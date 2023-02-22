Marginal price reduction for the 17th week of application of the “Household Basket”.

Clean Monday: Premiere for Greece’s “Lent basket” – Soaring costs for traditional fare

This is noted in a post on social media by the Minister of Development and Investments Adonis Georgiadis, while announcing that from this week the full detailed comparative table with the total value of each basket per supermarket chain will be presented so that consumers know which chains have reduced overall and how much and which ones increased and how much.



In detail, the minister states:

“The 17th week of implementation of the “Household Basket” and from the prices sent by the chains, it follows that out of 864 products, 75 (8.68%) showed an increase, 97 (11.23%) showed a decrease, and 692 (80.09%) remained stable! Overall we have a marginal reduction. But starting this week we will also present the full detailed comparison table with the total value of each basket by chain so you can see which chains overall decreased and how much and which increased and how much. The power is going down, it’s time to reward those who turn their backs on Society!’