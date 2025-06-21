Σάββατο 21 Ιουνίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
21.06.2025 | 09:41
Τραγωδία στη Θεσσαλονίκη: Νεκρός ο ένας από τους δύο πεζούς που παρασύρθηκαν στο κέντρο
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΟΜΑΔΑ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑΣ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Airbnb Bookings Surge in Greece and Europe Ahead of Summer
English edition 21 Ιουνίου 2025 | 10:02

Airbnb Bookings Surge in Greece and Europe Ahead of Summer

The average daily price for an Airbnb in Greece now stands at 220 euros, highlighting the country’s continued appeal despite rising costs.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Αυτό το αντικείμενο στο αυτοκίνητο είναι γεμάτο μικρόβια

Αυτό το αντικείμενο στο αυτοκίνητο είναι γεμάτο μικρόβια

Spotlight

Greece is riding a fresh wave of tourist demand, with Airbnb bookings across the country showing a clear upward trend as the summer travel season gets underway.

Across Europe, the short-term rental market is showing promising signs of both stabilization and growth, with overall demand for summer being robust, according to new data from analytics platform AirDNA.

Surge in Last-Minute Bookings

One key trend emerging this season is a noticeable shift toward last-minute reservations. AirDNA reports that while early bookings remain strong, spontaneous travel is gaining ground, likely influenced by greater travel flexibility and dynamic pricing.

Across Europe, there are now 3.8 million active short-term rental listings—an increase of 6.2% year-on-year. Guest nights requested also rose by 6.3%, reaching 41.5 million.

The average daily rate (ADR) across European listings stands at €154, up 2.6% from 2024, while revenue per available rental (RevPAR) edged slightly higher by 0.2%, averaging 86 euros.

Greece Among Summer’s Most Expensive Destinations

Greece ranks among the priciest destinations for travelers this summer, alongside Spain, Iceland, and the UK. The average daily price for an Airbnb in Greece now stands at 220 euros, highlighting the country’s continued appeal despite rising costs.

When it comes to demand growth, Northern and Central Europe are leading the way. Norway saw a year-on-year increase of 17.5%, followed by Finland (+13.0%), Czechia (+12.1%), Hungary (+10.6%), and Portugal (+10.0%). In contrast, Croatia and Austria registered slight declines in demand, with drops of 2.5% and 2.2% respectively.

May Bookings Signal Strong Summer Ahead

Airbnb nights booked across Europe in May jumped 5.3% year-over-year, totaling 41.3 million stays—another encouraging sign for what could be a record-breaking summer.

American Travelers Still Flocking to Europe

American travelers remain key to European tourism in 2025, making up 11% of Airbnb reviews—third after the French and British. In Ireland and Iceland, they represent about 20% of guests. Top destinations include Italy and France, with Paris, London, and Rome drawing 20% of U.S. visitors early in the year.

Source: Tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Economy
Ελληνικά ομόλογα: «Πράσινο φως» από MSCI – Αγωνία για ΧΑ

Ελληνικά ομόλογα: «Πράσινο φως» από MSCI – Αγωνία για ΧΑ

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Αυτό το αντικείμενο στο αυτοκίνητο είναι γεμάτο μικρόβια

Αυτό το αντικείμενο στο αυτοκίνητο είναι γεμάτο μικρόβια

Economy
Καύσιμα: Αυξήθηκαν κατά 0,015 ευρώ/λίτρο οι τιμές λόγω Ισραήλ – Ιράν

Καύσιμα: Αυξήθηκαν κατά 0,015 ευρώ/λίτρο οι τιμές λόγω Ισραήλ – Ιράν

inWellness
inTown
English edition
Inflation in Greece at 3.3% in May: Eurostat
English edition 19.06.25

