Greece Auto Services Strike Over New Digital Registry

Car repair shops, car washes, parking facilities, and vehicle rental businesses across Greece have begun rolling 24-hour strikes in protest against the compulsory implementation of a new digital customer registry, which came into effect today.

Industry professionals describe the measure as causing “digital suffocation” and claim it is practically unworkable.

Under the new regulation, all such businesses are now required to log every service they perform and submit the data to the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) via an online platform. The stated aim of the system is to improve tax compliance and transparency in the sector.

However, many in the industry are pushing back, frustrated by the government’s refusal to grant a reasonable grace period for adjustments to be made and concerns to be addressed.

Their mobilization coincides with the summer holiday season—typically a peak period for vehicle maintenance and rentals—potentially disrupting services at a critical time.

The strike includes all professionals in the field: auto repair and body shops, alarm and sound system installers, car washes, parking operators, and both car and motorcycle rental companies.

