Attiki Odos tollway, a major thoroughfare in the greater Athens area extending from western Attica prefecture to the international airport to the east of the Greek capital, on Tuesday reportedly committed to paying 2,000 euros in compensation for every vehicle stranded a day earlier, during a heavy snow fall.

According to media reports, Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis himself contacted leadership of the concessionaire company managing and exploiting the tollway, considered as a ground-breaking urban infrastructure project when inaugurated more than 20 years ago.

A later statement by the civil defense deputy minister, Christos Stylianides, confirmed that the company accepted the compensation demand.