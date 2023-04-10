The famous “Navagio” beach in Zakynthos will remain closed all summer. Specifically, after a joint ministerial decision, the famous beach will remain closed until October 31, 2023, causing the reaction of local bodies.

After an on-the-spot check carried out, it was found that there is an extensive risk of landslides due to erosion on the perimeter slopes. The joint ministerial decision states that eing on the beach will not be allowed, but neither will access from land to the top of the beach be allowed.

“If there were no landslides at Navagio there would be no beach”

“The beach has a negative pre-history with large landslides. Landslides are not a negative phenomenon. From the masses that flow to the beach, it is fed with material, so that there is a balance between the masses that slide down and the erosion that occurs from the waves. If there were no landslides in “Navagio” there would be no beach”, Geology professor Efthymis Lekkas explained to MEGA channel.

It is recalled that in 2018 a landslide occurred in “Navagio“, from which seven people were injured, while in September 2022 a small earthquake occurred and rock masses collapsed on the beach.

“We have made the ‘Wreck’ a museum exhibit”

Lawyer Nikos Pettas also spoke on MEGA channel about the closure of the beach, emphasizing that a solution should be found soon for “Navagio”, as it is an issue of the national tourism economy.

“Navagio” has finally become completely safe because it is closed! Now they cannot approach it either by sea or from the plateau. We currently have it “armored” with civil, criminal, and administrative penalties. The penalties for the boats if they violate the joint ministerial decision start from 50 euros and reach up to 60,000 euros,” he said.

“We have made the “Navagio” a museum exhibit and this does not concern the local economy. The “Navagio” is a supra-local issue, it is related to the national tourism economy”, he added.

According to Mr. Lekkas, a series of measures are being considered for the famous beach of Zakynthos, with him stressing that the priority is safety.