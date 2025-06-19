Πέμπτη 19 Ιουνίου 2025
Inflation in Greece at 3.3% in May: Eurostat
19 Ιουνίου 2025

Inflation in Greece at 3.3% in May: Eurostat

The lowest annual inflation rates in the European Union were recorded in Cyprus (0.4%), France (0.6%), and Ireland (1.4%), according to the latest Eurostat data.

Inflation in Greece stood at 3.3% in May, up from April’s 2.6% and 2.2% compared to last year, according to the European Union’s statistical authority, Eurostat.

Regarding the common currency market, the consumer price index eased to 1.9% in May, marginally below the European Central Bank’s 2% target and down from 2.2% in April.

The lowest annual inflation rates in the European Union were recorded in Cyprus (0.4%), France (0.6%), and Ireland (1.4%), according to the latest Eurostat data.

On the opposite end, the highest annual inflation rates were observed in Romania (5.4%), Estonia (4.6%), and Hungary (4.5%).

Compared to April 2025, annual inflation decreased in 14 member states, remained unchanged in one, and increased in 12.

According to the latest Inflation Monitor released last Monday by the Bank of Greece (BoG), the country’s harmonized inflation rate for 2025 is projected to reach 2.5%.

In 2026, inflation in Greece is expected to slow to 2.1%, while in 2027 it is projected to rise again to 2.4%, driven by the implementation of the Emissions Trading System (ETS) in the energy sector.

Source: tovima.com

Economy
ΤτΕ: Ανάπτυξη 2,3% για φέτος και 2% για το 2026

ΤτΕ: Ανάπτυξη 2,3% για φέτος και 2% για το 2026

