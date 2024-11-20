Press Release by Olympiacos FC

Regarding the investigation into alleged misdemeanors by members of its management, Olympiacos FC declares:

This latest development –widely anticipated for weeks, fueled by specific political and business interests– is yet another attempt to blackmail Olympiacos FC, aiming to undermine both the Olympiacos family and its President.

It follows the unjust collective targeting and characterization of our fans as part of an alleged criminal organization.

Even the most naïve observer can see that the timing of these allegations is far from coincidental. This orchestrated maneuver bears clear political motives, shamefully weaponizing the judiciary system.

Those responsible for this conspiracy are individuals who operate with underhanded tactics, akin to a shadow state, in the public life of the country.

The President of Olympiacos FC and the Olympiacos family stand with a clear conscience. They cannot be intimidated and will not back down.