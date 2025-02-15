Σάββατο 15 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
15.02.2025 | 14:17
Καραμπόλα 4 οχημάτων στον Κηφισό
Greek Economy to Grow 2.5% in 2025: Bank of Greece
English edition 15 Φεβρουαρίου 2025 | 14:12

Greek Economy to Grow 2.5% in 2025: Bank of Greece

The public debt-to-GDP ratio is forecast to fall below 150% by 2025, aided by the primary budget surpluses reinforcing the Greek economy even more.

Τα σνακ που αδυνατίζουν

Τα σνακ που αδυνατίζουν

In a report released on Friday, the Bank Greek of Greece (BoG) projects the economy will expand 2.5% in 2025 and 2.3% in 2026.

The report highlights the investments bolstered by EU funds are expected to drive economic activity, accompanied by private consumption, which is expected to benefit from a steady increase in real disposable income.

Private demand will be further boosted by rising employment, wage increases amid a tight labor market, and an increase in the minimum wage, with easing inflation also aiding.

The public debt-to-GDP ratio is forecast to fall below 150% by 2025, aided by the primary budget surpluses reinforcing the Greek economy even more. This is estimated to buttress investor confidence and lead to further upgrades in the country’s credit rating.

Exports of goods and services are projected to grow at an average rate of 3.8% over 2025-2026. However, the contribution of the external sector to GDP is expected to be negative due to increased imports driven by rising investment activity.

Regarding inflation, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is expected to ease to around 2% by the end of 2026, although it will remain slightly above that level. In 2027, however, inflation is projected to temporarily rise to 2.5%, driven by the implementation of the ETS2 scheme in the energy sector. Core inflation, which excludes energy and food prices, is forecast to decline to 2.2% by 2027, mainly due to lower inflation in industrial goods, excluding energy, and to a lesser extent, in services.

Source: tovima.com

Τουρισμός
Τουρισμός: Πώς εξελίσσονται οι κρατήσεις τη φετινη σεζόν – Το μήνυμα της ΤUI και η Σαντορίνη 

Τουρισμός: Πώς εξελίσσονται οι κρατήσεις τη φετινη σεζόν – Το μήνυμα της ΤUI και η Σαντορίνη 

Quiz: Ποιον τύπο νοημοσύνης έχεις πιο ανεπτυγμένο;

Quiz: Ποιον τύπο νοημοσύνης έχεις πιο ανεπτυγμένο;

Τρόφιμα – ποτά
Δωδώνη – ΔΕΛΤΑ: Τα σενάρια πώλησης και οι επιδιώξεις του CVC

Δωδώνη – ΔΕΛΤΑ: Τα σενάρια πώλησης και οι επιδιώξεις του CVC

Μεσήλικας πλέον 15.02.25

Η «Μπρίτζετ Τζόουνς» επιστρέφει ζώντας έναν γλυκόπικρο έρωτα με διαφορά ηλικίας

Η ρομαντική κωμωδία με πρωταγωνίστρια τη Ρενέ Ζελβέγκερ είναι η τέταρτη (και τελευταία) συνέχεια της κινηματογραφικής σειράς Μπρίτζετ Τζόουνς, που βασίζεται στα αγαπημένα μυθιστορήματα της Έλεν Φίλντινγκ.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Παραμένει άφαντος 15.02.25

Εξαφάνιση 62χρονου εισοδηματία από τη Γλυφάδα - Τα ακίνητα, οι αναλήψεις χιλιάδων ευρώ και μια γυναίκα

Ένα θρίλερ με σκοτεινά μυστικά και πολλά αναπάντητα ερωτήματα έφερε στο φως τη νύχτα της Παρασκευής η εκπομπή «Φως στο Τούνελ» με έναν 62χρονο στη Γλυφάδα

Σύνταξη
Τι λέει ο Ζελένσκι 15.02.25

Ξεκάθαρη η Μάγια Κάλας για Ουκρανία - Ρωσία: Καμία ειρηνευτική συμφωνία χωρίς την Ευρώπη

Το μήνυμα της επικεφαλής της εξωτερικής πολιτικής της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης, Κάγια Κάλας, στις ΗΠΑ για τον ρόλο της ΕΕ στις ειρηνευτικές διαπραγματεύσεις

Σύνταξη
inTickets 13.02.25

Νέες ταινίες: Από την επιστροφή του Captain America στο δυνατό ιστορικό δράμα «Είμαι Ακόμη Εδώ»

Αυτή η εβδομάδα τα έχει όλα στις σκοτεινές αίθουσες: από τους υπερήρωες της Marvel και τον ρομαντικό κόσμο της Μπρίτζετ Τζόουνς μέχρι τη ζωή κάτω από τη βραζιλιάνικη χούντα και ένα δυνατό animation για τον Β' Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο. Αυτές είναι οι νέες ταινίες.

