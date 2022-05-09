Χάκερ «χτύπησαν» τις smart τηλεοράσεις στη Ρωσία, αλλάζοντας τις περιγραφές τηλεοπτικών προγραμμάτων (Channel One, Rossiya-1 και NTV-Plus) με αντιπολεμικά συνθήματα.

Το όνομα κάθε προγράμματος άλλαξε σε: «Στα χέρια σας είναι το αίμα χιλιάδων Ουκρανών και των εκατοντάδων δολοφονημένων παιδιών τους. Η τηλεόραση και οι αρχές λένε ψέματα. Όχι στον πόλεμο».

This morning the online Russian TV schedule page was hacked

The name of every programme was changed to «On your hands is the blood of thousands of Ukrainians and their hundreds of murdered children. TV and the authorities are lying. No to war» pic.twitter.com/P2uCNz8cqa

— Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) May 9, 2022