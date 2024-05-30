Πέμπτη 30 Μαϊου 2024
30.05.2024 | 09:40
Νεκρή 54χρονη οδηγός στη Λάρισα έπειτα από τροχαίο - Πώς συνέβη το δυστύχημα
30.05.2024 | 09:05
Νέα εκτέλεση υποψήφιου δημάρχου στο Μεξικό - Βίντεο σοκ
30.05.2024 | 08:27
Αγωνία για 4χρονη που εξαφανίστηκε με την προγιαγιά της που πάσχει από άνοια
Global Praise and Intl Headlines for Olympiacos FC
English edition 30 Μαΐου 2024 | 11:23

Global Praise and Intl Headlines for Olympiacos FC

From the President of Greece to unexpected ‘fireworks’ from Google, congratulatory messages pour in from around the globe following Olympiacos’ historic win at the UEFA Conference League Final last night

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Following Olympiacos FC’s historic win last night at the UEFA Conference League Final, where the team beat out Fiorentina 1-0, there has been an outpouring of congratulatory messages from throughout the world as the team makes international headlines.

President of Greece

The President of Greece, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, congratulated Olympiacos in a post on X, speaking of a “Historic night for the Piraeus team and Greek football”.

In her post, Ms. Sakellaropoulou states: “Olympiacos is at the top of Europe! Historic night for the Piraeus team and Greek football. Warm congratulations on winning the Conference League!”

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

The Prime Minister chimed in  on the win as well, also on X, saying “A True Legend! Olympiacos wins the Conference League and makes history! A memorable night for the club itself, but also for Greek football as a whole. Congratulations!”

Nottingham Forest

United Kingdom’ Nottingham Forest did not hesitate to offer its congratulations in a similar post on X.

International Media Reactions

The win was covered worldwide by international media outlets, including the BBC, CNN, Reuters, AP News and more, along with key sports media outlets like ESPN and CBS Sports.

Marca

On X, Marca notes that the win marks the first European title for a Greek team and also praises Olympiacos’ coach, Jose Luis Mendilibar, for the historic win, through a dramatic image likening him to Zeus.

Reuters

The international news media outlet highlighted the passion of Olympicos’ fans in its post, along with the historic nature of the victory.

Source: tovima.com

Αυτές οι συμβουλές μπορεί να σώσουν την οργάνωση του γάμου σου - Ανάμεσά τους ταμείο... διαζυγίου

Υπάρχει πραγματικά σωστός τρόπος για να οργανώσετε ή να παρακολουθήσετε έναν γάμο; Η απάντηση είναι όχι. Αλλά υπάρχουν κάποιοι τρόποι για να γίνει πιο εύκολο για όλους τους εμπλεκόμενους.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Η μάχη και η νίκη 30.05.2024

Παραμιλάει η Ευρώπη για τον Ολυμπιακό – Ο θρίαμβος, η δικαίωση και το διαρκές ερυθρόλευκο πάρτι

Η έκρηξη χαράς που σημειώθηκε στο γήπεδο της Νέας Φιλαδέλφειας απελευθέρωσε συναισθήματα ετών. Το πάρτι των φίλων του Ολυμπιακού διήρκησε ώς το πρωί

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Ολυμπιακός 30.05.2024

Τα θαύματα του Μεντιλίμπαρ

Ο Χοσέ Λουίς Μεντιλίμπαρ δεν είναι μάγος, απλά, έχει αύρα, γνώση και έφερε ενθουσιασμό στο Λιμάνι

Κώστας Κοφινάς
Κώστας Κοφινάς
English edition 29.05.2024
Revamping the Greek Tax Administration
English edition 29.05.2024

Revamping the Greek Tax Administration

To tackle non-compliance effectively, taxpayer profiling, risk assessment, and behavior analysis tools will be utilized, bolstered by extensive data exchanges and international cooperation.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 28.05.2024
First Round of Smart Meters Installed in Greece
English edition 28.05.2024

First Round of Smart Meters Installed in Greece

According to reports at OT.gr, the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator has procured 360,000 units and started installation

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 28.05.2024
Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP
English edition 28.05.2024

Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP

Outgoing MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou is facing 75 lawsuits by citizens and the interior ministry more than 200 lawsuits since the email gate scandal broke

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.05.2024
Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP
English edition 27.05.2024

Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP

Outgoing MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou is facing 75 lawsuits by citizens and the interior ministry more than 200 lawsuits since the email gate scandal broke

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.05.2024
Greek Min of Agri to Meet EU Agri Comm on OPEKEPE Reforms
English edition 27.05.2024

Greek Min of Agri to Meet EU Agri Comm on OPEKEPE Reforms

The Greek Minister of Agriculture heads to Brussels to meet with EU Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, to discuss the status of reforms at OPEKEPE, and to attend the Council of Ministers of Agriculture on CAP

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 22.05.2024
IOBE: Olive Oil Drives April Food Inflation to 5.4% in Greece
English edition 22.05.2024

IOBE: Olive Oil Drives April Food Inflation to 5.4% in Greece

This discrepancy occurs because the weighting of olive oil in the consumer price index, as prescribed by Eurostat regulations, is significant due to its historically high consumption by Greek households

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.05.2024
Greek Hotels Vindicated by Commission’s Ruling on Booking.com
English edition 19.05.2024

Greek Hotels Vindicated by Commission’s Ruling on Booking.com

The Commission has ruled that Booking is a “gatekeeper” and must comply with the Digital Marketing Act, addressing complaints by the European Hotel Industry and Hellenic Chamber of Hotels

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 17.05.2024
Eurostat: 3.2% Annual Inflation in Greece in April
English edition 17.05.2024

Eurostat: 3.2% Annual Inflation in Greece in April

The data shows that Greece ranks seventh in overall inflation within the eurozone and second in food inflation

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Πέμπτη 30 Μαϊου 2024