Mytilineos: Criticism at EU Over Trump Tariffs

The high-profile CEO of the industrial and energy group Metlen, Evangelos Mytilineos, on Monday again referred to the way Europe is managing a so-called “trade war” with the United States, an appreciation of the euro versus the US dollar and what he called standing challenges, such as high energy prices plaguing Europe’s industrial sector.

Mytilineos also referred to a looming imposition of a horizontal tax on European businesses.

The Metlen founder and CEO took to his Linkedin page to underline that Europe is amid a crucial juncture, with the cycle that began with the Marshall Plan and the first steps of European integration now concluding.

Referring to the Trump administration, he said:

“Today, President Trump’s tariff announcements against the EU coincides with the overall rearmament of NATO member states—a choice aimed primarily on definitive abandonment the fiscal austerity defined by the Stability Pact. The reactions—or rather the lack thereof—to Trump’s aggressive barrage of tariffs, which are announced, multiplied, and then reduced, are themselves seeds of destabilization.”

Evangelos Mytilineos on Linked-In: The existential crisis in Europe is here! – Metlen Εnergy & Metals

Source: tovima.com