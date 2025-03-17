Δευτέρα 17 Μαρτίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΑΝΑΣΧΗΜΑΤΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΕΡΝΤΟΓΑΝ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΛΙΜΑΤΙΚΗ ΚΡΙΣΗ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΕΝΔΟΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΑΚΗ ΒΙΑ
# COOKING
# VITA
Trump-Putin Call on Ending Ukraine War Set for Tuesday
English edition 17 Μαρτίου 2025 | 10:51

Trump-Putin Call on Ending Ukraine War Set for Tuesday

Trump announces he’ll discuss a potential Ukraine-Russia ceasefire with Putin on Tuesday. The U.S. President is cautiously hopeful talks can end the Ukraine war after positive U.S.-Russia negotiations in Moscow.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Habit loop: Η πρακτική για να υιοθετήσετε εύκολα καλές συνήθειες

Habit loop: Η πρακτική για να υιοθετήσετε εύκολα καλές συνήθειες

Spotlight

Speaking from Air Force One, President Trump announced he’ll speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, seeking to end the war in Ukraine.

Following what Trump considers to be positive diplomatic discussions in Moscow, Trump expressed cautious optimism about reaching a ceasefire. “We want to see if we can bring that war to an end,” Trump told reporters Sunday, adding, “Maybe we can, maybe we can’t, but I think we have a very good chance.”

Ukraine previously stated that it supports a ceasefire, pending Russian acceptance, marking a potential breakthrough. Meanwhile, Putin said that it would consider a ceasefire, on conditions.

So what sort of concessions may be on the table to broker a deal? When asked by reporters, Trump said, “We will be talking about land. We will be talking about power plants.”

The Russia-Ukraine war, ongoing since February 2022, has caused massive human suffering and global economic disruption. Ukraine supports a ceasefire but remains wary of Russia’s intentions.

Source: tovima.com

Ειδήσεις Σήμερα: Headlines
Οικονομία
Στουρνάρας: Δεν υπάρχουν περιθώρια για 13ο και 14ο μισθό

Στουρνάρας: Δεν υπάρχουν περιθώρια για 13ο και 14ο μισθό

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr

Habit loop: Η πρακτική για να υιοθετήσετε εύκολα καλές συνήθειες

Habit loop: Η πρακτική για να υιοθετήσετε εύκολα καλές συνήθειες

Οικονομία
Μητσοτάκης: Μειώσεις φόρων χωρίς να αποκλίνουμε από τη δημοσιονομική σταθερότητα

Μητσοτάκης: Μειώσεις φόρων χωρίς να αποκλίνουμε από τη δημοσιονομική σταθερότητα

100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ
ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ

ΠΡΟΣΩΠΑ & ΙΣΤΟΡΙΕΣ
Αχιλλέας Γραμματικόπουλος: Ο «Θαμόρα» του Πειραιά
Σπορ 17.03.25

Αχιλλέας Γραμματικόπουλος: Ο «Θαμόρα» του Πειραιά

Από τις αλάνες του Πειραιά μέχρι τη δόξα των γηπέδων, ο Αχιλλέας Γραμματικόπουλος έζησε και έγραψε ιστορία για τον Ολυμπιακό. Ο τερματοφύλακας-σύμβολο που αφιέρωσε έναν ολόκληρο αιώνα στη μεγαλύτερη αγάπη του: τη φανέλα με τον δαφνοστεφανωμένο έφηβο

Σύνταξη
Πρωταθλητές Ευρώπης από… κούνια! 
Σπορ 17.03.25

Πρωταθλητές Ευρώπης από… κούνια! 

Η ασύλληπτη πορεία της best of γενιάς των Ακαδημιών του Ολυμπιακού που κατέκτησε το Youth League της UEFA υπογράφοντας τη μεγαλύτερη επιτυχία της «παραγωγικής διαδικασίας» του ελληνικού ποδοσφαίρου

Σύνταξη
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΟ ΑΦΙΕΡΩΜΑ
ΧΟΡΗΓΟΙ
inTown
Σάουντρακ για ένα Πραξικόπημα: Η άγνωστη και περίεργη σχέση των μουσικών της τζαζ με τη CIA
inTickets 16.03.25

Σάουντρακ για ένα Πραξικόπημα: Η άγνωστη και περίεργη σχέση των μουσικών της τζαζ με τη CIA

Το ντοκιμαντέρ «Σάουντρακ για ένα Πραξικόπημα» είναι ένα εκρηκτικό κοκτέιλ ψυχροπολεμικής ίντριγκας και αποικιοκρατικών πρακτικών, με φόντο το Κονγκό και τη δολοφονία του Πατρίς Λουμούμπα.

