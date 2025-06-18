Τετάρτη 18 Ιουνίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
18.06.2025 | 20:46
Έκτακτη σύσκεψη στο υπουργείο Άμυνας για την προστασία της χώρας από βαλλιστικούς πυραύλους
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΟΜΑΔΑ ΑΛΗΘΕΙΑΣ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Greece Emerges as a Hub for Defense and Cybersecurity Startups
English edition 18 Ιουνίου 2025 | 18:42

Greece Emerges as a Hub for Defense and Cybersecurity Startups

One standout success story is Hack The Box, a globally recognized cybersecurity training and simulation platform headquartered in Greece.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Μήπως πληγώνεις τη σχέση σου με αυτούς τους 3 τρόπους;

Μήπως πληγώνεις τη σχέση σου με αυτούς τους 3 τρόπους;

Spotlight

Greece is fast becoming a key player in the defense and cybersecurity startup ecosystem in Central and Eastern Europe, according to a recent study by The Recursive. While momentum is building, the sector still faces significant limitations—particularly when it comes to attracting investment capital.

The report highlights that Greece is gradually evolving into a major hub for defense technology and dual-use innovation in Southern Europe. Areas of focus include autonomous systems, AI applications for military use, and underwater technologies.

The country’s defense budget for 2024 stands at approximately 7.12 billion euros, accounting for 3.2% of its GDP. Greece’s position is further bolstered by its four national military academies, and by the foundation laid by established defense industry players like Hellenic Aerospace Industry (HAI), Hellenic Defense Systems (EAS), and the Skaramangas Shipyards, the largest shipyard not only in Greece, but also in the entire region of the eastern Mediterranean.

In the cybersecurity domain, Greece’s industry is heavily service-oriented, which partially explains the limited number of notable domestic product-based companies, according to The Recursive.

Most companies rely on internal funding, with some benefiting from grants, while venture capital involvement remains rare. Nevertheless, Greece hosts one of the largest networks of universities offering cybersecurity programs—28 institutions in total—providing a strong pipeline of talent for the sector.

One standout success story is Hack The Box, a globally recognized cybersecurity training and simulation platform headquartered in Greece. The company, employing 1,013 people, raised 61.6 million euros in Series B funding in 2023.

On the defense and dual-use technology front, nine startups have raised a collective 19.21 million euros. These ventures are focused on cutting-edge areas including autonomous systems, AI for defense, geospatial solutions, remote sensing, and underwater intelligence systems.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
World
Τραμπ: Νέα επίθεση στον Πάουελ – Τον αποκαλεί ηλίθιο

Τραμπ: Νέα επίθεση στον Πάουελ – Τον αποκαλεί ηλίθιο

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Μήπως πληγώνεις τη σχέση σου με αυτούς τους 3 τρόπους;

Μήπως πληγώνεις τη σχέση σου με αυτούς τους 3 τρόπους;

Τράπεζες
Optima Bank: Υπερκαλύφθηκε πάνω από 11 φορές το ομόλογο – Σε ξένους επενδυτές το 72%

Optima Bank: Υπερκαλύφθηκε πάνω από 11 φορές το ομόλογο – Σε ξένους επενδυτές το 72%

inWellness
Όσα λένε μεταξύ τους: Τι συζητούν οι άνδρες και τι οι γυναίκες στις παρέες τους;
Κους κους 18.06.25

Όσα λένε μεταξύ τους: Τι συζητούν οι άνδρες και τι οι γυναίκες στις παρέες τους;

Τρεις έρευνες «ακούν» τα θέματα που τείνουν να συζητούν άνδρες και γυναίκες και αποκαλύπτουν πώς αυτά έχουν αλλάξει καθώς οι ρόλοι των φύλων εξελίσσονται με την πάροδο του χρόνου.

Σύνταξη
inTown
English edition
Cold Ironing: Greece’s Race to ‘Green’ its Ports by 2028
English edition 14.06.25

Cold Ironing: Greece’s Race to ‘Green’ its Ports by 2028

Creation of clean energy “hubs” through the development of cold ironing infrastructure to supply electricity to docked ships – The market’s regulatory framework is in the works and must move forward immediately

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Το in στη μεγάλη αντιπολεμική συναυλία στην Τεχνόπολη για τη σφαγή στη Γάζα
Διαμαρτυρία 18.06.25

Το in στη μεγάλη αντιπολεμική συναυλία στην Τεχνόπολη για τη σφαγή στη Γάζα

Σε μια κατάμεστη Τεχνόπλη, δεκάδες έλληνες καλλιτέχνες ενώνουν τις φωνές τους, σε μια μεγάλη αντιπολεμική συναυλία - διαμαρτυρία για τη γενοκτονία στη Γάζα.

