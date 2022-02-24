The Government National Security Council (KYSEA) will meet extraordinarily at 10:30 in the morning.

As it became known, KYSEA is meeting under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with the participation of the Minister of Environment and Energy, Costas Skrekas.

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is returning to Athens on an emergency basis.

“Due to the situation in Ukraine, I am returning to Athens from Cape Verde on an emergency basis,” Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias wrote in a Twitter post.