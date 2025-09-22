Δευτέρα 22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΣΑΡΛΙ ΚΕΡΚ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΓΑΛΛΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
Athens Taxi Drivers’ Union Launches Monday Strike
English edition 22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025 | 10:55

Athens Taxi Drivers’ Union Launches Monday Strike

SATA contends that recent government decisions threaten the viability of the taxi profession by opening urban transport to private cars with drivers.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Βιολογική ηλικία: 7 απλά βήματα για να γυρίσεις το χρόνο πίσω

Βιολογική ηλικία: 7 απλά βήματα για να γυρίσεις το χρόνο πίσω

Spotlight

The Athens Taxi Drivers’ Union (SATA) has called an 18-hour strike beginning at midnight on Sunday and ending at 6 p.m. on Monday, seeking maximum participation in its extraordinary general assembly scheduled for 10 a.m.

The union argues that its role is being undermined while large private interests are gaining unchecked access to urban transport services. According to its announcement, the sector is facing a critical and dangerous turning point.

SATA contends that recent government decisions threaten the viability of the taxi profession by opening urban transport to private cars with drivers. The union views this development as a direct violation of constitutional provisions and existing legislation, which it maintains grants such rights exclusively to licensed taxis.

As part of its response, SATA has announced that it will appeal to the Council of State, aiming to overturn the joint ministerial decision of the Ministries of Tourism and Infrastructure and Transport that enabled this regulatory change.

While planning further strike action, the union stresses that mobilizations will not be continuous so that the profession can withstand the pressure. It nevertheless insists that taxi drivers will remain active through various forms of protest in the coming period.

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Κατασκευές
Αττική Οδός: Εντολή από Δήμα σε ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ για τις μελέτες παρέμβασης στον κόμβο Μεταμόρφωσης

Αττική Οδός: Εντολή από Δήμα σε ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ για τις μελέτες παρέμβασης στον κόμβο Μεταμόρφωσης

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Βιολογική ηλικία: 7 απλά βήματα για να γυρίσεις το χρόνο πίσω

Βιολογική ηλικία: 7 απλά βήματα για να γυρίσεις το χρόνο πίσω

Business
ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ: Με εύρος απόδοσης 3,2%-3,5% το ομόλογο

ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ: Με εύρος απόδοσης 3,2%-3,5% το ομόλογο

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks
English edition 20.09.25

UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks

UBS noted that Greek banks are still trading at a discount to their European peers, with price-to-earnings ratios of 7.9 times for 2026.

Σύνταξη
Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High
English edition 19.09.25

Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High

Greek consumers are facing steep price hikes in their daily cup of coffee, with costs rising nearly 19% in the past year and futures hitting levels not seen in almost half a century. Experts warn the trend is unlikely to ease any time soon

Σύνταξη
Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND
English edition 18.09.25

Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND

Center-right party continues to field a double-digit lead over its closest rival, while gaining half a percentage point since the last poll by the same firm

Σύνταξη
Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.09.25

Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025

Apartment prices increased on average by 9% annually in 2024 (revised data), against a 13.9% rise in 2023, the Bank of Greece said.

Σύνταξη
Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty
English edition 15.09.25

Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty

After years of legal proceedings, two former witnesses are convicted for false testimony and false accusations, closing a controversial chapter in Greece’s high-profile Novartis investigation

Σύνταξη
Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute
English edition 14.09.25

Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute

The most striking change compared with 2024 was the rise of Aegina, which entered the top five destinations, displacing Syros, with a year-on-year increase of 12.65%

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Στον τελικό οι Φίτσιου – Αναστασιάδου, στα προημιτελικά ο Ντούσκος
Κωπηλασία 22.09.25

Στον τελικό οι Φίτσιου – Αναστασιάδου, στα προημιτελικά ο Ντούσκος

Την προσπάθειά τους ξεκίνησαν στο Παγκόσμιο Πρωτάθλημα κωπηλασίας που γίνεται στην Σανγκάη τα τρία από τα τέσσερα ελληνικά πληρώματα. Φίτσιου και Αναστασιάδου πέρασαν στον τελικό, ενώ ο Στέφανος Ντούσκος προκρίθηκε στα προημιτελικά του σκιφ.

