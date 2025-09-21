Κυριακή 21 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
Moody’s: Why Agency Kept Greece’s Rating Unchanged
English edition 21 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025 | 14:47

Moody’s: Why Agency Kept Greece’s Rating Unchanged

Rating of Baa3 with a stable forecast retained

Φαγητό: Takeaway ή… ταβερνάκι; Πότε «παρασύρεσαι» σε υπερκατανάλωση;

Φαγητό: Takeaway ή… ταβερνάκι; Πότε «παρασύρεσαι» σε υπερκατανάλωση;

Spotlight

Friday evening’s (Athens time) decision by Moody’s to keep Greece’s credit rating unchanged – at Baa3 with a stable forecast – was more-or-less expected, as the international agency recognized the country’s continued economic growth and improvement of fiscal figure while at the same time stressing that it continues to be burdened by negative aspects that restrict its potential.

Moody’s had upgraded Greece to the lowest investment grade on its rung in March 2025. This upgrade came a year and a half after the first investment grade elevation by DBRS in September 2013.

According to Moody’s, the Baa3 rating is supported by the country’s consistent reform efforts, which have driven improvements in institutional governance, boosted investment, and strengthened the banking sector. While Greece’s debt-to-GDP ratio remains elevated, Moody’s said a favorable debt structure and substantial liquidity buffer mitigate this concern.

Moody’s, considered as the strictest of the international credit ratings agencies, also cited Athens’ effective utilization of EU funds.

Source: tovima.com

Economy
Δημόσιο Χρέος: Μπορεί η γαλλική κρίση να επηρεάσει την Ελλάδα;

Δημόσιο Χρέος: Μπορεί η γαλλική κρίση να επηρεάσει την Ελλάδα;

English edition
UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks
English edition 20.09.25

UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks

UBS noted that Greek banks are still trading at a discount to their European peers, with price-to-earnings ratios of 7.9 times for 2026.

Σύνταξη
Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High
English edition 19.09.25

Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High

Greek consumers are facing steep price hikes in their daily cup of coffee, with costs rising nearly 19% in the past year and futures hitting levels not seen in almost half a century. Experts warn the trend is unlikely to ease any time soon

Σύνταξη
Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND
English edition 18.09.25

Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND

Center-right party continues to field a double-digit lead over its closest rival, while gaining half a percentage point since the last poll by the same firm

Σύνταξη
Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.09.25

Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025

Apartment prices increased on average by 9% annually in 2024 (revised data), against a 13.9% rise in 2023, the Bank of Greece said.

Σύνταξη
Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty
English edition 15.09.25

Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty

After years of legal proceedings, two former witnesses are convicted for false testimony and false accusations, closing a controversial chapter in Greece’s high-profile Novartis investigation

Σύνταξη
Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute
English edition 14.09.25

Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute

The most striking change compared with 2024 was the rise of Aegina, which entered the top five destinations, displacing Syros, with a year-on-year increase of 12.65%

Σύνταξη
