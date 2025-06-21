Airbnb Bookings Surge in Greece and Europe Ahead of Summer

Greece is riding a fresh wave of tourist demand, with Airbnb bookings across the country showing a clear upward trend as the summer travel season gets underway.

Across Europe, the short-term rental market is showing promising signs of both stabilization and growth, with overall demand for summer being robust, according to new data from analytics platform AirDNA.

Surge in Last-Minute Bookings

One key trend emerging this season is a noticeable shift toward last-minute reservations. AirDNA reports that while early bookings remain strong, spontaneous travel is gaining ground, likely influenced by greater travel flexibility and dynamic pricing.

Across Europe, there are now 3.8 million active short-term rental listings—an increase of 6.2% year-on-year. Guest nights requested also rose by 6.3%, reaching 41.5 million.

The average daily rate (ADR) across European listings stands at €154, up 2.6% from 2024, while revenue per available rental (RevPAR) edged slightly higher by 0.2%, averaging 86 euros.

Greece Among Summer’s Most Expensive Destinations

Greece ranks among the priciest destinations for travelers this summer, alongside Spain, Iceland, and the UK. The average daily price for an Airbnb in Greece now stands at 220 euros, highlighting the country’s continued appeal despite rising costs.

When it comes to demand growth, Northern and Central Europe are leading the way. Norway saw a year-on-year increase of 17.5%, followed by Finland (+13.0%), Czechia (+12.1%), Hungary (+10.6%), and Portugal (+10.0%). In contrast, Croatia and Austria registered slight declines in demand, with drops of 2.5% and 2.2% respectively.

May Bookings Signal Strong Summer Ahead

Airbnb nights booked across Europe in May jumped 5.3% year-over-year, totaling 41.3 million stays—another encouraging sign for what could be a record-breaking summer.

American Travelers Still Flocking to Europe

American travelers remain key to European tourism in 2025, making up 11% of Airbnb reviews—third after the French and British. In Ireland and Iceland, they represent about 20% of guests. Top destinations include Italy and France, with Paris, London, and Rome drawing 20% of U.S. visitors early in the year.

Source: Tovima.com