Inflation in Greece at 3.3% in May: Eurostat

The lowest annual inflation rates in the European Union were recorded in Cyprus (0.4%), France (0.6%), and Ireland (1.4%), according to the latest Eurostat data.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Αμαλιάδα: Τι αποκαλύπτει η Πόπη για τη Μουρτζούκου – Γιατί έφυγε από το σπίτι τους και κρύβεται
Αμαλιάδα 21.06.25

Τι αποκαλύπτει η Πόπη για την Ειρήνη Μουρτζούκου - Γιατί έφυγε από το σπίτι τους και κρύβεται

Η μητέρα του Παναγιωτάκη έχει φύγει από την Αμαλιάδα γιατί, όπως λέει, η Ειρήνη την απειλεί - «Δεν έχω αλλάξει στάση, από την αρχή έλεγα ότι έκανε κάτι στο παιδί μου»

Σύνταξη
«Ελα σπίτι μου, έχω θέρμανση»: Οι διάλογοι-φωτιά του Γιαμάλ με ηθοποιό ταινιών για ενήλικους (pics)
Ποδόσφαιρο 21.06.25

«Ελα σπίτι μου, έχω θέρμανση»: Οι διάλογοι-φωτιά του Γιαμάλ με ηθοποιό ταινιών για ενήλικους (pics)

Η Κλαούντια Μπαβέλ έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα προσωπικά μηνύματα με τον Λαμίν Γιαμάλ, αποκαλύπτοντας μια διαφορετική εκδοχή από εκείνη του άσου της Μπαρτσελόνα.

Σύνταξη
«Δεν είμαστε αόρατες» – Η Ναόμι Γουότς γιορτάζει την ηλικία που η θερμοκρασία ανεβαίνει θες δε θες
Πρότυπο 21.06.25

«Δεν είμαστε αόρατες» - Η Ναόμι Γουότς γιορτάζει την ηλικία που η θερμοκρασία ανεβαίνει θες δε θες

Η Ναόμι Γουότς, ηθοποιός και ιδρύτρια της μάρκας ολιστικών λύσεων για την εμμηνόπαυση Stripes Beauty μιλάει για το πώς ζει «αδιαμαρτύρητα και αυθεντικά» ως ο εαυτός της.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Κόρινθος: Το άλυτο μυστήριο με την εξαφάνιση πατέρα επτά παιδιών – Ο καυγάς που προηγήθηκε
Τι λέει η κόρη του 21.06.25

Το άλυτο μυστήριο της εξαφάνισης πατέρα επτά παιδιών - Ο καυγάς που προηγήθηκε

Ο πολύτεκνος πατέρας αγνοείται από το 2014 και δεν είχε πάρει κανένα προσωπικό έγγραφο ή αντικείμενο μαζί του - «Δεν γίνεται να άνοιξε η γη και να τον κατάπιε» λέει η κόρη του για την εξαφάνιση

Σύνταξη
Ντάνι Μπόιλ: Το Slumdog Millionaire δεν θα μπορούσε να γυριστεί σήμερα, δεν θα χρηματοδοτούταν καν
Paper Planes 21.06.25

Ντάνι Μπόιλ: Το Slumdog Millionaire δεν θα μπορούσε να γυριστεί σήμερα, δεν θα χρηματοδοτούταν καν

«Ακόμα κι αν ήμουν εγώ ο σκηνοθέτης, θα έψαχνα για έναν νέο Ινδό κινηματογραφιστή να την αναλάβει», δήλωσε μεταξύ άλλων ο Ντάνι Μπόιλ σε πρόσφατη συνέντυξή του για το Slumdog Millionaire.

