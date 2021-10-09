The RND network speaks of a “small travel miracle” in Greece in a report from Athens, in the title of which it is pointed out that “the tourist explosion makes Greece the winner of the summer”.

According to the article, after a weak start to the summer season, “tourism in Greece is booming – it is not only the number of visitors that is growing faster than expected, but also the travelers who spend more money.” This, it is pointed out, “results in the growth of the Greek economy”.

The response mentions, among other things, the expectation of Greek hoteliers to extend the tourist season, thanks to the summer, in order to compensate for the losses of spring. Meanwhile, it is characteristic that “while cross-border air traffic in Europe in July and August reached only 40% of the pre-crisis level of 2019, it reached 86% in Greece”. In addition, some popular destinations, such as the islands of Mykonos and Santorini, recorded even more visitors in August than the previous record year 2019, the report said.

“Greece is considered by travel agencies as the big winner of the season. Not only in Germany, but also in France, Switzerland and Austria, Greece was the most popular destination abroad this summer. Thus, the Greek travel industry is leaving the coronavirus crisis behind”, says the author and quotes statements of industry experts, who estimate that “this is a success of the Greek plan for Tourism”.

The article also describes the increase in revenues from tourist traffic, but also the measures for protection against the coronavirus that are currently in force in Greece.