Edison Upgrades Metlen Target Price

International equity advisory firm Edison has raised its price target for Greek energy company Metlen’s shares to €60, up from a previous estimate of €49, citing the group’s strategic moves and sustained growth momentum in the energy and metals sectors.

According to Edison, Metlen—with a robust portfolio in renewable energy, natural gas, and metals—is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities and deliver impressive performance in the near future. Contributing to this positive outlook are plans to expand its energy network and enter new markets, such as non-ferrous waste processing.

With its upcoming listing on the London Stock Exchange, Metlen appears poised for a dynamic trajectory, driven by increased international visibility and an outward-looking strategy. Edison notes that this price target upgrade reflects the company’s strong market position and growing growth prospects, making it an attractive investment option.

Edison updated its estimates to incorporate part of Metlen’s growth plans—a move that, along with other revisions, leads to an increase in the price target from €49 to €60 per share. This adjustment is intended to reflect the company’s long-term growth potential.