Bookings for Airbnb-type accommodation in the tourist areas of Greece are “on fire”.

Once again, Greece is among the first countries in Europe with a spectacular increase in bookings in short-term rental accommodation.

This year’s Airbnb season is on the rise

The summer of 2023 is shaping up to be a record year for Airbnb accommodations.

Foreign and domestic tourism are picking up speed with the summer season starting explosively.

Crete, Rhodes, Mykonos, Santorini, Corfu, Kefalonia, Zakynthos are the first to close, not to mention other lesser known destinations such as Syros and Karpathos.

Market sources speaking to OT report that the year has started strongly for short-term rental accommodation and by all indications it is already much better than the same period in 2019. Bookings for the summer are on an upward trajectory.

Regarding the profile of tourists who will visit our country, at the top of the list are English, German, French, Italian, while there are reservations for Turkey.

Regarding the cost of overnight stays on Airbnb, it is estimated on average from 50 to 130 euros per night depending on the type of property and the services it provides.

Estimates

AirDNA predicts a strong spring and an even stronger summer season for the short-term rental industry, with demand growth of 32.8% year-on-year and 24.5% compared to 2019, and all but one of the top 20 countries (with Denmark being the exception) – tends towards a double-digit increase in total nights spent between March and August.

Travelers are more than eager to secure their summer accommodations, with bookings for June, July, and August up more than 30% compared to 2019.

Greece in particular is seeing the fifth highest growth for the next six months, with over 50% increase in overnight stays for the summer compared to the same period last year.

It is noted that last year Greece was in fourth place among the total of twenty European countries. Hungary had the strongest recovery, with 62.1% more overnight stays than in 2021, followed by Portugal (60.2%) and Norway (59.4%). Greece had an increase rate of close to 57%.