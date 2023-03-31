The giant cruise ship “Norwegian Jade” docked at the port of Volos today, a few minutes before 8 am, bringing thousands of tourists to the capital of Magnesia and the harbinger of an excellent tourist season.

The cruise ship, about 300 meters long, sailed to Volos from Piraeus, with 2,500 passengers coming mainly from the United States, Canada and Mexico. Thus, the commercial center of Volos was “flooded” by thousands of travelers visiting the city and the archaeological sites of the region.

In addition to the 2,500 tourists enjoying their cruise in the Aegean, the “Norwegian Jade” also has 1,017 crew members on board. The cruise ship will stay in Volos for 10 hours and will set sail at 6 pm for Istanbul.