Every fiscal space that is created will return to society, was repeated today by the head of the financial office of the Prime Minister, Alexis Patelis, speaking to the radio station SKAI 100.3

Mr. Patelis assured that the government is moving towards stability and that it will continue to legislate and make reforms until the day the elections are announced.

At the same time, he pointed out that the country must begin to transform and the goal is to converge with the European standard, in terms of wages, unemployment, etc.

The head of the economic office of the prime minister, also underlined that the resources from the Recovery Fund are huge, and added that in 2022 the absorption reached about 3 billion, while in 2023 the absorption is estimated to be in the order of 3.5 billion