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ραδιενέργεια: Υπάρχουν κίνδυνοι από τα πλήγματα στις πυρηνικές εγκαταστάσεις του Ιράν; – Τι λένε ειδικοί
Περιβαλλοντικές συνέπειες 21.06.25

Υπάρχουν κίνδυνοι από τα πλήγματα στις πυρηνικές εγκαταστάσεις του Ιράν; - Τι λένε ειδικοί

Οι κίνδυνοι από ραδιενέργεια, προς το παρόν, φαίνεται να είναι μικροί. Ωστόσο, υπάρχουν συνέπειες στο περιβάλλον από τη χημική μόλυνση. Και κίνδυνοι για την υγεία όσων εισπνεύσουν τα εκλυόμενα χημικά.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Ελληνικό: Πληθαίνουν τα ερωτήματα για τους τρεις θανάτους – Νέα μαρτυρία «φωτιά»
Θρίλερ δίχως τέλος 21.06.25

Πληθαίνουν τα ερωτήματα για τους τρεις θανάτους στο Ελληνικό - Νέα μαρτυρία «φωτιά»

Κοινό εύρημα σε μητέρα και κόρη της οικογένειας στο Ελληνικό γεννά έντονο προβληματισμό στους επιστήμονες - Τι αποκαλύπτει για την οικιακή βοηθό εργαζόμενος στο νοσοκομείο όπου νοσηλευόταν ο 75χρονος

Σύνταξη
Νόμιζα ότι θα πάθω ανακοπή: Για τον Σπίλμπεργκ τα Σαγόνια του Καρχαρία ήταν «η πιο δύσκολη ταινιά» που έκανε ποτέ
Jaws @ 50 21.06.25

Νόμιζα ότι θα πάθω ανακοπή: Για τον Σπίλμπεργκ τα Σαγόνια του Καρχαρία ήταν «η πιο δύσκολη ταινιά» που έκανε ποτέ

«Δεν μπορούσα να αναπνεύσω. Πήγαινα συνέχεια στο μπάνιο και έριχνα νερό στο πρόσωπό μου. Έτρεμα. Ήμουν εντελώς εκτός εαυτού», είπε Σπίλμπεργκ για τα γυρίσματα της ταινίας Τα Σαγόνια του Καρχαρία.

Σύνταξη
Τροχαία: Μπαίνουν κάμερες σε 8 σημεία της Αττικής για τις παραβάσεις του ΚΟΚ – Με sms τα πρόστιμα
Ελλάδα 21.06.25

Μπαίνουν κάμερες σε 8 σημεία της Αττικής για τις παραβάσεις του ΚΟΚ - Με sms τα πρόστιμα

Ο πολίτης και ο οδηγός θα μπορούν πλέον να ενημερώνονται άμεσα, μέσω SMS και ψηφιακής θυρίδας στο Gov.gr Wallet, να βλέπουν το υλικό της παράβασης, να υποβάλουν ηλεκτρονικά ένσταση

Σύνταξη
Live: Ιράν και Ισραήλ ανταλλάσσουν επιθέσεις – Το Τελ Αβίβ χτύπησε τον πυρηνικό σταθμό του Ισφαχάν
Χάος στη Μέση Ανατολή 21.06.25 Upd: 09:45

Ιράν και Ισραήλ ανταλλάσσουν επιθέσεις - Το Τελ Αβίβ χτύπησε τον πυρηνικό σταθμό του Ισφαχάν

Ανοιχτό στις διαπραγματεύσεις δηλώνει το Ιράν με τον όρο το Ισραήλ να σταματήσει την επίθεση - «Πρέπει να προετοιμαστούμε για μακρά σύγκρουση» δηλώνουν οι IDF - Δείτε live τις εξελίξεις στο in

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Must Read
Το ευρωπαϊκό «σκάκι» του Orcel, ο ρόλος της Annalisa Areni στην Alpha Bank, οι «γέφυρες» Κοντόπουλου, χαμηλά τα bids για τα Divani, το brand Attica του Χαρδαλιά

Το ευρωπαϊκό «σκάκι» του Orcel, ο ρόλος της Annalisa Areni στην Alpha Bank, οι «γέφυρες» Κοντόπουλου, χαμηλά τα bids για τα Divani, το brand Attica του Χαρδαλιά

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 21 Ιουνίου 2025
Απόρρητο