Σύνταξη
Wonderkids…
English edition 08.02.25

Wonderkids…

Babis Kostoulas and Christos Mouzakitis remind us that in football, we dream with our eyes wide open. As they take Olympiacos on an incredible journey, could there be a more perfect gift for their Club's centenary?

Σύνταξη
Η «Μπρίτζετ Τζόουνς» επιστρέφει ζώντας έναν γλυκόπικρο έρωτα με διαφορά ηλικίας
Μεσήλικας πλέον 15.02.25

Η «Μπρίτζετ Τζόουνς» επιστρέφει ζώντας έναν γλυκόπικρο έρωτα με διαφορά ηλικίας

Η ρομαντική κωμωδία με πρωταγωνίστρια τη Ρενέ Ζελβέγκερ είναι η τέταρτη (και τελευταία) συνέχεια της κινηματογραφικής σειράς Μπρίτζετ Τζόουνς, που βασίζεται στα αγαπημένα μυθιστορήματα της Έλεν Φίλντινγκ.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Εξαφάνιση 62χρονου εισοδηματία από τη Γλυφάδα – Τα ακίνητα, οι αναλήψεις χιλιάδων ευρώ και μια γυναίκα
Παραμένει άφαντος 15.02.25

Εξαφάνιση 62χρονου εισοδηματία από τη Γλυφάδα - Τα ακίνητα, οι αναλήψεις χιλιάδων ευρώ και μια γυναίκα

Ένα θρίλερ με σκοτεινά μυστικά και πολλά αναπάντητα ερωτήματα έφερε στο φως τη νύχτα της Παρασκευής η εκπομπή «Φως στο Τούνελ» με έναν 62χρονο στη Γλυφάδα

Σύνταξη
Κάγια Κάλας: Χωρίς την Ευρώπη καμία ειρηνευτική συμφωνία για Ρωσία – Ουκρανία δεν θα εφαρμοστεί
Τι λέει ο Ζελένσκι 15.02.25

Ξεκάθαρη η Μάγια Κάλας για Ουκρανία - Ρωσία: Καμία ειρηνευτική συμφωνία χωρίς την Ευρώπη

Το μήνυμα της επικεφαλής της εξωτερικής πολιτικής της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης, Κάγια Κάλας, στις ΗΠΑ για τον ρόλο της ΕΕ στις ειρηνευτικές διαπραγματεύσεις

Σύνταξη
Οι «βιαστικοί» του ΧΑ, περιμένει ημερομηνία η Φάις, ο στόχος του 2,8% της Attica Bank, οι «σταλίες…» για το καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου, ο γρίφος των ακτοπλοϊκών, η «νίκη» Χατζηδάκη

Οι «βιαστικοί» του ΧΑ, περιμένει ημερομηνία η Φάις, ο στόχος του 2,8% της Attica Bank, οι «σταλίες…» για το καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου, ο γρίφος των ακτοπλοϊκών, η «νίκη» Χατζηδάκη

Το έπαιξε δύσκολος και… έκανε το μεγαλύτερο λάθος της ζωής του

Το έπαιξε δύσκολος και… έκανε το μεγαλύτερο λάθος της ζωής του

Η απογοήτευση των «γαλάζιων» μελών της Εξεταστικής Επιτροπής

Η απογοήτευση των «γαλάζιων» μελών της Εξεταστικής Επιτροπής

Σε πρώτο πλάνο οι πολίτες για τον Δήμαρχο Πειραιά

Σε πρώτο πλάνο οι πολίτες για τον Δήμαρχο Πειραιά

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Τα απαραίτητα για την εξόρμηση στα χιόνια

Marianne Faithfull: To στιλ ενός 60s icon, από bohemian μούσα σε μια σκοτεινή, punk φιγούρα

Marianne Faithfull: To στιλ ενός 60s icon, από bohemian μούσα σε μια σκοτεινή, punk φιγούρα

Η γυμναστική της Τζένιφερ Άνιστον στο μικροσκόπιο των επιστημόνων

Η γυμναστική της Τζένιφερ Άνιστον στο μικροσκόπιο των επιστημόνων

Τι κάνουμε αν θέλει να διακόψει τις εξωσχολικές δραστηριότητες;

Τι κάνουμε αν θέλει να διακόψει τις εξωσχολικές δραστηριότητες;

Κάρυστος: «Έχει εξεταστεί από ιατροδικαστή» – Παραμένει στο νοσοκομείο η 52χρονη

Κάρυστος: «Έχει εξεταστεί από ιατροδικαστή» – Παραμένει στο νοσοκομείο η 52χρονη

Σάββατο 15 Φεβρουαρίου 2025
Απόρρητο