Βίντεο - φωτογραφίες: Αλέξανδρος Γαστεράτος
Διαδικτυακή επίθεση στη Γερμανία: Άνδρας έπεισε έφηβο να αυτοκτονήσει σε ζωντανή μετάδοση
Εγκληματική ομάδα 18.06.25

Νεαρός Γερμανός ενεπλάκη ενεπλάκη σε διαδικτυακή επίθεση - Πίεσε Αμερικανό έφηβο να αυτοκτονήσει on camera

Ο 20χρονος ύποπτος φέρεται ότι προέβαινε σε διαδικτυακή επίθεση επί τρία χρόνια. Συμμετείχε σε εγκληματική ομάδα, πιέζοντας ανηλίκους να αυτοτραυματίζονται και μεταδίδουν ζωντάνα τις ενέργειές τους.

Σύνταξη
«Εκδήλωση ενός αυταρχικού καθεστώτος»: Διαμάχη στο Ευρωκοινοβούλιο για την απαγόρευση του Pride στην Ουγγαρία
LGBTQI+ 18.06.25

«Εκδήλωση ενός αυταρχικού καθεστώτος»: Διαμάχη στο Ευρωκοινοβούλιο για την απαγόρευση του Pride στην Ουγγαρία

Κεντρώοι και αριστεροί ευρωβουλευτές κάλεσαν την ΕΕ να λάβει μέτρα για την απαγόρευση του Gay Pride στην Ουγγαρία, ενώ η ακροδεξιά υπερασπίστηκε την κίνηση της κυβέρνησης του Βίκτορ Όρμπαν

Σύνταξη
Η Κίνα αντεπιτίθεται στην «αβάσιμη, προκατειλημμένη» ομιλία της Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν στη σύνοδο της G7
Κόσμος 18.06.25

Η Κίνα αντεπιτίθεται στην «αβάσιμη, προκατειλημμένη» ομιλία της Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν στη σύνοδο της G7

Η πολυσυζητημένη επαναπροσέγγιση της ΕΕ με την Κίνα φαίνεται να αντιμετωπίζει προβλήματα, αφού οι δύο πλευρές αντάλλαξαν οξείες κατηγορίες τις τελευταίες ημέρες

Σύνταξη
Βουλή: Νίπτει τας χείρας του ο Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής μπροστά στην τραγωδία των Τεμπών
Αμετανόητος 18.06.25

Νίπτει τας χείρας του ο Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής μπροστά στην τραγωδία των Τεμπών

Ο Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής επέρριψε ευθύνες στην ΡΑΣ και τις παθογένειες Δημοσίου για την τραγωδία στα Τέμπη. Είπε ότι τήρησε «απόλυτα τη νομιμότητα» και ξεσήκωσε «θύελλα» για τον μοιραίο σταθμάρχη.

Σύνταξη
To ReArm άνοιξε την όρεξη των ΗΠΑ – Αμυντικές βιομηχανίες κυνηγούν συμβόλαια στην Ευρώπη
Ανακοίνωση συνεργασιών 18.06.25

Αμερικανικές βιομηχανίες αναζητούν συνεργασίες στην Ευρώπη – Κίνητρο η αύξηση των αμυντικών δαπανών

Με το πλεονέκτημα της ταχύτητας και της τεχνολογικής εξέλιξης, οι αμερικανικές αμυντικές βιομηχανίες κερδίζουν συμμαχίες και συμβόλαια στην Ευρώπη. Σκοπεύουν να αξιοποιήσουν την αύξηση δαπανών.

Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Αρχοντία Κάτσουρα
Deliver Me From Nowhere: 1ο trailer για την Οσκαρική βιογραφία του Μπρους Σπρίνγκστιν – «To Nebraska ορόσημο»
Born in the USA 18.06.25

Deliver Me From Nowhere: 1ο trailer για την Οσκαρική βιογραφία του Μπρους Σπρίνγκστιν – «To Nebraska ορόσημο»

Ο Μπρους Σπρίνγκστιν και το θρυλικό άλμπουμ Nebraska ζωντανεύουν στη μεγάλη οθόνη, με τον Τζέρεμι Άλεν Γουάιτ να υποδύεται τον Boss στην επερχόμενη βιογραφία που αναμένεται να σαρώσει στα βραβεία 

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Τσιτσιπάς – Μίκελσεν 0-2: «Λύγισε» στις λεπτομέρειες και αποκλείστηκε ο Στέφανος
Άλλα Αθλήματα 18.06.25

Τσιτσιπάς – Μίκελσεν 0-2: «Λύγισε» στις λεπτομέρειες και αποκλείστηκε ο Στέφανος

Ο Στέφανος Τσιτσιπάς ηττήθηκε από τον Άλεξ Μίκελσεν με 2-0 σετ (7-6 [5], 7-5) και αποκλείστηκε από τη συνέχεια του τουρνουά του Χάλε – Τρίτη ήττα σε ισάριθμα ματς κόντρα στον Αμερικανό για τον Ελληνα τενίστα.

Σύνταξη
Καλιφόρνια: «H μεγαλύτερη ληστεία κοσμημάτων στην ιστορία των ΗΠΑ»: Επτά κατηγορούμενοι για κλοπή εκατομμυρίων δολαρίων
Καλιφόρνια 18.06.25

«H μεγαλύτερη ληστεία κοσμημάτων στην ιστορία των ΗΠΑ»: Επτά κατηγορούμενοι για κλοπή εκατομμυρίων δολαρίων

Οι άνδρες από την Καλιφόρνια φέρονται να έκλεψαν χρυσό, διαμάντια, ρουμπίνια, σμαράγδια και πολυτελή ρολόγια αξίας 100 εκατομμυρίων δολαρίων από ένα θωρακισμένο φορτηγό

Σύνταξη
Αρτα: Ο Γιόγκα Λεβιάν έκανε τατουάζ τα παιδιά που προσπάθησε να σώσει από τον Αραχθο – «Πάντα μαζί μου»
Ελλάδα 18.06.25

Ο Γιόγκα Λεβιάν έκανε τατουάζ τα παιδιά που προσπάθησε να σώσει από τον Αραχθο - «Πάντα μαζί μου»

O Γκόγκα Λεβιάν με καταγωγή από την Αλβανία συντετριμμένος από την απώλεια των δύο ανηλίκων έκανε στο σώμα του το τατουάζ προκειμένου να κρατήσει ζωντανή τη μνήμη τους.

Σύνταξη
Χέγκσεθ για Ιράν: Ο αμερικανικός στρατός θα εκτελέσει όποια απόφαση λάβει ο Τραμπ
Μέση Ανατολή 18.06.25

ΗΠΑ: Ο υπουργός Άμυνας δήλωσε ότι ο Τραμπ έχει στη διάθεσή του όλες τις επιλογές για το Ιράν

Ο υπουργός Άμυνας των ΗΠΑ αρνήθηκε να πει αν οι ΗΠΑ θα πλήξουν το Ιράν. Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ θα αποφασίσει αν θα παράσχει στο Ισραήλ βόμβα και το στρατηγικό αεροσκάφος που απαιτείται, είπε.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Το ευρωπαϊκό «σκάκι» του Orcel, ο ρόλος της Annalisa Areni στην Alpha Bank, οι «γέφυρες» Κοντόπουλου, χαμηλά τα bids για τα Divani, το brand Attica του Χαρδαλιά

Το ευρωπαϊκό «σκάκι» του Orcel, ο ρόλος της Annalisa Areni στην Alpha Bank, οι «γέφυρες» Κοντόπουλου, χαμηλά τα bids για τα Divani, το brand Attica του Χαρδαλιά

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Μπορεί κανείς να σταματήσει τον Πούτιν;

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Κώστας Αχ. Καραμανλής: Από το χειροκρότημα στην παραπομπή

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Oγκολόγος δίνει συμβουλές για να μειώσουμε τον κίνδυνο εμφάνισης καρκίνου

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

Alexandre Grimaldi: O γιος του Αλβέρτου του Μονακό πρωταγωνιστεί στην ατμοσφαιρική καμπάνια Jacquemus

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

AI: Κατανοεί τα συναισθήματα καλύτερα από εμάς;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Μικροί με μεγάλα συναισθήματα: Πώς δεν θα ξεσπά το παιδί;

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

Θεσσαλονίκη: Συνελήφθη γυναίκα που φιλοξενούσε 116 σκύλους & 37 γάτες στο σπίτι της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τετάρτη 18 Ιουνίου 2025
Απόρρητο