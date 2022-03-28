The number of single-day Covid-19 infections recorded in Greece on Monday reached 27,490 over the past 24 hours. Twenty cases were detected at border points.

The figure brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 2,957,810.

Additionally, 52 related fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 27,268. In terms of the victims, 95.3 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70. The average age of the victims was 70.

A total of 342 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 69 years, while 90.9 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. In terms of the latter, 209 (61.11 percent) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 133 (38.89 percent) are fully vaccinated.