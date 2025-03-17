Trump-Putin Call on Ending Ukraine War Set for Tuesday

Speaking from Air Force One, President Trump announced he’ll speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, seeking to end the war in Ukraine.

Following what Trump considers to be positive diplomatic discussions in Moscow, Trump expressed cautious optimism about reaching a ceasefire. “We want to see if we can bring that war to an end,” Trump told reporters Sunday, adding, “Maybe we can, maybe we can’t, but I think we have a very good chance.”

Ukraine previously stated that it supports a ceasefire, pending Russian acceptance, marking a potential breakthrough. Meanwhile, Putin said that it would consider a ceasefire, on conditions.

So what sort of concessions may be on the table to broker a deal? When asked by reporters, Trump said, “We will be talking about land. We will be talking about power plants.”

The Russia-Ukraine war, ongoing since February 2022, has caused massive human suffering and global economic disruption. Ukraine supports a ceasefire but remains wary of Russia’s intentions.