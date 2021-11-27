The number of single-day Covid-19 infections recorded on Saturday in Greece reached 5,870 over the past 24 hours. Twelve cases were detected at border points.

The figure brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 920,683.

Additionally, 82 related fatalities were recorded on the day, bringing the death toll to 17,861. In terms of the victims, 95.4 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

A total of 641 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 65 years, while 81.1 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. In terms of the latter, 518 (80.81 percent) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 124 (19.19 percent) are fully vaccinated.