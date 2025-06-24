Τρίτη 24 Ιουνίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
24.06.2025 | 14:59
Δύο συλλήψεις για τη φωτιά στη Λακωνία
Σημαντική είδηση:
24.06.2025 | 13:46
Πτώση 17χρονης από τον πρώτο όροφο του Παπανικολάου - Νοσηλεύεται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΟΜΑΔΑ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑΣ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Edison Upgrades Metlen Target Price
English edition 24 Ιουνίου 2025 | 16:20

Edison Upgrades Metlen Target Price

It upgraded Metlen’s shares to €60, up from a previous estimate of €49, citing the group’s strategic moves and sustained growth momentum in the energy and metals sectors.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Είναι επικίνδυνος τελικά ο μεσημεριανός ύπνος;

Είναι επικίνδυνος τελικά ο μεσημεριανός ύπνος;

Spotlight

International equity advisory firm Edison has raised its price target for Greek energy company Metlen’s shares to €60, up from a previous estimate of €49, citing the group’s strategic moves and sustained growth momentum in the energy and metals sectors.

According to Edison, Metlen—with a robust portfolio in renewable energy, natural gas, and metals—is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities and deliver impressive performance in the near future. Contributing to this positive outlook are plans to expand its energy network and enter new markets, such as non-ferrous waste processing.

With its upcoming listing on the London Stock Exchange, Metlen appears poised for a dynamic trajectory, driven by increased international visibility and an outward-looking strategy. Edison notes that this price target upgrade reflects the company’s strong market position and growing growth prospects, making it an attractive investment option.

Edison updated its estimates to incorporate part of Metlen’s growth plans—a move that, along with other revisions, leads to an increase in the price target from €49 to €60 per share. This adjustment is intended to reflect the company’s long-term growth potential.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Economy
Γραφείο Προϋπολογισμού: Οριακή αναθεώρηση της ανάπτυξης στο 2,2% το 2025 [γράφημα]

Γραφείο Προϋπολογισμού: Οριακή αναθεώρηση της ανάπτυξης στο 2,2% το 2025 [γράφημα]

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Είναι επικίνδυνος τελικά ο μεσημεριανός ύπνος;

Είναι επικίνδυνος τελικά ο μεσημεριανός ύπνος;

World
Ισραήλ – Ιράν: Παραβίασαν την εκεχειρία παρά τις προειδοποιήσεις Τραμπ

Ισραήλ – Ιράν: Παραβίασαν την εκεχειρία παρά τις προειδοποιήσεις Τραμπ

inWellness
Έρευνα 23.06.25

Από τον Αϊνστάιν μέχρι τον Νταλί: Αυτό ήταν το «μυστικό» της έμπνευσής τους;

Μια πρόσφατη έρευνα αποφάσισε να ανακαλύψει τι κοινό είχαν μερικοί από τους πιο δημιουργικούς ανθρώπους, όπως ο Αϊνστάιν και ο Νταλί. Και το «μυστικό» δεν είναι κάτι τόσο περίεργο.

Σύνταξη
inTown
English edition
Inflation in Greece at 3.3% in May: Eurostat
English edition 19.06.25

Inflation in Greece at 3.3% in May: Eurostat

The lowest annual inflation rates in the European Union were recorded in Cyprus (0.4%), France (0.6%), and Ireland (1.4%), according to the latest Eurostat data.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Επίθεση αυτοκτονίας στην ορθόδοξη εκκλησία της Δαμασκού – Μικρή τζιχαντιστική ομάδα ανέλαβε την ευθύνη
Ταξιαρχία Υποστηρικτών Σουνιτών 24.06.25

Τζιχαντιστική οργάνωση ανέλαβε την ευθύνη για την επίθεση αυτοκτονίας στον χριστιανικό ναό της Δαμασκού

Η τζιχαντιστική οργάνωση, με μήνυμά της στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, υποστηρίζει ότι η επίθεση αυτοκτονίας ήταν αντίποινα για αυτό που χαρακτήρισε ως «προκλήσεις από Χριστιανούς στη Δαμασκό».

Σύνταξη
Χάγη: Οδοφράγματα, ντρόουνς, χιλιάδες ένστολοι, αστρονομικό το κόστος για την… ασφάλεια
Χάγη 24.06.25

Σύνοδος ΝΑΤΟ: Οδοφράγματα, ντρόουνς, χιλιάδες ένστολοι για την «πορτοκαλί ασπίδα» με το δυσθεώρητο κόστος

Οι χώρες του ΝΑΤΟ ετοιμάζονται να δεσμευθούν σε μεγάλη αύξηση των αμυντικών τους δαπανών στη διάρκεια της συνόδου κορυφής που θα διεξαχθεί στη Χάγη. Δρακόντεια τα μέτρα ασφαλείας.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Ευρωβαρόμετρο: Το στεγαστικό νο1 πρόβλημα για τις πόλεις της Ευρώπης – Tι καίει περισσότερο τους Έλληνες
Ευρωβαρόμετρο 24.06.25

Το στεγαστικό νο1 πρόβλημα για τις πόλεις της Ευρώπης - Tι καίει περισσότερο τους Έλληνες

