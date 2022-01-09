The data presented relate to cases from the epidemiological surveillance of the disease caused by the new coronavirus (COVID19), based on the data reported to public health service EODY and recorded until 09 January 2022 (time 15:00).

The new laboratory-confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24 hours are 18,592, of which 97 were identified after checks at the country’s gates.

The total number of cases amounts to 1,507,616 (daily change + 1.2%), of which 50.0% are men. Based on the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 588 are considered to be related to travel from abroad and 1,767 are related to an already known case.

The new deaths of patients with COVID-19 are 66, while since the beginning of the epidemic a total of 21,394 deaths have been recorded. 95.1% had underlying disease and / or age 70 years and older.

The number of patients treated by intubation is 642 (58.4% men). Their median age is 64 years. 80.5% have an underlying disease and / or are age 70 years and older. Among intubated patients, 545 (84.89%) are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated and 97 (15.11%) are fully vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,822 patients have been discharged from the ICU.

The admission of new Covid-19 patients to the hospitals of the territory is 632 (daily change + 21.07%). The average seven-day admission is 556 patients. The median age of cases is 36 years (range 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of death is 78 years (range 0.2 to 106 years).