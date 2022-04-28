“The increase of available airline seats in many companies and for more destinations for this year compared to 2019 sends very positive messages for the course of Greek tourism” stressed the competent minister Vassilis Kikilias on “Parapolitika” radio station, emphasizing that the work that has been done, and the effort to extend the tourist season, which this year began earlier than ever, and the emergence of new destinations across the country are strategic moves for 2022 “.

The Minister of Tourism cited as typical examples from the UK market the companies Jet2 and easyjet, which show a large increase of available air seats compared to 2019, from the German market TUI which expects to bring about 3 million visitors, while Greece is the No. 1 destination for the French market.

The US market

He stressed the importance of the US market as direct flights of American Airlines started earlier than ever (March 7) and will transport about 470,000 passengers to Greece.

“Greece’s image abroad is constantly being upgraded, our country is winning the bet of security and trust and this has resulted in an increase in tourists,” said Mr. Kikilias, noting that this is the work of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis who with effective response to major crises has shaped a total rebranding of the country.