23.11.2024 | 15:18
Φωτιά στην Αλίαρτο -Στη μάχη και εναέρια μέσα
Σημαντική είδηση:
23.11.2024 | 13:45
Ναυάγιο με μετανάστες νότια του Φαρμακονησίου
Σημαντική είδηση:
23.11.2024 | 12:54
Ισχυροί άνεμοι έπληξαν Θεσσαλία, Ήπειρο, Εύβοια, Άρτα
Stormy Winds and Thunderstorms, as Cold Snap Hits Greece
English edition 23 Νοεμβρίου 2024 | 13:12

Stormy Winds and Thunderstorms, as Cold Snap Hits Greece

Special units from the electricity distribution network HEDNO are working to restore damage caused to electric poles after trees fell on them due to the strong gusts in Preveza.

Greece is experiencing an intense weather shift as the weekend’s “express storm” unfolds, creating disruptions in various regions. The Epirus region, in particular, has faced severe impacts from the sudden spell of extreme weather.

Stormy winds have caused serious problems in areas of the cities of Arta and Preveza in the region of Epirus, with reports saying several house chimneys were destroyed and a wood factory wall collapsed late Friday evening.

Special units from the electricity distribution network HEDNO are working to restore damage caused to electric poles after trees fell on them due to the strong gusts in Preveza.

Temperatures have dropped in many regions of the country; according to the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS), strong south-westerly winds of up to 8 on the Beaufort scale are sweeping through the central and northern Aegean. The forecast says these will give way to north-westerly winds of similar force affecting both the Aegean and Ionian seas.

Meteorologists on social media predict that by Sunday, temperatures are expected to plunge by up to 10 degrees Celsius from north to south.

The general forecast from the Greek Meteorological Services says that Saturday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms expected in the Ionian, western, central, and northern mainland, as well as the eastern Aegean islands and western Crete. Temporary showers may also occur in other regions of the country.

By Saturday morning, weather conditions will gradually improve, starting in the west. By evening, rain will be confined to the Aegean, eastern Evia, and northern Crete, where light, localized rainfall is expected. Brief snowfalls may occur in mountainous areas of northern Greece, particularly in Western Macedonia.

Temperatures will drop initially in the northern and central regions and later in the rest of the country. The northern regions will see highs of 12°C, while the Ionian and other mainland areas will reach 16–18°C. Southern areas may experience highs of 19–20°C, while the southern islands could peak at 21°C and the Dodecanese islands at 23°C.

Source: tovima.com

English edition
