New provocative statements about the Greek islands were made by the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking to reporters on his return from the United Arab Emirates, he said: “It is impossible for us to remain silent about the military activities that are taking place in violation of the agreements on the demilitarized islands. After all, we brought this issue to the UN. We will continue to keep it up to date in the next period “.

In this regard – Erdogan continued as reported by the Turkish media – our minister warned them: “However, if Greece continues this work, of course, we will make this warning at the highest level, whatever is needed.”

“They may force us to bring up these controversial issues. That is why my minister warned them at a low level so that they do not force us to open these issues for discussion. And he did well,” the Turkish president concluded.

It is noted that the recent announcements of the Turkish Foreign Minister, Çavuşoglu, on the internationalization of the issue of the militarization of the Aegean islands by Greece on the basis of the alleged violation of two Treaties (Lausanne in 1923 and Paris in 1947) follow closely two letters from the country’s permanent representative to the UN, Feridun Sinirlioglu (July 2021 and September 2021).

The concern caused in Athens by the connection between sovereignty and demilitarization is also revealed by the time that has elapsed since the last letter of Mr. Sinirlioglou (more than four months ago), without a response from the Permanent Representation of Greece to the UN. The answer, obviously, is being processed, so that Greece’s positions are clear in all directions.

Based on Mr. Çavuşoglu’s announcements, in the next period Ankara can internationalize the issue, addressing the countries that have signed the Lausanne and Paris Treaties.

Dendias: Turkish statements on islands rejected by EU, US, Britain

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias sent the message that Greece supports the fundamental principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries, as well as that it condemns the use of force or the threat of use of force against any country, during his joint interview with his Finnish counterpart in Helsinki, Peka Havisto.

Nikos Dendias briefed the Finnish Foreign Minister on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and the escalation of Turkish rhetoric. “I must say that at this critical juncture for the solidarity and cohesion of the Western Alliance, at a time when this solidarity must be demonstrated in all its forms, it is very strange that Turkey, a member of NATO and an ally decided to launch a series of provocative and illegal actions against another member state, Greece,” the Foreign Minister underlined.

From Helsinki, the head of Greek diplomacy characterized, the completely unacceptable recent statements of Turkish officials who question the Greek sovereignty of the Aegean islands. “It’s not just unacceptable for us. “They have been rejected by the EU, by the US State Department, by the British Foreign Office, among others,” said Nikos Dendias, emphasizing that Greece seeks a dialogue with Turkey but a dialogue based on international law.

Mitsotakis’ message

Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a loud message to Turkey against the background of the threats for the sovereignty of Greek islands yesterday from the Parliament.

The prime minister referred to Turkey’s threats to the Greek islands, referring to escalating rhetorical fireworks of Greece’s neighbors.

“It is not the first time that Ankara in a frenzy distorts the truth concerning the Greek islands, but some decided to falsify the conditions, history and geography at the same time,” he said, adding: “However, they received an immediate response from everyone in order to more wisely turn to their internal affairs “.

According to Mr. Mitsotakis, Athens’ position is stable: The door remains closed to any threat and the window open to any dialogue based on international legitimacy.

“Greece has no need to launch flares to distract international attention from what is happening in its society, as unfortunately our neighbors do,” he said.