Σύνταξη
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus
English edition 17.03.25

Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus

From Piraeus' sand lots to glory in the stadiums, Achilleas Grammatikopoulos lived and became part of Olympiacos' history. The goalkeeper turned symbol who dedicated an entire century to his great love: the jersey with the laurel-crowned youth

Σύνταξη
European Champions from the …cradle!
English edition 17.03.25

European Champions from the …cradle!

The unbelievable performance of the best crop of players to ever emerge from an Olympiacos academy won the UEFA Youth League in 2024, marking the greatest success of a youth team in Greek football

Σύνταξη
Greek PM Reshuffles Cabinet after No-Confidence Vote
English edition 14.03.25

Greek PM Reshuffles Cabinet after No-Confidence Vote

The most notable changes in the Greek cabinet reshuffle include Kostis Hatzidakis being appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Kyriakos Pierrakakis taking over as Minister of National Economy and Finance.

Σύνταξη
Moments that pass but are not forgotten…
English edition 14.03.25

Moments that pass but are not forgotten…

When Ayoub El-Kaabi scored the header in the 116th minute of the Europa Conference League final, time froze. And an entire nation felt justice had at last been done.

Σύνταξη
The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven
English edition 13.03.25

The Five Andrianopoulos Brothers Were Actually… Seven

From the very beginning of Olympiacos, the brothers were its “soul” and contributed to the club’s foundations for a course full of triumphs. Their story is one of the most fascinating and fairytale-like in the history of Greek football

Σύνταξη
‘Only You Wear a Jersey That’s Glorious…’
English edition 12.03.25

‘Only You Wear a Jersey That’s Glorious…’

With the collectible centennial jersey from Adidas brilliantly bringing together elements of a glorious century-long journey, the evolution of Olympiacos’ venerable red and white strip is fascinating at the very least

Σύνταξη
inStream
Αχιλλέας Γραμματικόπουλος: Ο «Θαμόρα» του Πειραιά
Σπορ 17.03.25

Αχιλλέας Γραμματικόπουλος: Ο «Θαμόρα» του Πειραιά

Από τις αλάνες του Πειραιά μέχρι τη δόξα των γηπέδων, ο Αχιλλέας Γραμματικόπουλος έζησε και έγραψε ιστορία για τον Ολυμπιακό. Ο τερματοφύλακας-σύμβολο που αφιέρωσε έναν ολόκληρο αιώνα στη μεγαλύτερη αγάπη του: τη φανέλα με τον δαφνοστεφανωμένο έφηβο

Σύνταξη
Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus
English edition 17.03.25

Achilleas Grammatikopoulos – The ‘Zamora’ of Piraeus

From Piraeus' sand lots to glory in the stadiums, Achilleas Grammatikopoulos lived and became part of Olympiacos' history. The goalkeeper turned symbol who dedicated an entire century to his great love: the jersey with the laurel-crowned youth

Σύνταξη
Πρωταθλητές Ευρώπης από… κούνια! 
Σπορ 17.03.25

Πρωταθλητές Ευρώπης από… κούνια! 

Η ασύλληπτη πορεία της best of γενιάς των Ακαδημιών του Ολυμπιακού που κατέκτησε το Youth League της UEFA υπογράφοντας τη μεγαλύτερη επιτυχία της «παραγωγικής διαδικασίας» του ελληνικού ποδοσφαίρου

Σύνταξη
European Champions from the …cradle!
English edition 17.03.25

European Champions from the …cradle!

The unbelievable performance of the best crop of players to ever emerge from an Olympiacos academy won the UEFA Youth League in 2024, marking the greatest success of a youth team in Greek football

Σύνταξη
Ουκρανία: Τι γνωρίζουμε για την πρόταση εκεχειρίας που θα συζητήσουν Τραμπ και Πούτιν – Αντιδρά η ΕΕ
Παζάρια 17.03.25

Τι γνωρίζουμε για την πρόταση εκεχειρίας που θα συζητήσουν Τραμπ και Πούτιν - Αντιδράσεις από την ΕΕ

Την Τρίτη ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ θα έχει επικοινωνία με τον Βλαντιμίρ Πούτιν για την εκεχειρία στην Ουκρανία - «Η Μόσχα δεν θέλει την ειρήνη» επιμένει η Ε.Ε.

