11.05.2025
Εκλογές Αλβανία: Θρίαμβο Ράμα με 51,8% δίνουν τα πρώτα exit poll
Erdogan Offers to Host Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks in Istanbul
English edition 11 Μαΐου 2025 | 21:26

Erdogan Offers to Host Russia–Ukraine Peace Talks in Istanbul

Following a phone call on Sunday, Turkish President Erdogan welcomed Vladimir Putin's proposal for negotiations, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signaled that Kyiv remains open to talks, provided Moscow agrees to a ceasefire

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday that Turkey is ready to once again host peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, according to a statement from the Turkish presidency.

The call came hours after Putin, in a late-night televised address from the Kremlin, proposed direct talks with Ukraine to end the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy responded by saying Kyiv remains open to dialogue, but that Moscow must first agree to a ceasefire.

As Reuters reports, in his conversation with Putin, Erdogan welcomed the proposal and reiterated Turkey’s readiness to facilitate negotiations that could lead to a lasting solution. He also emphasized that a comprehensive ceasefire would be essential to creating the right environment for such talks.

Turkey previously hosted talks between the two sides in March 2022, shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A NATO member, Turkey has maintained a delicate balance throughout the conflict. Ankara has voiced strong support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and supplied Kyiv with military assistance, including drones, while simultaneously preserving cordial ties with Moscow and opposing Western-led sanctions against Russia.

Erdogan’s renewed offer comes amid increasing international pressure on the Kremlin. Just hours before Putin’s address, European leaders visiting Kyiv demanded an unconditional 30-day ceasefire or threatened further sanctions.

Source: tovima.com

