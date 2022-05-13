The number of single-day Covid-19 infections recorded in Greece on Friday reached 4,388 over the past 24 hours. The figure brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 3,384,982.

Additionally, 29 related fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 29,521. In terms of the victims, 95.6 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70. The average age of the victims was 79.

A total of 178 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 71 years, while 92.1 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. In terms of the latter, 94 (52.81 percent) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 84 (47.19 percent) are fully vaccinated.