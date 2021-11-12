The important contribution of tourism to the country’s growth was highlighted by the Minister of Tourism Vassilis Kikilias in his speech on Sky radio, noting, among other things, that Greek tourism has significantly contributed to the growth of the country in 2021, as well as new, better jobs, through of course investment efforts, but also through the strengthening of infrastructures and networks. In fact, this year, while initially the forecasts spoke of revenues of 5-6 billion euros, we are finally heading, as the minister said, to revenues from tourism close to 12 billion euros. At the same time, the forecasts from the European Commission speak of 7.1% growth for our country for 2021 and 5.2% for 2022, he added.

Mr. Kikilias, referring to the commercial world, underlined that the ministry is taking initiatives to support it, emphasizing the following: “further strengthen the income of traders. This is the job of tourism.” At this point, Mr. Kikilias spoke about a mobilization of the people of tourism and trade who want us to be ready in the spring of 2022 for the opening of Greek tourism.

Agreements

“The agreements we have signed speak of a “summer” in the spring this year in Greece. We must be ready in March, since as of April 1st most airlines will bring people. And we will be ready, because I see a total mobilization of people of tourism and trade. I see that all tourism professionals are investing in their businesses, they want to hire more people and that they will be ready in the spring.”

In the meantime, Mr. Kikilias noted that “the goal is for Greece to become a 12-month destination and that is why we are working hard”, adding that we will have tourism in the winter as well. “Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow we have the Athens Marathon. It is an important signal for Athens, for our hotels, for their capacity, people have come to the city. We aspire in collaboration with the Municipality of Athens and the Attica Region for other promotional activities that will cover the time from now until Catholic Easter and Orthodox Easter.” Finally, he added that there will be a campaign with EOT for the city break in Athens, Thessaloniki and the other cities, but also for the countryside and all the regions. “We have beautiful destinations, regions, villages, we have mountaineering tourism, religious tourism, gastronomic tourism, wine tourism, we have nightlife, we have a commercial community and we have to highlight all this and let travelers learn and come to the country.” said Mr. Kikilias.