Σύνταξη
Ο Σον Κάσιντι κατακρίνει τον «ψεύτικο», διάσημο πατέρα του, Τζακ Κάσιντι – «Δεν ήταν καλός γονιός»
Φαμίλια αλά καρτ 22.09.25

Ο Σον Κάσιντι κατακρίνει τον «ψεύτικο», διάσημο πατέρα του, Τζακ Κάσιντι - «Δεν ήταν καλός γονιός»

«Δεν είμαι σίγουρος αν κατάλαβε ποτέ ποιος ήταν πραγματικά», είπε ο 66χρονος τραγουδιστής που έζησε μεγάλη δόξα στα 80s, Σον Κάσιντι, για τον ηθοποιό πατέρα του, ο οποίος κέρδισε βραβείο Tony.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: «Η κτηνοτροφία καταρρέει, η κυβέρνηση παρακολουθεί αμέτοχη» – Τα μέτρα που προτείνει για την ευλογιά
Δηλώσεις Γκαρά 22.09.25

«Η κτηνοτροφία καταρρέει, η κυβέρνηση παρακολουθεί αμέτοχη»: Τα μέτρα που προτείνει ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για την ευλογιά

Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ τονίζει ότι «η κυβέρνηση οφείλει να δράσει άμεσα, διαφορετικά η ευθύνη για τον αφανισμό ενός ολόκληρου κλάδου θα είναι αποκλειστικά δική της»

Σύνταξη
Πέθανε ο ηθοποιός Βαγγέλης Ζερβόπουλος
Ελλάδα 22.09.25

Πέθανε ο ηθοποιός Βαγγέλης Ζερβόπουλος

Ο ηθοποιός Βαγγέλης Ζερβόπουλος «έφυγε» τη ζωή σε ηλικία 74 ετών, σκορπώντας βαθιά θλίψη στον καλλιτεχνικό χώρο. Την είδηση έκανε γνωστή ο Σπύρος Μπιμπίλας.

Σύνταξη
Νέα Ερυθραία: Συνελήφθη γιος πρώην υπουργού για παράνομη κατοχή σπρέι πιπεριού
Νέα Ερυθραία 22.09.25

Συνελήφθη γιος πρώην υπουργού για οπλοκατοχή - Είχε πάνω του σπρέι πιπεριού

Ο 19χρονος γιος γνωστού πολιτικού συνελήφθη όταν μετά από αστυνομικό έλεγχο στη Νέα Ερυθραία, βρέθηκε στην κατοχή του σπρέι πιπεριού, ενώ ο φίλος που τον συνόδευε βρέθηκε με μικροποσότητα κάνναβης.

Σύνταξη
H «Αριστερά», τα ΜΜΕ και οι «προβοκάτορες»: Οι «μπηχτές» του Τραμπ για τον Τζίμι Κίμελ στο μνημόσυνο του Τσάρλι Κερκ
«Πληρωμένοι προβοκάτορες» 22.09.25

H «Αριστερά», τα ΜΜΕ και οι «προβοκάτορες»: Οι «μπηχτές» του Τραμπ για τον Τζίμι Κίμελ στο μνημόσυνο του Τσάρλι Κερκ

«Το όπλο ήταν στραμμένο επάνω του, αλλά η σφαίρα στόχευε όλους μας» είπε ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, παρουσιάζοντας τον Κερκ ως μάρτυρα της ελευθερίας του λόγου

Σύνταξη
Αντέχει οικονομικά η ρωσική «αρκούδα»; Πόσο δυσβάστακτο θα είναι άραγε το νέο πακέτο κυρώσεων
Διεθνής Οικονομία 22.09.25

Αντέχει οικονομικά η ρωσική «αρκούδα»; Πόσο δυσβάστακτο θα είναι άραγε το νέο πακέτο κυρώσεων

Παρά το πακέτο νέων κυρώσεων και το απαισιόδοξο κλίμα που επικρατεί στις δυτικές οικονομίες, οι Ρώσοι σπάνια έχουν αισθανθεί καλύτερα για την οικονομική τους κατάσταση.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Πρώτο τραπέζι: Ο Monsieur Minimal συναντά τη Νεφέλη Φασούλη στα μπουζούκια με τη Σπάστα Φλώρα
Πρώτη ακρόαση 22.09.25

