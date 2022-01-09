Students are returning to their desks starting tomorrow with a negative self test required for all students in the country.

Statements for certificates of vaccination or illness or negative rapid test or self-report of students attending public schools continue to be submitted to the platform edupass.gov.gr, while statements of self-tests of students attending private schools continue to be submitted to the self-testing.gov.gr.

What is changing is that the two free weekly self-tests will now be performed by vaccinated students as well.

This measure aims at the early detection of cases, given the transmissibility of the new mutation of the virus in vaccinated people, and the vaccination coverage of the student community.

The test will be conducted twice a week up to 24 hours before school on Tuesdays and Fridays.

3 self tests this week

For the first week of school operation after the Christmas holidays, an additional self-test is provided – so in the first week, students will be provided free of charge and will have to take 3 self-tests. For the first week of operation, exceptionally, self-tests must be taken up to 24 hours before school on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, to limit the spread of the virus, given the special holiday season with increased colorizations.

What happens in case the self test comes out positive

What if a student is diagnosed with COVID-19? How long is quarantine planned? When and on what terms does he return to school?

If a student is tested positive for COVID-19, then he or she will be isolated for at least 5 days. Isolation will be discontinued after 5 days (a) if there are no symptoms, or the symptoms after five days – predominant of fever – subside, and (b) with a negative self-test. If the fever persists or there is a positive self (or rapid) test, isolation will be prolonged.