στις πιέσεις της κυβέρνησης Τραμπ

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Η ψυχιατρική στην εποχή της τεχνολογίας: Υπάρχει τελικά η «ψύχωση της AI»;
Τεχνητή νοημοσύνη 22.09.25

Υπάρχει τελικά η «ψύχωση της AI»; Η ψυχιατρική στην εποχή της τεχνολογίας

Μια νέα πρόκληση αναδύεται για την ψυχιατρική κοινότητα, καθώς όλο και περισσότεροι ασθενείς εμφανίζουν ψυχωτικά συμπτώματα έπειτα από συνομιλίες με chatbots τεχνητής νοημοσύνης (AI psychosis)

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Χαρίτσης: Κίνδυνος αναστολής πληρωμών των αγροτικών επιδοτήσεων από την Κομισιόν – Τι θα κάνει η κυβέρνηση;
Νέα Αριστερά 22.09.25

Χαρίτσης: Κίνδυνος αναστολής πληρωμών των αγροτικών επιδοτήσεων από την Κομισιόν – Τι θα κάνει η κυβέρνηση;

Ο πρόεδρος της Νέας Αριστεράς κατέθεσε επίκαιρη ερώτηση προς τον υπουργό Αγροτικής Ανάπτυξης, για τον κίνδυνο να χαθούν οι αγροτικές επιδοτήσεις, εξαιτίας του σκανδάλου του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ.

Σύνταξη
Χαμάς: Στη δημοσιότητα νέο βίντεο με Ισραηλινό όμηρο που κρατείται στη Γάζα
Κόσμος 22.09.25

Στη δημοσιότητα νέο βίντεο της Χαμάς με Ισραηλινό όμηρο που κρατείται στη Γάζα

Ο νεαρός άνδρας ονομάζεται Αλόν Οχέλ και είναι 24 ετών, εμφανίζεται σε βίντεο της Χαμάς για δεύτερη φορά από τις αρχές του μήνα. Το Γαλλικό Πρακτορείο δεν ήταν σε θέση να επαληθεύσει την αυθεντικότητα του βίντεο

Σύνταξη
Βραβεία ΠΣΑΠΠ: Ο Βιεϊρίνια τιμήθηκε από τον Γκαγκάτση για την προσφορά του στο ποδόσφαιρο (vids)
Ποδόσφαιρο 22.09.25

Βραβεία ΠΣΑΠΠ: Ο Βιεϊρίνια τιμήθηκε από τον Γκαγκάτση για την προσφορά του στο ποδόσφαιρο (vids)

Ο πρόεδρος της ΕΠΟ Μάκης Γκαγκάτσης τίμησε τον Αντρέ Βιεϊρίνια στα βραβεία ΠΣΑΠΠ για την προσφορά του στο ελληνικό ποδόσφαιρο – Βραβεύτηκαν επίσης και οι Νίνης, Ζέκα, Φετφατζίδης.

Σύνταξη
Χαμός στην Άστον Βίλα και πολλές φήμες για Έμερι
On Field 22.09.25

Χαμός στην Άστον Βίλα και πολλές φήμες για Έμερι

Η αγγλική ομάδα δεν έχει νίκη μετά από πέντε αγωνιστικές στην Πρέμιερ Λιγκ και μια κίνηση του Ουνάι Έμερι προκάλεσε όργιο φημών, αναφορικά με το μέλλον του Ισπανού στον πάγκο των «χωριατών»

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Κολλέγιο της Φλόριντα ανακοινώνει την ανέγερση αγάλματος του δολοφονηθέντα ακροδεξιού Τσάρλι Κερκ
Ή άγαλμα ή πρόστιμο 22.09.25

Κολλέγιο της Φλόριντα ανακοινώνει την ανέγερση αγάλματος του δολοφονηθέντα ακροδεξιού Τσάρλι Κερκ

Το New College της Φλόριντα, το οποίο πριν δύο χρόνια άλλαξε διοίκηση και πήρε συντηρητική κατεύθυνση, ανακοίνωσε ότι θα «τιμήσει» τον Τσάρλι Κερκ με την ανέγερση ενός αγάλματος του.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
LIVE: Μαρσέιγ – Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν
Ποδόσφαιρο 22.09.25

LIVE: Μαρσέιγ – Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν

LIVE: Μαρσέιγ – Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 21:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μαρσέιγ – Παρί Σεν Ζερμέν για την 5η αγωνιστική της Ligue 1.

