«Τρομακτικός αγώνας επιβίωσης στη Γάζα» – Γυναίκες και παιδιά ψάχνουν στα σκουπίδια για φαγητό

English edition

‘They’ll smash everything’ in the Metro, tell Mitsotakis’ – Karypidis’ Repeated Threat to Dep. Minister Tachiaos

"If Karypidis wanted to give us a heads up, he’d have gone to the prosecutor. He wouldn’t have called me and told me at least twice to go tell Mitsotakis," Nikos Tachiaos stresses, explaining his decision to take the matter to the justice system after the threats from the Aris FC executive