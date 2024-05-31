Παρασκευή 31 Μαϊου 2024
US Amb Tsunis at Conf League Final; Congratulates Olympiacos on X
31 Μαΐου 2024 | 19:28

US Amb Tsunis at Conf League Final; Congratulates Olympiacos on X

US envoy to Greece saw the UEFA Conference League final with NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and Turkish celebrity chef Salt Bae in an OPAP Arena suite

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
US ambassador to Athens George Tsunis attended Wednesday evening’s UEFA Conference League final between Olympiacos FC and Fiorentina in Athens and witnessed the Reds lift the trophy in a historic moment for Greek football from a suite at the AEK OPAP Arena, accompanied by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the internationally famous Turkish chef, restaurateur and influencer known as Salt Bae.

The US ambassador took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Olympiacos on their “historic victory in the UEFA Conference League final” noting “Congratulations to @OlympiacosFC on their historic victory in the #UEFAConferenceLeague final last night! Winning your first European trophy has made history and is a well-deserved moment of pride for 🇬🇷and Greeks around the world.”

George Tsunis followed up with a second post praising the event organizers: “I’d also like to congratulate all of those who contributed to hosting a safe, fun and memorable game including our brothers and sisters in the Hellenic National Police. Bravo!”

The US ambassador, a successful attorney and businessman who is of Greek descent, is a sports fan, especially of association football – known as “soccer” in America.

On the occasion of last month’s opening of the American Space Piraeus Pop-Up at Olympiacos’ home field, Karaiskakis Stadium, Tsunis took to the pitch, in fact, wearing the Reds’ jersey with the number “7” – the gate where Olympiacos’ “ultras” sit.

The jersey was a gift by owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Roughly a month later saw the US ambassador at the Nea Philadelphia-district Opap Arena, who along with thousands of fans in the stadium celebrated Olympiacos’ first European title following a 1-0 victory at the UEFA Conference League Final over Fiorentina.

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Άρης
Μπάσκετ

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Άρης

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Άρης. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 20:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Παναθηναϊκός – Άρης για το Game 1 των ημιτελικών των play offs της Stoiximan Basket League. Τηλεοπτικά από ΕΡΤ3.

Super League 31.05.2024

Άρης: Ανανεώνει ο Κουέστα μέχρι το 2027

Στη συνάντηση που είχε με τους ανθρώπους του Άρη ο Ισπανός τερματοφύλακας συμφώνησε στην ανανέωση της συνεργασίας τους για τα επόμενα τρία χρόνια.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Αίγιο 31.05.2024

Ανδρουλάκης: Κανείς δεν ρώτησε τον Μητσοτάκη για την ΕΥΠ – Εκτός πραγματικότητας ο Κασσελάκης

Ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης αναρωτήθηκε γιατί «δεν βρέθηκε ένας δημοσιογράφος» να ρωτήσει τον πρωθυπουργό για την επιστολή που του απηύθυνε η ΑΔΑΕ, όπου αναφέρεται ότι η ΕΥΠ δεν εφαρμόζει την απόφαση του ΣτΕ

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σοκ 31.05.2024

Μάχη για τη ζωή του δίνει ο αστυνομικός που επιχείρησε να ακινητοποιήσει τον δράστη της επίθεσης στη Γερμανία

Το θύμα δέχθηκε δύο μαχαιριές, στον λαιμό και στην πλάτη. Ελαφρύτερα έχουν τραυματιστεί τουλάχιστον άλλα τέσσερα άτομα που βρίσκονταν στο σημείο.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Η αξιοζήλευτη επίδοση της ΤΕΝΕΡΓ, το guidance για τη Cenergy, τα «καρφιά» Στουρνάρα και η αμηχανία Παπαθανάση και η ΓΕΝΟΠ βγαίνει Ρουμανία

Η αξιοζήλευτη επίδοση της ΤΕΝΕΡΓ, το guidance για τη Cenergy, τα «καρφιά» Στουρνάρα και η αμηχανία Παπαθανάση και η ΓΕΝΟΠ βγαίνει Ρουμανία

Ο Πρωθυπουργός και ο «κανένας»

Ο Πρωθυπουργός και ο «κανένας»

Όταν ο Ολυμπιακός έφερε στο γήπεδο έναν Πρόεδρο της Δημοκρατίας και ένωσε πολιτικούς

Όταν ο Ολυμπιακός έφερε στο γήπεδο έναν Πρόεδρο της Δημοκρατίας και ένωσε πολιτικούς

«Γαλάζια Νύχτα» στον Πειραιά την Παρασκευή 31 Μαΐου

«Γαλάζια Νύχτα» στον Πειραιά την Παρασκευή 31 Μαΐου

Ανεμιστήρας: Βρες τον πιο… δροσερό φίλο για το καλοκαίρι

Ανεμιστήρας: Βρες τον πιο… δροσερό φίλο για το καλοκαίρι

Βασιλική Τρουφάκου: Οι αδημοσίευτες φωτογραφίες από τον τοκετό της

Βασιλική Τρουφάκου: Οι αδημοσίευτες φωτογραφίες από τον τοκετό της

Είναι και η υγεία θέμα... νοοτροπίας;

Είναι και η υγεία θέμα... νοοτροπίας;