Πρώτο τραπέζι: Ο Monsieur Minimal συναντά τη Νεφέλη Φασούλη στα μπουζούκια με τη Σπάστα Φλώρα

Μια 15ετία μετά την κυκλοφορία του hit του Monsieur Minimal Πάστα Φλώρα, ο γνωστός καλλιτέχνης ενώνει τις δυνάμεις του με τη Νεφέλη Φασούλη για ένα... remake αλά λαϊκά.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Ανδρουλάκης για εξεταστική ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Η ΝΔ μεθόδευσε μία διαδικασία – παρωδία – Αντιμετωπίζει το κράτος ως κομματικό φέουδο
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 22.09.25

Ανδρουλάκης για εξεταστική ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Η ΝΔ μεθόδευσε μία διαδικασία – παρωδία – Αντιμετωπίζει το κράτος ως κομματικό φέουδο

«Ήταν τέτοια η προχειρότητα της κυβερνητικής πλειοψηφίας» τονίσει ο Νίκος Ανδρουλα΄κης που στις κλήσεις μαρτύρων - όπως είπε - συμπεριέλαβε ακόμη και νεκρούς υπουργούς και στελέχη του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ.

Σύνταξη
Το κρεβάτι κάνει τη διαφορά: Ο Μάθιου ΜακΚόναχι αποκαλύπτει το μυστικό του ευτυχισμένου γάμου του
«Η δική μας ώρα» 22.09.25

Το κρεβάτι κάνει τη διαφορά: Ο Μάθιου ΜακΚόναχι αποκαλύπτει το μυστικό του ευτυχισμένου γάμου του

Σε συνέντευξή του στο Fox News Digital, ο Μάθιου ΜακΚόναχι, ο οποίος είναι παντρεμένος με την Καμίλα Άλβες, είπε ότι τα ζευγάρια με κρεβάτια king size θα πρέπει να σκεφτούν να αγοράσουν μικρότερα.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Σε… αποθεραπεία το ΧΑ, έτοιμη για νέα projects η Cenergy, το «φάουλ» της ΕΚΤΕΡ, τα διαμάντια των ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ και AKTOR, η «ακτίνα» της Eurobank, το διακαναλικό… τουρ του «Γραμματέα»

Σε… αποθεραπεία το ΧΑ, έτοιμη για νέα projects η Cenergy, το «φάουλ» της ΕΚΤΕΡ, τα διαμάντια των ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ και AKTOR, η «ακτίνα» της Eurobank, το διακαναλικό… τουρ του «Γραμματέα»

City breaks: 7 ευρωπαϊκές πρωτεύουσες σε απόσταση αναπνοής από την Αθήνα για φθινοπωρινές αποδράσεις

City breaks: 7 ευρωπαϊκές πρωτεύουσες σε απόσταση αναπνοής από την Αθήνα για φθινοπωρινές αποδράσεις

Και ο Μακρόν έπλασε την Κάντας Όουενς: Πώς μια μήνυση ρίχνει νερό στο μύλο της Ακροδεξιάς

Και ο Μακρόν έπλασε την Κάντας Όουενς: Πώς μια μήνυση ρίχνει νερό στο μύλο της Ακροδεξιάς

Έντομα σε κεχριμπάρι δίνουν μια εικόνα για τη ζωή στην υπερήπειρο Γκοντβάνα

Έντομα σε κεχριμπάρι δίνουν μια εικόνα για τη ζωή στην υπερήπειρο Γκοντβάνα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ποια είναι η Ατίκα Μιρ, η 10χρονη Ινδή που γράφει ιστορία στην Formula 1

Ποια είναι η Ατίκα Μιρ, η 10χρονη Ινδή που γράφει ιστορία στην Formula 1

Micro-retirement: Γιατί το να μην δουλεύεις για λίγο, μπορεί να μη… «δουλέψει»;

Micro-retirement: Γιατί το να μην δουλεύεις για λίγο, μπορεί να μη… «δουλέψει»;

Παιδί: Πώς να το βοηθήσετε να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του;

Παιδί: Πώς να το βοηθήσετε να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του;

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 22 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο