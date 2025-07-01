Τρίτη 01 Ιουλίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
ps. post
scriptum

Μπροστά στις καταγγελίες που εξετάζονται για τη διαχείριση του Ταμείου Ανάκαμψης ωχριούν αυτές της εποχής των εξοπλιστικών της προπερασμένης δεκαετίας

# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΟΜΑΔΑ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑΣ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Greece Auto Services Strike Over New Digital Registry
English edition 01 Ιουλίου 2025 | 11:23

Greece Auto Services Strike Over New Digital Registry

Their mobilization coincides with the summer holiday season—typically a peak period for vehicle maintenance and rentals—potentially disrupting services at a critical time.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Σε φόρμα και στις διακοπές: 3 +1 ρεαλιστικά hacks για να τα καταφέρετε

Σε φόρμα και στις διακοπές: 3 +1 ρεαλιστικά hacks για να τα καταφέρετε

Spotlight

Car repair shops, car washes, parking facilities, and vehicle rental businesses across Greece have begun rolling 24-hour strikes in protest against the compulsory implementation of a new digital customer registry, which came into effect today.

Industry professionals describe the measure as causing “digital suffocation” and claim it is practically unworkable.

Under the new regulation, all such businesses are now required to log every service they perform and submit the data to the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) via an online platform. The stated aim of the system is to improve tax compliance and transparency in the sector.

However, many in the industry are pushing back, frustrated by the government’s refusal to grant a reasonable grace period for adjustments to be made and concerns to be addressed.

Their mobilization coincides with the summer holiday season—typically a peak period for vehicle maintenance and rentals—potentially disrupting services at a critical time.

The strike includes all professionals in the field: auto repair and body shops, alarm and sound system installers, car washes, parking operators, and both car and motorcycle rental companies.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Deutsche Bank: Το ΧΑ έκλεψε τη «λάμψη» ακόμη και από τον χρυσό

Deutsche Bank: Το ΧΑ έκλεψε τη «λάμψη» ακόμη και από τον χρυσό

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Σε φόρμα και στις διακοπές: 3 +1 ρεαλιστικά hacks για να τα καταφέρετε

Σε φόρμα και στις διακοπές: 3 +1 ρεαλιστικά hacks για να τα καταφέρετε

Economy
Καταθέσεις: Στροφή σε νέα επενδυτικά προϊόντα κάνουν τα νοικοκυριά – Στο επίκεντρο τα αμοιβαία κεφάλαια  

Καταθέσεις: Στροφή σε νέα επενδυτικά προϊόντα κάνουν τα νοικοκυριά – Στο επίκεντρο τα αμοιβαία κεφάλαια  

inWellness
inTown
inTickets 29.06.25

F1: Μπραντ Πιτ με σπασμένα φρένα

Οι μηχανοκίνητοι αγώνες ταχύτητας έμοιαζαν πάντα με την... αχίλλειος πτέρνα της 7ης Τέχνης. Και ξαφνικά ήρθε ο Μπραντ Πιτ και το φιλμ «F1».

Σύνταξη
English edition
EU Seeks Trade Rebalancing with US
English edition 28.06.25

EU Seeks Trade Rebalancing with US

While the U.S. talks remain unresolved, the EU has approved – but not yet imposed – tariffs on €21 billion in American goods and is considering an additional €95 billion package

Σύνταξη
Edison Upgrades Metlen Target Price
English edition 24.06.25

Edison Upgrades Metlen Target Price

It upgraded Metlen’s shares to €60, up from a previous estimate of €49, citing the group’s strategic moves and sustained growth momentum in the energy and metals sectors.

Σύνταξη
Inflation in Greece at 3.3% in May: Eurostat
English edition 19.06.25

Inflation in Greece at 3.3% in May: Eurostat

The lowest annual inflation rates in the European Union were recorded in Cyprus (0.4%), France (0.6%), and Ireland (1.4%), according to the latest Eurostat data.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Χατζηδάκης: Δεν τα καταφέραμε σε ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ και ΟΣΕ αλλά θα κριθούμε συνολικά – Δεν θα γίνουν πρόωρες εκλογές
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 01.07.25

Χατζηδάκης: Δεν τα καταφέραμε σε ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ και ΟΣΕ αλλά θα κριθούμε συνολικά – Δεν θα γίνουν πρόωρες εκλογές

Ως μία αποτυχία ανάμεσα σε «πολλές επιτυχίες» παρουσίασε το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ ο αντιπρόεδρος της κυβέρνησης Κωστής Χατζηδάκης

Σύνταξη
«Μην το παίξεις έξυπνος» – Τι είπε ο Μπομπ Γκέλντοφ στον Φρέντι Μέρκιουρι πριν το θρυλικό Live Aid του 1985
Σταριλίκια 01.07.25

«Μην το παίξεις έξυπνος» - Τι είπε ο Μπομπ Γκέλντοφ στον Φρέντι Μέρκιουρι πριν το θρυλικό Live Aid του 1985

Τα μέλη των Queen Ρότζερ Τέιλορ και Μπράιαν Μέι λένε ότι ο Γκέλντοφ είπε στον Μέρκιουρι: «Απλά παίξε τις επιτυχίες - έχεις 17 λεπτά. Μην το παίξεις έξυπνος».

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Πέτρος Φιλιππίδης: Αθώωση και για τη δεύτερη καταγγελία η πρόταση του εισαγγελέα
Ελλάδα 01.07.25

Αθώωση του Πέτρου Φιλιππίδη και για τη δεύτερη καταγγελία η πρόταση του εισαγγελέα

Ο εισαγγελέας χαρακτήρισε το βιασμό «αθέατο έγκλημα» προσθέτοντας πως η δικογραφία δεν έχει πανηγυρικό αποδεικτικό στοιχείο, για να καταδικαστεί ο Πέτρος Φιλιππίδης

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Πρώην στέλεχος MI6: Όργανο της Μοσάντ η Διεθνής Υπηρεσία Ατομικής Ενέργειας
Υποψίες και στοιχεία 01.07.25

Πρώην στέλεχος MI6: Όργανο της Μοσάντ η Διεθνής Υπηρεσία Ατομικής Ενέργειας

Αν στη Δύση φαίνονται εξωφρενικές και ανυπόστατες τέτοιες κατηγορίες αν προέρχονται από ιρανικές πηγές, τότε τι συμβαίνει ότον μεγαλοστέλεχος των βρετανικών υπηρεσίών συνδέει πράγματι τη Μοσάντ με τη IAEA;

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Φροντιστής αποκαλύπτει το παρασκήνιο στην Premier League: «Οπλα, σφαίρες, χορεύτριες και παράνομος τζόγος…»
Ποδόσφαιρο 01.07.25

Φροντιστής αποκαλύπτει το παρασκήνιο στην Premier League: «Οπλα, σφαίρες, χορεύτριες και παράνομος τζόγος…»

O άνθρωπος που φρόντιζε τους αστέρες της Premier League αποκάλυψε στην «Daily Mail» τις προσωπικές λεπτομέρειες της μυστικής ζωής των ποδοσφαιριστών που φρόντιζε.

Σύνταξη
Η ελληνική γλώσσα στο διάβα του χρόνου: Η αχαλίνωτη γλώσσα της κωμωδίας (Μέρος Α’)
Language 01.07.25

Η ελληνική γλώσσα στο διάβα του χρόνου: Η αχαλίνωτη γλώσσα της κωμωδίας (Μέρος Α’)

Σε γενικές γραμμές, επικρατούσα διάλεκτος στις σωζόμενες κωμωδίες είναι η αττική, ενώ βασικά χαρακτηριστικά της κωμικής γλώσσας είναι τα σκώμματα και η αισχρολογία, το σκωπτικό και το άσεμνο

Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Εργασιακό νομοσχέδιο: Το μαύρο άσπρο κάνει η Κεραμέως – Κλείνει το μάτι στην εργοδοτική ασυδοσία, λέει η αντιπολίτευση
Αντιδράσεις 01.07.25

Εργασιακό νομοσχέδιο: Το μαύρο άσπρο κάνει η Κεραμέως – Κλείνει το μάτι στην εργοδοτική ασυδοσία, λέει η αντιπολίτευση

Με την πραγματικότητα να τη διαψεύδει η Νίκη Κεραμέως ισχυρίστηκε πως με το εργασιακό νομοσχέδιο δεν καταργείται το 8ωρο και ότι το 13ωρο εφαρμόζεται μόνο αν το θέλει ο εργαζόμενος

Σύνταξη
Τραμπ: Απειλεί να κόψει τα κονδύλια στις εταιρείες του Μασκ – «Χωρίς επιδοτήσεις θα το κλείσει το μαγαζί»
Νέο επεισόδιο στην κόντρα 01.07.25

Ο Τραμπ απειλεί να κόψει τα κονδύλια στις εταιρείες του Μασκ - «Χωρίς επιδοτήσεις θα το κλείσει το μαγαζί»

«Ο Μασκ μπορεί να λαμβάνει μακράν τις περισσότερες επιδοτήσεις από οποιοδήποτε ανθρώπινο ον στην ιστορία», είπε ο Τραμπ στο νέο επεισόδιο της κόντρας του με τον μεγιστάνα της τεχνολογίας

Σύνταξη
Καύσωνας: Ανησυχία για μεγάλες φωτιές στην Ευρώπη – Δυσοίωνες προβλέψεις για δεκάδες χιλιάδες θανάτους από τη ζέστη
Η νέα κανονικότητα 01.07.25

Γιατί «βράζει» η Ευρώπη: Ανησυχία για μεγάλες φωτιές - Δυσοίωνες προβλέψεις για χιλιάδες επιπλέον θανάτους από τη ζέστη

Ο καύσωνας κάθε χρονιά κάνει την εμφάνισή του όλο και πιο νωρίς - Ήδη στην Ευρώπη βλέπουμε θερμοκρασίες άνω των 40°C εντείνοντας τις ανησυχίες για μεγάλες φωτιές και σοβαρές επιπτώσεις στην υγεία

Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Παρασκευή Τσιβόλα
Σκύλος: Επηρεάζει την ψυχολογία του η ζέστη; Κι αν ναι, πώς;
Υποφέρει 01.07.25

Καλοκαίρι: Ο σκύλος… έχει τα νεύρα του ή είναι τεμπέλης – Ποιος είναι ο λόγος

Με ποιον τρόπο ο σκύλος ρυθμίζει τη θερμοκρασία του, οι αντιδράσεις του όταν δεν αντέχει τη ζέστη. Τι να αποφεύγουμε, τα συμπτώματα θερμοπληξίας, πώς να τον δροσίσουμε.

Τζούλη Τούντα
Τζούλη Τούντα
Must Read
Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Ο «αόρατος εχθρός» των επιχειρήσεων, ο προσεκτικός Στάσσης, η σύνδεση της Λευκάδας, το restart της Dur, η επιστροφή της Frigoglass, τα πράσινα… άλογα της Κομισιόν

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 01 Ιουλίου 2025
Απόρρητο