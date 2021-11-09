The online pharmacy sector in Greece is galloping with a growth rate of + 27% in value in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the corresponding quarter of 2020.

According to the report of Convert Group, in the categories that increased in value in July, August and September, the following stand out: + 37% in food supplements and vitamins, + 31% in baby and children’s items, + 23% in beauty products and personal care and + 20% in health products (with pharmaceutical masks falling into this category).

It is reminded that the purchases from online pharmacies do not include non-prescription drugs, as our country is the only one in Europe that has not harmonized with the European Directive 2011/62 / EU and the European Regulation 699/2014 , While it has not implemented the relevant OECD recommendation for online pharmacies, as recorded in a report of the Organization in 2017 on the competitive conditions of the industry.

These data are included in the quarterly report published today by Convert Group and come from the company’s innovative platform, eRetail Audit.

Regarding the average shopping cart in the third quarter of 2021, it increased to 43.1 euros including VAT, from 42.4 euros in the third quarter of 2020, while the average quantity of products increased steadily to 4.6 pieces from 4.3 in the same period of 2020, with 2 of these being Care and Personal Care products.

In addition, the visitor-to-customer conversion rate increased in the third quarter of 2021, reaching 3.6% compared to 3.3% in the corresponding quarter of 2020.

In the marketing channels that affected the transactions, the findings showed that Google ads was again the most influential channel as it brought in 38% of all orders. This is followed by price comparison search engines with 20%, organic results with 14% and direct visits with 9%.

The clear preference of consumers in the realization of their orders from mobile and tablet continues in the third quarter of 2021, as they dominate with a percentage of 61% over the desktop and laptop devices from which 39% of the orders are made.

Also Monday is still the most popular day for ordering, while noon is preferred time of purchase (12: 00-13: 00).