Global production of table olives is expected to increase during the 2021-2022 crop year, according to the latest estimates from the International Olive Council (IOC). However, according to the same data, in Greece the drop in production of table olives this year (2021-2022) is expected to exceed 20%.

Specifically, according to the latest estimates for the crop year 2021-2022, the data show an increase of 7% in the production of table olives worldwide, which is expected to reach 2,846,500 tons.

The provisional data for the production of the growing season 2020-2021 show 2,661,000 tons of table olives, a quantity that is 10.1% lower, compared to the previous year.

Among the Council member countries, Spain produced 20.5% of the table olives worldwide, an increase of 19.3% over the previous year. Egypt produced 18.8% of the total, recording a decrease of 23.1% compared to the growing season 2019-2020.

Consumption is expected to increase by 1.2%, compared to the 2020-2021 crop year.

During the 2020-2021 growing season (September 2020 – August 2021), imports increased by 23% in Australia and Canada, 9% in the USA and 4% in Brazil compared to the same period of the previous growing year. During the period 2020-2021, intra-EU purchases decreased by 4% and imports from outside the EU increased by 12%, compared to the same period of the previous growing season.