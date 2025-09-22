Athens Taxi Drivers’ Union Launches Monday Strike

The Athens Taxi Drivers’ Union (SATA) has called an 18-hour strike beginning at midnight on Sunday and ending at 6 p.m. on Monday, seeking maximum participation in its extraordinary general assembly scheduled for 10 a.m.

The union argues that its role is being undermined while large private interests are gaining unchecked access to urban transport services. According to its announcement, the sector is facing a critical and dangerous turning point.

SATA contends that recent government decisions threaten the viability of the taxi profession by opening urban transport to private cars with drivers. The union views this development as a direct violation of constitutional provisions and existing legislation, which it maintains grants such rights exclusively to licensed taxis.

As part of its response, SATA has announced that it will appeal to the Council of State, aiming to overturn the joint ministerial decision of the Ministries of Tourism and Infrastructure and Transport that enabled this regulatory change.

While planning further strike action, the union stresses that mobilizations will not be continuous so that the profession can withstand the pressure. It nevertheless insists that taxi drivers will remain active through various forms of protest in the coming period.