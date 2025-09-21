Moody’s: Why Agency Kept Greece’s Rating Unchanged

Friday evening’s (Athens time) decision by Moody’s to keep Greece’s credit rating unchanged – at Baa3 with a stable forecast – was more-or-less expected, as the international agency recognized the country’s continued economic growth and improvement of fiscal figure while at the same time stressing that it continues to be burdened by negative aspects that restrict its potential.

Moody’s had upgraded Greece to the lowest investment grade on its rung in March 2025. This upgrade came a year and a half after the first investment grade elevation by DBRS in September 2013.

According to Moody’s, the Baa3 rating is supported by the country’s consistent reform efforts, which have driven improvements in institutional governance, boosted investment, and strengthened the banking sector. While Greece’s debt-to-GDP ratio remains elevated, Moody’s said a favorable debt structure and substantial liquidity buffer mitigate this concern.

Moody’s, considered as the strictest of the international credit ratings agencies, also cited Athens’ effective utilization of EU funds.

