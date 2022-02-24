Minister of Environment and Energy to attend

The Government National Security Council (KYSEA) will meet extraordinarily at 10:30 in the morning.

As it became known, KYSEA is meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with the participation of the Minister of Environment and Energy, Costas Skrekas.

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is returning to Athens on an emergency basis.

“Due to the situation in Ukraine, I am returning to Athens from Cape Verde on an emergency basis,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias wrote in a Twitter post.

Γράψτε το σχόλιό σας

Ακολουθήστε το in.grστο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Σχετικά άρθρα: ➤ EU Summit: Mitsotakis proposal for a single fund of 100 billion euros in the face of energy increases ➤ Sakellaropoulou: Strong message of support for large Greek community in Ukraine ➤ Editorial Ta Nea: Russian revisionism