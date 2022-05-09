Στους δέκτες των τηλεθεατών της Ρωσίας εμφανίστηκαν αντιπολεμικά συνθήματα

Χάκερ «χτύπησαν» τις smart τηλεοράσεις στη Ρωσία, αλλάζοντας τις περιγραφές τηλεοπτικών προγραμμάτων (Channel One, Rossiya-1 και NTV-Plus) με αντιπολεμικά συνθήματα.

Το όνομα κάθε προγράμματος άλλαξε σε: «Στα χέρια σας είναι το αίμα χιλιάδων Ουκρανών και των εκατοντάδων δολοφονημένων παιδιών τους. Η τηλεόραση και οι αρχές λένε ψέματα. Όχι στον πόλεμο».