Σύνταξη
Το ΑΕΠ αυξάνεται, οι Έλληνες φτωχαίνουν – 4 συν μία 1 ερωταπαντήσεις για τα παράδοξα της ελληνικής οικονομίας
ΕΚΚΕ 22.09.25

Το ΑΕΠ αυξάνεται, οι Έλληνες φτωχαίνουν – 4 συν μία 1 ερωταπαντήσεις για τα παράδοξα της ελληνικής οικονομίας

Γιατί η αύξηση του ΑΕΠ δεν σημαίνει βελτίωση του βιοτικού επιπέδου; Πώς αλλάζει το παραγωγικό μοντέλο; Ο διευθυντής ερευνών του ΕΚΚΕ μιλάει για τις 4+1 πληγές της ελληνικής οικονομίας.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Ευρώπη: Η ακραία ζέστη συνδέεται με τον θάνατο σχεδόν 63.000 ανθρώπων το καλοκαίρι του 2024
Πρόβλημα δημόσιας υγείας 22.09.25

Ευρώπη: Η ακραία ζέστη συνδέεται με τον θάνατο σχεδόν 63.000 ανθρώπων το καλοκαίρι του 2024

Ακόμη μία έρευνα επιβεβαιώνει τις συνέπειες της κλιματικής αλλαγής στην Ευρώπη. Η ακραία ζέστη προκαλεί θανάτους, καθώς τα καλοκαίρια γίνονται όλο και πιο ζεστά.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Λαοθάλασσα στην Ιταλία για τη Γάζα – Μπλόκο σε δρόμους, λιμάνια και σχολεία
«Μπλόκο σε όλα» 22.09.25

Λαοθάλασσα στην Ιταλία για τη Γάζα – Μπλόκο σε δρόμους, λιμάνια και σχολεία

Από το Μιλάνο έως το Παλέρμο και από τη Ρώμη έως τη Γένοβα και το Λιβόρνο, οι Ιταλοί βγήκαν στους δρόμους για να καταγγείλουν την πολιτική και τις στρατιωτικές επιχειρήσεις του Ισραήλ στη Γάζα.

Σύνταξη
Βοιωτία: «Έκανα λάθος» λέει τώρα η 62χρονη – Τα αναπάντητα ερωτήματα για τις συνθήκες θανάτου της μητέρας της
Ελλάδα 22.09.25

Βοιωτία: «Έκανα λάθος» λέει τώρα η 62χρονη – Τα αναπάντητα ερωτήματα για τις συνθήκες θανάτου της μητέρας της

Πολλά είναι τα ερωτήματα τόσο για το πώς πέθανε η ηλικιωμένη γυναίκα αλλά και για τον ρόλο άλλων προσώπων γύρω από την 62χρονη που έκρυψε τον θάνατο της μητέρας της και την έθαψα δίπλα στο σπίτι της

Σύνταξη
Ισραήλ: O στολίσκος Global Sumud Flotilla δεν θα φτάσει ποτέ στη Γάζα, δεν θα το επιτρέψουμε
Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών 22.09.25

Ισραήλ: O στολίσκος Global Sumud Flotilla δεν θα φτάσει ποτέ στη Γάζα, δεν θα το επιτρέψουμε

Ο στολίσκος Global Sumud Flotilla, που αποτελείται από δεκάδες σκάφη, σκοπεύει να σπάσει τον ναυτικό αποκλεισμό του Ισραήλ και να παραδώσει τρόφιμα και ανθρωπιστικά εφόδια στον θύλακα

Σύνταξη
Σε… αποθεραπεία το ΧΑ, έτοιμη για νέα projects η Cenergy, το «φάουλ» της ΕΚΤΕΡ, τα διαμάντια των ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ και AKTOR, η «ακτίνα» της Eurobank, το διακαναλικό… τουρ του «Γραμματέα»

Σε… αποθεραπεία το ΧΑ, έτοιμη για νέα projects η Cenergy, το «φάουλ» της ΕΚΤΕΡ, τα διαμάντια των ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ και AKTOR, η «ακτίνα» της Eurobank, το διακαναλικό… τουρ του «Γραμματέα»

City breaks: 7 ευρωπαϊκές πρωτεύουσες σε απόσταση αναπνοής από την Αθήνα για φθινοπωρινές αποδράσεις

City breaks: 7 ευρωπαϊκές πρωτεύουσες σε απόσταση αναπνοής από την Αθήνα για φθινοπωρινές αποδράσεις

Και ο Μακρόν έπλασε την Κάντας Όουενς: Πώς μια μήνυση ρίχνει νερό στο μύλο της Ακροδεξιάς

Και ο Μακρόν έπλασε την Κάντας Όουενς: Πώς μια μήνυση ρίχνει νερό στο μύλο της Ακροδεξιάς

Έντομα σε κεχριμπάρι δίνουν μια εικόνα για τη ζωή στην υπερήπειρο Γκοντβάνα

Έντομα σε κεχριμπάρι δίνουν μια εικόνα για τη ζωή στην υπερήπειρο Γκοντβάνα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ποια είναι η Ατίκα Μιρ, η 10χρονη Ινδή που γράφει ιστορία στην Formula 1

Ποια είναι η Ατίκα Μιρ, η 10χρονη Ινδή που γράφει ιστορία στην Formula 1

Micro-retirement: Γιατί το να μην δουλεύεις για λίγο, μπορεί να μη… «δουλέψει»;

Micro-retirement: Γιατί το να μην δουλεύεις για λίγο, μπορεί να μη… «δουλέψει»;

Παιδί: Πώς να το βοηθήσετε να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του;

Παιδί: Πώς να το βοηθήσετε να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του;

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