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Πενσυλβάνια: Καθηγήτρια δίνει 20 δολάρια σε κάθε μαθητή της – Ο όρος που τους θέτει
Κάθε χρόνο από το 2018 17.03.25

Καθηγήτρια δίνει 20 δολάρια σε κάθε μαθητή της - Ο όρος που τους θέτει

Η καθηγήτρια εργάζεται σε γυμνάσιο και όταν έγινε γνωστή η πράξη της στο ευρύ κοινό, δεχόταν και δωρεές από τον απλό κόσμο που συγκινήθηκε με το εγχείρημα της

Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Αγάπης αγώνας άγονος: Ο πολιτικός σύμβουλος Τζέιμς Κάρβιλ παρουσιάζει την στρατηγική πίσω από τον έρωτα
Έρως & Πολιτική 17.03.25

Αγάπης αγώνας άγονος: Ο πολιτικός σύμβουλος Τζέιμς Κάρβιλ παρουσιάζει την στρατηγική πίσω από τον έρωτα

Ο Τζέιμς Κάρβιλ είναι βετεράνος πολιτικός σύμβουλος των Δημοκρατικών, ενώ η σύζυγός του των Ρεπουμπλικανών και είναι παντρεμένοι εδώ και 31 χρόνια. Ποια είναι η στρατηγική που εφαρμόζουν στο γάμο τους;

Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Ευγενία Κοτρώτσιου
Είναι τελικά το κόκκινο κρασί πιο υγιεινό από το λευκό;
Υγεία 17.03.25

Είναι τελικά το κόκκινο κρασί πιο υγιεινό από το λευκό;

Ερευνητές του Πανεπιστημίου Μπράουν διεξήγαγαν μεγάλη μετα-ανάλυση μελετών, την πρώτη του είδους της, από την οποία δεν προέκυψαν ιδιαίτερα αντικαρκινικά οφέλη του κόκκινου κρασιού, τα οποία «διαφημίζονται» επί μακρόν.

Θεοδώρα Ν. Τσώλη
Περιηγήσεις στην Αττική και τα κρυμμένα ίχνη της
Language & Books 17.03.25

Αναζητώντας τα κρυμμένα ίχνη της Αττικής

Ο οδηγός «Περιηγήσεις στην Αττική» της Καλλιόπης Κοντιζά υπόσχεται διαδρομές σε άγνωστες, αθέατες και μυστικές τοποθεσίες, έτσι ώστε η ιστορία και το περιβάλλον να αποκαλύπτονται από την αρχή στα μάτια των περιπατητών

Δημήτρης Δουλγερίδης
Δημήτρης Δουλγερίδης
Must Read
Το δίδυμο Πιερρακάκη – Πιτσιλή, η εμπιστοσύνη σε Θεοδωρικάκο, οι 2 εκπλήξεις του ανασχηματισμού, η «κατάρα» των αριθμών στο ΧΑ, το δισ. της Aegean, το ερώτημα στην Jumbo

Το δίδυμο Πιερρακάκη – Πιτσιλή, η εμπιστοσύνη σε Θεοδωρικάκο, οι 2 εκπλήξεις του ανασχηματισμού, η «κατάρα» των αριθμών στο ΧΑ, το δισ. της Aegean, το ερώτημα στην Jumbo

eGov-KYB: Στοιχεία επιχειρήσεων με ένα κλικ

eGov-KYB: Στοιχεία επιχειρήσεων με ένα κλικ

Δυσαρεστημένοι και ανακουφισμένοι

Δυσαρεστημένοι και ανακουφισμένοι

Αποκάλυψη in: Τα τρία σημεία – κλειδιά του «πορίσματος Γκότση» για το θρίλερ στην Αμαλιάδα

Αποκάλυψη in: Τα τρία σημεία – κλειδιά του «πορίσματος Γκότση» για το θρίλερ στην Αμαλιάδα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ανοιξιάτικο πικνίκ: Checklist με τα απαραίτητα

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

Ο σκύλος- θεραπευτής

Εσείς φοράτε Μαρτάκι; Δεν θα σας προστατεύσει από τον ήλιο αν κάνετε αυτό το λάθος…

Εσείς φοράτε Μαρτάκι; Δεν θα σας προστατεύσει από τον ήλιο αν κάνετε αυτό το λάθος…

Ένα, δύο ή περισσότερα παιδιά; Τι ευνοεί περισσότερο την ψυχική υγεία;

Ένα, δύο ή περισσότερα παιδιά; Τι ευνοεί περισσότερο την ψυχική υγεία;

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

Χάρης Τζωρτζάκης: «Η λογοκρισία έχει ριζώσει στην ελληνική κοινωνία»

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 17 Μαρτίου 2025
Απόρρητο