Global Praise and Intl Headlines for Olympiacos FC
From the President of Greece to unexpected ‘fireworks’ from Google, congratulatory messages pour in from around the globe following Olympiacos’ historic win at the UEFA Conference League Final last night
Following Olympiacos FC’s historic win last night at the UEFA Conference League Final, where the team beat out Fiorentina 1-0, there has been an outpouring of congratulatory messages from throughout the world as the team makes international headlines.
President of Greece
The President of Greece, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, congratulated Olympiacos in a post on X, speaking of a “Historic night for the Piraeus team and Greek football”.
In her post, Ms. Sakellaropoulou states: “Olympiacos is at the top of Europe! Historic night for the Piraeus team and Greek football. Warm congratulations on winning the Conference League!”
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
The Prime Minister chimed in on the win as well, also on X, saying “A True Legend! Olympiacos wins the Conference League and makes history! A memorable night for the club itself, but also for Greek football as a whole. Congratulations!”
Passionate Olympiakos fans celebrate historic victory https://t.co/sGkZSK3Oka pic.twitter.com/ifjwz8A2Pf
— Reuters (@Reuters) May 30, 2024
