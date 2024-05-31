US Amb Tsunis at Conf League Final; Congratulates Olympiacos on X

US ambassador to Athens George Tsunis attended Wednesday evening’s UEFA Conference League final between Olympiacos FC and Fiorentina in Athens and witnessed the Reds lift the trophy in a historic moment for Greek football from a suite at the AEK OPAP Arena, accompanied by Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and the internationally famous Turkish chef, restaurateur and influencer known as Salt Bae.

The US ambassador took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate Olympiacos on their “historic victory in the UEFA Conference League final” noting “Congratulations to @OlympiacosFC on their historic victory in the #UEFAConferenceLeague final last night! Winning your first European trophy has made history and is a well-deserved moment of pride for 🇬🇷and Greeks around the world.”

George Tsunis followed up with a second post praising the event organizers: “I’d also like to congratulate all of those who contributed to hosting a safe, fun and memorable game including our brothers and sisters in the Hellenic National Police. Bravo!”

The US ambassador, a successful attorney and businessman who is of Greek descent, is a sports fan, especially of association football – known as “soccer” in America.

On the occasion of last month’s opening of the American Space Piraeus Pop-Up at Olympiacos’ home field, Karaiskakis Stadium, Tsunis took to the pitch, in fact, wearing the Reds’ jersey with the number “7” – the gate where Olympiacos’ “ultras” sit.

The jersey was a gift by owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Roughly a month later saw the US ambassador at the Nea Philadelphia-district Opap Arena, who along with thousands of fans in the stadium celebrated Olympiacos’ first European title following a 1-0 victory at the UEFA Conference League Final over Fiorentina.