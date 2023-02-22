Today, the Greek stock market is also following the path of correction, but maintaining the levels of 1,110 units, as buyers selectively intervene so that the fall does not reach noteworthy proportions. The general index is droppimg by 0.84% to 1,112.46 points, with the turnover at 8 million euros.

Mood

It is the second session in a row where the sellers appear to be in control of the session, but yesterday, the buyers had the final say, absorbing the pressure at session’s end. If the same pattern is repeated, however, it is still uncertain, given the negative climate that prevails in international markets.

Of course, the ATHEX has shown remarkable resistance to the pressures that the Western markets have received, as it manages to limit its corrections in a narrow hourly frame, however, there are quite a few analysts who believe that a correction will give new fuel to the market’s uptrend. So far, however, in only one session so far since the beginning of the yearthe market has appeared to be following their “recommendation”.

On the board

At the level of securities now, the pressures focus on Aegean, Eurobank, Terna Energy, Ellaktor, GEK Terna and PPC, while Alpha Bank, OPAP, ELHA, Biohalco, Hellenic Petroleum, Mytileneos, National Bank, Piraeus, Autohellas, Titan, Coca Cola, PPA, OTE, EYDAP, Jumbo and Lambda. On the other hand, Sarantis, Motor Oil and Quest are moving slightly upwards.