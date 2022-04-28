The Greek stock market is moving upwards, but without taking much risk, the Greek stock market is moving, which is trying to stay above the critical supports while watching the energy thriller with Russian gas.

In particular, the general index moves with gains of 0.86% to 926.44 points, with a turnover of around 30 million euros.

Caution

After yesterday’s sell off, buyers on the ATHEX seem to be very wary of taking a bigger risk, given the new reality that has been created by the supply of Russian gas to Europe. Moscow’s demands for payment of contracts in rubles have sounded the alarm throughout Europe, and in Greece, because of the dependence of both industry and households on Russian gas.

In such a minefield environment, today’s rise is attributed more to a technical response, according to domestic analysts, and less to a strategic move, as the coming days will obviously be crucial to the energy future of Russian-European relations. So the general index will have to return above the resistance of 930 points in order to maintain the positive scenario, otherwise it is possible to test the basic support at 900 points.

The titles

In terms of securities now, Terna Energy with + 3.84% and OPAP with + 2.71% stand out in the market, while GEK Terna, Coca Cola, Motor Oil, Quest, Eurobank, Piraeus, ELHA are also moving positively. and Hellactor. Lambda, IPTO, PPA, National Bank and Hellenic Petroleum record small losses, while Jumbo loses 1.32%.