To 83% των κατοίκων των πόλεων ζητάει κατασκευή νέων προσιτά οικονομικών κατοικιών, ως λύση για το στεγαστικό πρόβλημα. Το 82% ζητάει έλεγχο στα ενοίκια και στήριξη ενοικιαστών.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Κυβέρνηση και ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Γραμμή άμυνας «διαχρονικής» ευθύνης και εμπιστοσύνης στη Δικαιοσύνη, όπως στα Τέμπη
Πολιτική 24.06.25

Κυβέρνηση και ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Γραμμή άμυνας «διαχρονικής» ευθύνης και εμπιστοσύνης στη Δικαιοσύνη, όπως στα Τέμπη

Τα σκάνδαλα με τις επιδοτήσεις στον αγροτικό κόσμο από τη δεκαετία του '80 θυμήθηκε ο κυβερνητικός εκπρόσωπος μιλώντας σήμερα για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ και για τις ευθύνες της κυβέρνησης. Σύμφωνα με τον ίδιο η κυβέρνηση έκανε όσα όφειλε να κάνει...

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
Ιράν: Το μυστήριο με το εμπλουτισμένο ουράνιο που αγνοείται προκαλεί φόβο – Τι είπε ο Μακρόν
Τι λέει ο Μακρόν 24.06.25

Φόβο προκαλεί το μυστήριο με το εμπλουτισμένο ουράνιο του Ιράν που αγνοείται - Αρκεί για 10 πυρηνικές κεφαλές

Ο Διεθνής Οργανισμός Ατομικής Ενέργειας (IAEA) παραδέχθηκε, μόλις πέντε ημέρες μετά την έναρξη της σύγκρουσης, ότι έχουν χαθεί τα ίχνη 409 κιλών ουρανίου

Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Ανδρουλάκης: Εθνικός στόχος η παραγωγική ανασυγκρότηση – Να τον υλοποιήσουμε με το δικό μας κυβερνητικό σχέδιο
Ομιλία στον ΣΕΒ 24.06.25

Ανδρουλάκης: Εθνικός στόχος η παραγωγική ανασυγκρότηση – Να τον υλοποιήσουμε με το δικό μας κυβερνητικό σχέδιο

Ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης παρουσίασε τις προτάσεις του για την ενίσχυση της επιχειρηματικότητας και της βιομηχανίας καθώς και για την ανάπτυξη και αύξηση της παραγωγικότητας και ανταγωνιστικότητας της οικονομίας

Σύνταξη
Αποχαιρέτησε τον Ολυμπιακό ο Συλαϊδόπουλος: «Έζησα παραπάνω απ’ όσα μπορούσα να φανταστώ» (pics)
Ποδόσφαιρο 24.06.25

Αποχαιρέτησε τον Ολυμπιακό ο Συλαϊδόπουλος: «Έζησα παραπάνω απ’ όσα μπορούσα να φανταστώ» (pics)

Παρελθόν αποτελεί από τον Ολυμπιακό ο Σωτήρης Συλαϊδόπουλος ο οποίος αποχαιρέτησε και ευχαρίστησε τους «ερυθρόλευκους» για όσα έζησε. «Συνέβαλες τα μέγιστα στην κατάκτηση των δύο πρώτων ευρωπαϊκών τίτλων της ομάδας μας», το μήνυμα της πειραϊκής ΠΑΕ.

Σύνταξη
«Απόλυτη εμμονή με τον αναθεματισμένο Guardian» – Η ιστορία της βρετανικής εφημερίδας από το 1986 έως το 1995
Αίθουσα σύνταξης 24.06.25

«Απόλυτη εμμονή με τον αναθεματισμένο Guardian» - Η ιστορία της βρετανικής εφημερίδας από το 1986 έως το 1995

Το νέο βιβλίο Witness in a Time of Turmoil του Ian Mayes εστιάζει στα παρασκήνια του Guardian και πρόκειται για τη ζωντανή ιστορία της εφημερίδας από το 1986 έως το 1995 καλύπτοντας παγκόσμιες αναταραχές, εσωτερικές συγκρούσεις και έναν τολμηρό αλλά λαμπρό επανασχεδιασμό.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Ιακωβάκης, Παυλακάκης και Κόφφα καμάρωσαν τα παιδιά τους Πρωταθλητές Ελλάδος
On Field 24.06.25

Ιακωβάκης, Παυλακάκης και Κόφφα καμάρωσαν τα παιδιά τους Πρωταθλητές Ελλάδος

Τρεις σπουδαίοι πρώην πρωταθλητές του στίβου, ο Περικλής Ιακωβάκης, ο Αγγελος Παυλακάκης και η Κατερίνα Κόφφα είδαν τα παιδιά τους να κατακτούν χρυσό στο Πανελλήνιο Πρωτάθλημα Κ18 .

Δήμος Μπουλούκος
Δήμος Μπουλούκος
Must Read
Στο μυαλό της Τεχεράνης οι ναυλαγορές, «τσιμπάνε» οι τιμές της αντλίας, σβήνουν – γράφουν στο Μαξίμου, το ντεμπούτο της Κύπρου στους «μεγάλους», το τεστ της Aegean, ο Βαρδινογιάννης και τα έξυπνα deal

Στο μυαλό της Τεχεράνης οι ναυλαγορές, «τσιμπάνε» οι τιμές της αντλίας, σβήνουν – γράφουν στο Μαξίμου, το ντεμπούτο της Κύπρου στους «μεγάλους», το τεστ της Aegean, ο Βαρδινογιάννης και τα έξυπνα deal

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 24 Ιουνίου 2025
Απόρρητο