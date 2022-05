Yet, another earthquake shook Thebes early Thursday morning.

The quake affected Thebes with a magnitude of 3.3 on the Richter scale magnitude and occurred at 06:00 in the morning.

The epicenter was reported 2 kilometers south of Thebes, at a depth of 12.4 kilometers, according to the Geodynamic Institute.



It is recalled that Thebes has been at the center of continuous seismic activity for a year now, with hundreds of earthquakes that are located at a very shallow depth.