Εξετάσεις: Συμβουλές για να βοηθήσετε το παιδί με την στάση σας

Εξετάσεις: Συμβουλές για να βοηθήσετε το παιδί με την στάση σας

Μέχρι και 4 ευρώ η μπάλα παγωτού - Στα ύψη η τιμή του

Μέχρι και 4 ευρώ η μπάλα παγωτού - Στα ύψη η τιμή του

  On Field 31.05.2024
Αποφασίζει άμεσα ο «Μέντι» για την προετοιμασία
    On Field 31.05.2024

    Αποφασίζει άμεσα ο «Μέντι» για την προετοιμασία

    Ο Χοσέ Λουίς Μεντιλίμπαρ θ' αποφασίσει άμεσα για το μέρος που θα κάνουν προετοιμασία οι ερυθρόλευκοι - Ολλανδία και Αυστρία οι δύο επιλογές που έχει προκρίνει ο Ισπανός τεχνικός του Ολυμπιακού

    Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
    Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος

English edition

English edition 30.05.2024
Global Praise and Intl Headlines for Olympiacos FC
English edition 30.05.2024

Global Praise and Intl Headlines for Olympiacos FC

From the President of Greece to unexpected ‘fireworks’ from Google, congratulatory messages pour in from around the globe following Olympiacos’ historic win at the UEFA Conference League Final last night

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 29.05.2024
Revamping the Greek Tax Administration
English edition 29.05.2024

Revamping the Greek Tax Administration

To tackle non-compliance effectively, taxpayer profiling, risk assessment, and behavior analysis tools will be utilized, bolstered by extensive data exchanges and international cooperation.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 28.05.2024
First Round of Smart Meters Installed in Greece
English edition 28.05.2024

First Round of Smart Meters Installed in Greece

According to reports at OT.gr, the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator has procured 360,000 units and started installation

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 28.05.2024
Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP
English edition 28.05.2024

Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP

Outgoing MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou is facing 75 lawsuits by citizens and the interior ministry more than 200 lawsuits since the email gate scandal broke

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.05.2024
Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP
English edition 27.05.2024

Email Gate: Data Protection Authority Fines Greek State, MEP

Outgoing MEP Anna-Michelle Asimakopoulou is facing 75 lawsuits by citizens and the interior ministry more than 200 lawsuits since the email gate scandal broke

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 27.05.2024
Greek Min of Agri to Meet EU Agri Comm on OPEKEPE Reforms
English edition 27.05.2024

Greek Min of Agri to Meet EU Agri Comm on OPEKEPE Reforms

The Greek Minister of Agriculture heads to Brussels to meet with EU Commissioner for Agriculture, Janusz Wojciechowski, to discuss the status of reforms at OPEKEPE, and to attend the Council of Ministers of Agriculture on CAP

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 22.05.2024
IOBE: Olive Oil Drives April Food Inflation to 5.4% in Greece
English edition 22.05.2024

IOBE: Olive Oil Drives April Food Inflation to 5.4% in Greece

This discrepancy occurs because the weighting of olive oil in the consumer price index, as prescribed by Eurostat regulations, is significant due to its historically high consumption by Greek households

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ
English edition 19.05.2024
Greek Hotels Vindicated by Commission’s Ruling on Booking.com
English edition 19.05.2024

Greek Hotels Vindicated by Commission’s Ruling on Booking.com

The Commission has ruled that Booking is a “gatekeeper” and must comply with the Digital Marketing Act, addressing complaints by the European Hotel Industry and Hellenic Chamber of Hotels

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σύνταξη ΙΝ

Άρης: Ανανεώνει ο Κουέστα μέχρι το 2027
Super League 31.05.2024

Άρης: Ανανεώνει ο Κουέστα μέχρι το 2027

Στη συνάντηση που είχε με τους ανθρώπους του Άρη ο Ισπανός τερματοφύλακας συμφώνησε στην ανανέωση της συνεργασίας τους για τα επόμενα τρία χρόνια.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Αίγιο 31.05.2024
Ανδρουλάκης: Κανείς δεν ρώτησε τον Μητσοτάκη για την ΕΥΠ – Εκτός πραγματικότητας ο Κασσελάκης
Αίγιο 31.05.2024

Ανδρουλάκης: Κανείς δεν ρώτησε τον Μητσοτάκη για την ΕΥΠ – Εκτός πραγματικότητας ο Κασσελάκης

Ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης αναρωτήθηκε γιατί «δεν βρέθηκε ένας δημοσιογράφος» να ρωτήσει τον πρωθυπουργό για την επιστολή που του απηύθυνε η ΑΔΑΕ, όπου αναφέρεται ότι η ΕΥΠ δεν εφαρμόζει την απόφαση του ΣτΕ

Σύνταξη ΙΝ
Σοκ 31.05.2024
Μάχη για τη ζωή του δίνει ο αστυνομικός που επιχείρησε να ακινητοποιήσει τον δράστη της επίθεσης στη Γερμανία
Σοκ 31.05.2024

Μάχη για τη ζωή του δίνει ο αστυνομικός που επιχείρησε να ακινητοποιήσει τον δράστη της επίθεσης στη Γερμανία

Το θύμα δέχθηκε δύο μαχαιριές, στον λαιμό και στην πλάτη. Ελαφρύτερα έχουν τραυματιστεί τουλάχιστον άλλα τέσσερα άτομα που βρίσκονταν στο σημείο.

Σύνταξη ΙΝ

